F1 live stream: How to watch Brazilian Grand Prix

George Russell brilliantly fought his way past Max Verstappen to take the first win of his Formula One career in Saturday’s sprint race to claim pole position for the Brazilian Grand Prix.

Russell hounded Verstappen for a number of thrilling laps at Interlagos before making his move stick between Turns 3 and 4 to triumph for Mercedes - he will start first for Sunday’s race, with Lewis Hamilton alongside him after Carlos Sainz’s five-place grid penalty.

The 24-year-old British driver kept his composure to take the chequered flag 3.9 seconds clear of Ferrari’s Sainz, with Hamilton passing Verstappen on lap 20 to take third. Pole-sitter Kevin Magnussen took the chequered flag in eighth.

Magnussen sprung the shock of the season when he claimed the first pole of his career in Friday night’s rain-affected qualifying. But the 30-year-old Dane’s dreams of following up his maiden pole with his first win were over on the start of lap three when Verstappen cruised past him on the run down to Turn 1.

Here is everything you need to know.

What is the race schedule?

(Time in GMT)

Sunday 13 November

Race: 6pm

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The entire race schedule from will be broadcast live on Sky Sports F1. Highlights will be aired on Channel 4 for the race at 10:55pm on Sunday.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

What is the starting grid?

1. George Russell

2. Lewis Hamilton

3. Max Verstappen

4. Sergio Perez

5. Charles Leclerc

6. Lando Norris

7. Carlos Sainz*

8. Kevin Magnussen

9. Sebastian Vettel

10. Pierre Gasly

11. Daniel Ricciardo

12. Mick Schumacher

13. Zhou Guanyu

14. Valtteri Bottas

15. Fernando Alonso

16. Yuki Tsunoda

17. Lance Stroll

18. Esteban Ocon

19. Nicholas Latifi

20. Alex Albon

*denotes grid penalty

Current driver standings

1. Max Verstappen (C) - 421 points

2. Sergio Perez - 284 points

3. Charles Leclerc - 278 points

4. George Russell - 239 points

5. Lewis Hamilton - 222 points

6. Carlos Sainz - 219 points

7. Lando Norris - 113 points

8. Esteban Ocon - 82 points

9. Fernando Alonso - 71 points

10. Valtteri Bottas - 47 points

11. Sebastian Vettel - 36 points

12. Daniel Ricciardo - 35 points

13. Kevin Magnussen - 25 points

14. Pierre Gasly - 23 points

15. Lance Stroll - 13 points

16. Mick Schumacher - 12 points

17. Yuki Tsunoda - 12 points

18. Guanyu Zhou - 6 points

19. Alex Albon - 4 points

20. Nicholas Latifi - 2 points

21. Nyck de Vries - 2 points

22. Nico Hulkenberg - 0 points