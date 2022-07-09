The Formula One season is in full swing as the drivers prepare for the 11th race weekend of the most extensive calendar in the sport’s history.

Max Verstappen is on pole position for the Saturday sprint race - a 24-lap dash around the Red Bull Ring - after coming out on top in Friday qualifying. Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc is next to him on the grid, with Carlos Sainz in third.

Sergio Perez, having qualified in fourth, will start from P13 after having had his Q3 lap times deleted for exceeding track limits. Mercedes duo Lewis Hamilton and George Russell both crashed out of Q3 and will start the sprint in ninth and fourth respectively.

Verstappen won the first sprint race in Imola earlier this year, overtaking Leclerc late in the day, and will be looking to extend his Championship lead and put himself at the front of the pack for Sunday’s Grand Prix.

Here is everything you need to know:

What is the race schedule?

(All times BST)

Saturday 9 July

Free Practice 2: 11:30am

11:30am Sprint race: 3:30pm

Sunday 10 July

Race: 2pm

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The entire race schedule will be broadcast live on Sky Sports F1 while highlights of Saturday’s sprint and Sunday’s race will be available on Channel 4.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Current driver standings

1. Max Verstappen - 181 points

2. Sergio Perez - 147 points

3. Charles Leclerc - 138 points

4. Carlos Sainz - 127 points

5. George Russell - 111 points

6. Lewis Hamilton - 93 points

7. Lando Norris - 58points

8. Valtteri Bottas - 46 points

9. Esteban Ocon - 39 points

10. Fernando Alonso - 28 points

11. Pierre Gasly - 16 points

12. Kevin Magnussen - 16 points

13. Daniel Ricciardo - 15 points

14. Sebastian Vettel -15 points

15. Yuki Tsunoda - 11 points

16. Guanyu Zhou - 5 points

17. Mick Schumacher - 4 points

18. Alex Albon - 3 points

19. Lance Stroll - 3 points

20. Nicholas Latifi - 0 points

21. Nico Hulkenberg - 0 points

Full 2022 schedule

ROUND 11 —AUSTRIA

Spielberg — 8-10 July

ROUND 12 — FRANCE

Paul Ricard — 22-24 July

ROUND 13 —HUNGARY

Hungaroring — 29-31 July

ROUND 14 —BELGIUM

Spa-Francorchamps — 26-28 August

ROUND 15 —NETHERLANDS

Zandvoort — 2-4 September

ROUND 16 —ITALY

Monza — 9-11 September

ROUND 17 —SINGAPORE

Marina Bay — 30-2 September/October

ROUND 18 —JAPAN

Suzuka — 7-9 October

ROUND 19 —UNITED STATES

Circuit of the Americas — 21-23 October

ROUND 20 —MEXICO

Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez — 28-30 October

ROUND 21 —BRAZIL

Interlagos — 11-13 November

ROUND 22 —ABU DHABI

Yas Marina — 18-20 November