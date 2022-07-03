F1: What time is British Grand Prix and how can I watch?

Everything you need to know as Silverstone hosts the 10th race of the 2022 Formula 1 season

A compelling F1 season continues on Sunday with the British Grand Prix at Silverstone, as Carlos Sainz starts on pole ahead of Championship leader Max Verstappen.

Sainz recorded the fastest lap amid wet conditions on Saturday afternoon for the first pole position of his Formula 1 career, with world champion Verstappen alongside him on the front row and the other Ferrari driver, Charles Leclerc, in third.

Sergio Perez completes the Ferrari-Red Bull front two rows, while eight-time winner Lewis Hamilton - who has only been on the podium twice so far this season - will see what he can do from fifth.

His Mercedes team-mate George Russell starts back in eighth, with Fernando Alonso ahead of him in seventh and McLaren’s Lando Norris in sixth.

Verstappen - who crashed in the first lap of last year’s race - currently has a 46-point lead in the Championship from team-mate Sergio Perez, having won five of the last six races.

Here is everything you need to know:

When is the British Grand Prix race?

Sunday 3 July

  • Race: 3pm BST

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The entire race will be broadcast live on Sky Sports F1 and Channel 4.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

What is the starting grid?

  1. Carlos Sainz - Ferrari
  2. Max Verstappen - Red Bull
  3. Charles Leclerc - Ferrari
  4. Sergio Perez - Red Bull
  5. Lewis Hamilton - Mercedes
  6. Lando Norris - McLaren
  7. Fernando Alonso - Alpine
  8. George Russell - Mercedes
  9. Guanyu Zhou - Alfa Romeo
  10. Nicholas Latifi - Williams
  11. Pierre Gasly - Alphatauri
  12. Valtteri Bottas - Alfa Romeo
  13. Yuki Tsunoda - Alphatauri
  14. Daniel Ricciardo - McLaren
  15. Esteban Ocon - Alpine
  16. Alex Albon - Williams
  17. Kevin Magnussen - Haas
  18. Sebastian Vettel - Aston Martin
  19. Mick Schumacher - Haas
  20. Lance Stroll - Aston Martin

Driver championship

Current driver standings

  1. Max Verstappen - 175 points
  2. Sergio Perez - 129 points
  3. Charles Leclerc - 126 points
  4. George Russell - 111 points
  5. Carlos Sainz - 102 points
  6. Lewis Hamilton - 77 points
  7. Lando Norris - 50 points
  8. Valtteri Bottas - 46 points
  9. Esteban Ocon - 39 points
  10. Fernando Alonso - 18 points
  11. Pierre Gasly - 16 points
  12. Kevin Magnussen - 15 points
  13. Daniel Ricciardo - 15 points
  14. Sebastian Vettel -13 points
  15. Yuki Tsunoda - 11 points
  16. Guanyu Zhou - 5 points
  17. Alex Albon - 3 points
  18. Lance Stroll - 2 points
  19. Mick Schumacher - 0 points
  20. Nico Hulkenberg - 0 points
  21. Nicholas Latifi - 0 points

Constructors’ championship

  1. Red Bull Racing - 304 points
  2. Ferrari - 228 points
  3. Mercedes - 188 points
  4. McLaren - 65 points
  5. Alpine - 57 points
  6. Alfa Romeo - 51 points
  7. Alphatauri - 27 points
  8. Aston Martin - 16 points
  9. Haas - 15 points
  10. Williams - 3 points

