F1 qualifying live stream: How to watch Brazilian Grand Prix online today
Everything you need to know as Formula 1 returns to Interlagos in Sao Paulo
Lewis Hamilton is targeting his first victory of 2022 at the penultimate race of the season as F1 returns to Interlagos for the Brazilian Grand Prix - and it’s a sprint weekend.
The Mercedes star, a three-time winner in Sao Paulo, won in stunning style from the back of the grid last year and will be hopeful of a strong showing as he aims to maintain his record of winning a race in every season he’s competed in Formula 1.
Max Verstappen, meanwhile, is eyeing his 15th victory of the season while Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez is five points clear of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc in the battle for second in the Drivers Championship.
The event is also the third and final sprint weekend of the season, meaning a change in the usual schedule. Verstappen has won the two previous sprints this season, in Imola and Austria.
Here is everything you need to know.
What is the race schedule?
(All times GMT)
Friday 11 November
- Free Practice 1: 3:30pm
- Qualifying: 7pm
Saturday 12 November
- Free Practice 2: 3:30pm
- Sprint race: 7:30pm
Sunday 13 November
- Race: 6pm
How can I watch it online and on TV?
The entire race schedule from Friday to Sunday will be broadcast live on Sky Sports F1, with qualifying on Friday on Sky Sports Main Event. Highlights will be aired on Channel 4; for the sprint at at 11:10pm (GMT) on Saturday and for the race at 10:55pm on Sunday.
If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
Current driver standings
1. Max Verstappen (C) - 416 points
2. Sergio Perez - 280 points
3. Charles Leclerc - 275 points
4. George Russell - 231 points
5. Lewis Hamilton - 216 points
6. Carlos Sainz - 212 points
7. Lando Norris - 111 points
8. Esteban Ocon - 82 points
9. Fernando Alonso - 71 points
10. Valtteri Bottas - 47 points
11. Sebastian Vettel - 36 points
12. Daniel Ricciardo - 35 points
13. Kevin Magnussen - 24 points
14. Pierre Gasly - 23 points
15. Lance Stroll - 13 points
16. Mick Schumacher - 12 points
17. Yuki Tsunoda - 12 points
18. Guanyu Zhou - 6 points
19. Alex Albon - 4 points
20. Nicholas Latifi - 2 points
21. Nyck de Vries - 2 points
22. Nico Hulkenberg - 0 points
