F1 sprint: What time is Austrian Grand Prix and how can I watch on TV and online?
Everything you need to know as F1 heads to the Red Bull Ring for the second sprint weekend of the season
The Formula One season is in full swing as the drivers prepare for the 11th race weekend of the most extensive calendar in the sport’s history.
Max Verstappen is on pole position for the Saturday sprint race - a 24-lap dash around the Red Bull Ring - after coming out on top in Friday qualifying. Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc is next to him on the grid, with Carlos Sainz in third.
Sergio Perez, having qualified in fourth, will start from P13 after having had his Q3 lap times deleted for exceeding track limits. Mercedes duo Lewis Hamilton and George Russell both crashed out of Q3 and will start the sprint in ninth and fourth respectively.
Verstappen won the first sprint race in Imola earlier this year, overtaking Leclerc late in the day, and will be looking to extend his Championship lead and put himself at the front of the pack for Sunday’s Grand Prix.
Here is everything you need to know:
What is the race schedule?
(All times BST)
Saturday 9 July
- Free Practice 2: 11:30am
- Sprint race: 3:30pm
Sunday 10 July
- Race: 2pm
How can I watch it online and on TV?
The entire race schedule will be broadcast live on Sky Sports F1 while highlights of Saturday’s sprint and Sunday’s race will be available on Channel 4.
Current driver standings
1. Max Verstappen - 181 points
2. Sergio Perez - 147 points
3. Charles Leclerc - 138 points
4. Carlos Sainz - 127 points
5. George Russell - 111 points
6. Lewis Hamilton - 93 points
7. Lando Norris - 58points
8. Valtteri Bottas - 46 points
9. Esteban Ocon - 39 points
10. Fernando Alonso - 28 points
11. Pierre Gasly - 16 points
12. Kevin Magnussen - 16 points
13. Daniel Ricciardo - 15 points
14. Sebastian Vettel -15 points
15. Yuki Tsunoda - 11 points
16. Guanyu Zhou - 5 points
17. Mick Schumacher - 4 points
18. Alex Albon - 3 points
19. Lance Stroll - 3 points
20. Nicholas Latifi - 0 points
21. Nico Hulkenberg - 0 points
Full 2022 schedule
ROUND 11 —AUSTRIA
Spielberg — 8-10 July
ROUND 12 — FRANCE
Paul Ricard — 22-24 July
ROUND 13 —HUNGARY
Hungaroring — 29-31 July
ROUND 14 —BELGIUM
Spa-Francorchamps — 26-28 August
ROUND 15 —NETHERLANDS
Zandvoort — 2-4 September
ROUND 16 —ITALY
Monza — 9-11 September
ROUND 17 —SINGAPORE
Marina Bay — 30-2 September/October
ROUND 18 —JAPAN
Suzuka — 7-9 October
ROUND 19 —UNITED STATES
Circuit of the Americas — 21-23 October
ROUND 20 —MEXICO
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez — 28-30 October
ROUND 21 —BRAZIL
Interlagos — 11-13 November
ROUND 22 —ABU DHABI
Yas Marina — 18-20 November
