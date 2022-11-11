✕ Close Lewis Hamilton given honorary citizenship of Brazil

Lewis Hamilton is targeting his first victory of 2022 at the penultimate race of the season as F1 returns to Interlagos for the Brazilian Grand Prix - and it’s a sprint weekend.

The Mercedes star, a three-time winner in Sao Paulo, won in stunning style from the back of the grid last year and will be hopeful of a strong showing as he aims to maintain his record of winning a race in every season he’s competed in Formula 1.

Max Verstappen, meanwhile, is eyeing his 15th victory of the season while Red Bull team-mate Sergio Perez is five points clear of Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc in the battle for second in the Drivers Championship.

The event is also the third and final sprint weekend of the season, meaning a change in the usual schedule. Verstappen has won the two previous sprints this season, in Imola and Austria.