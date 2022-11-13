F1 live stream: How to watch Brazilian Grand Prix
Everything you need to know as F1 returns to Interlagos for the penultimate race of the season
George Russell brilliantly fought his way past Max Verstappen to take the first win of his Formula One career in Saturday’s sprint race to claim pole position for the Brazilian Grand Prix.
Russell hounded Verstappen for a number of thrilling laps at Interlagos before making his move stick between Turns 3 and 4 to triumph for Mercedes - he will start first for Sunday’s race, with Lewis Hamilton alongside him after Carlos Sainz’s five-place grid penalty.
The 24-year-old British driver kept his composure to take the chequered flag 3.9 seconds clear of Ferrari’s Sainz, with Hamilton passing Verstappen on lap 20 to take third. Pole-sitter Kevin Magnussen took the chequered flag in eighth.
Magnussen sprung the shock of the season when he claimed the first pole of his career in Friday night’s rain-affected qualifying. But the 30-year-old Dane’s dreams of following up his maiden pole with his first win were over on the start of lap three when Verstappen cruised past him on the run down to Turn 1.
Here is everything you need to know.
What is the race schedule?
(Time in GMT)
Sunday 13 November
- Race: 6pm
How can I watch it online and on TV?
The entire race schedule from will be broadcast live on Sky Sports F1. Highlights will be aired on Channel 4 for the race at 10:55pm on Sunday.
If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
What is the starting grid?
1. George Russell
2. Lewis Hamilton
3. Max Verstappen
4. Sergio Perez
5. Charles Leclerc
6. Lando Norris
7. Carlos Sainz*
8. Kevin Magnussen
9. Sebastian Vettel
10. Pierre Gasly
11. Daniel Ricciardo
12. Mick Schumacher
13. Zhou Guanyu
14. Valtteri Bottas
15. Fernando Alonso
16. Yuki Tsunoda
17. Lance Stroll
18. Esteban Ocon
19. Nicholas Latifi
20. Alex Albon
*denotes grid penalty
Current driver standings
1. Max Verstappen (C) - 421 points
2. Sergio Perez - 284 points
3. Charles Leclerc - 278 points
4. George Russell - 239 points
5. Lewis Hamilton - 222 points
6. Carlos Sainz - 219 points
7. Lando Norris - 113 points
8. Esteban Ocon - 82 points
9. Fernando Alonso - 71 points
10. Valtteri Bottas - 47 points
11. Sebastian Vettel - 36 points
12. Daniel Ricciardo - 35 points
13. Kevin Magnussen - 25 points
14. Pierre Gasly - 23 points
15. Lance Stroll - 13 points
16. Mick Schumacher - 12 points
17. Yuki Tsunoda - 12 points
18. Guanyu Zhou - 6 points
19. Alex Albon - 4 points
20. Nicholas Latifi - 2 points
21. Nyck de Vries - 2 points
22. Nico Hulkenberg - 0 points
