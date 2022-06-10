Formula One is back as the Azerbaijan Grand Prix gets underway with the opening day of practice in Baku. Defending world champion Max Verstappen retains his championship lead following the Monaco Grand Prix, which saw Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez claim victory.

It means Red Bull and Verstappen remain in the ascendency and it’s up to Ferrari and Mercedes to strike back at the Baku street circuit, which produced one of the races of the season last year.

Charles Leclerc suffered more frustration at his home race in Monte Carlo last time out and although the Ferrari driver has now gone almost two months without a victory, he is still just nine points off the championship lead as he looks to relight the title race.

Lewis Hamilton, meanwhile, will hope Mercedes’ issues with ‘porpoising’ have been put behind them after they resurfaced at the bumpy Monoco street track. Today’s practice sessions will offer the first clues ahead of qualifying tomorrow.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of practice today.

When is Azerbaijan Grand Prix practice?

The first session will get underway at 12pm BST on Friday 10 June. It will last an hour and will be followed by the second session at 3pm.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports F1, with live coverage of FP1 starting from 11:30am. Coverage of the FP2 will begin from 2:45pm.

Azerbaijan Grand Prix - full schedule

Friday 10 June

FP1: 12 - 1pm

FP2: 3 - 4pm

Saturday 11 June

Qualifying: 3 - 4pm

Sunday 12 June

Race: 12 - 2pm

Drivers standings