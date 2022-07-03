F1: What time is British Grand Prix and how can I watch?
Everything you need to know as Silverstone hosts the 10th race of the 2022 Formula 1 season
A compelling F1 season continues on Sunday with the British Grand Prix at Silverstone, as Carlos Sainz starts on pole ahead of Championship leader Max Verstappen.
Sainz recorded the fastest lap amid wet conditions on Saturday afternoon for the first pole position of his Formula 1 career, with world champion Verstappen alongside him on the front row and the other Ferrari driver, Charles Leclerc, in third.
Sergio Perez completes the Ferrari-Red Bull front two rows, while eight-time winner Lewis Hamilton - who has only been on the podium twice so far this season - will see what he can do from fifth.
His Mercedes team-mate George Russell starts back in eighth, with Fernando Alonso ahead of him in seventh and McLaren’s Lando Norris in sixth.
Verstappen - who crashed in the first lap of last year’s race - currently has a 46-point lead in the Championship from team-mate Sergio Perez, having won five of the last six races.
Here is everything you need to know:
When is the British Grand Prix race?
Sunday 3 July
- Race: 3pm BST
How can I watch it online and on TV?
The entire race will be broadcast live on Sky Sports F1 and Channel 4.
If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
What is the starting grid?
- Carlos Sainz - Ferrari
- Max Verstappen - Red Bull
- Charles Leclerc - Ferrari
- Sergio Perez - Red Bull
- Lewis Hamilton - Mercedes
- Lando Norris - McLaren
- Fernando Alonso - Alpine
- George Russell - Mercedes
- Guanyu Zhou - Alfa Romeo
- Nicholas Latifi - Williams
- Pierre Gasly - Alphatauri
- Valtteri Bottas - Alfa Romeo
- Yuki Tsunoda - Alphatauri
- Daniel Ricciardo - McLaren
- Esteban Ocon - Alpine
- Alex Albon - Williams
- Kevin Magnussen - Haas
- Sebastian Vettel - Aston Martin
- Mick Schumacher - Haas
- Lance Stroll - Aston Martin
Driver championship
Current driver standings
- Max Verstappen - 175 points
- Sergio Perez - 129 points
- Charles Leclerc - 126 points
- George Russell - 111 points
- Carlos Sainz - 102 points
- Lewis Hamilton - 77 points
- Lando Norris - 50 points
- Valtteri Bottas - 46 points
- Esteban Ocon - 39 points
- Fernando Alonso - 18 points
- Pierre Gasly - 16 points
- Kevin Magnussen - 15 points
- Daniel Ricciardo - 15 points
- Sebastian Vettel -13 points
- Yuki Tsunoda - 11 points
- Guanyu Zhou - 5 points
- Alex Albon - 3 points
- Lance Stroll - 2 points
- Mick Schumacher - 0 points
- Nico Hulkenberg - 0 points
- Nicholas Latifi - 0 points
Constructors’ championship
- Red Bull Racing - 304 points
- Ferrari - 228 points
- Mercedes - 188 points
- McLaren - 65 points
- Alpine - 57 points
- Alfa Romeo - 51 points
- Alphatauri - 27 points
- Aston Martin - 16 points
- Haas - 15 points
- Williams - 3 points
