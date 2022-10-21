F1 practice LIVE: Red Bull locked in talks with FIA at US GP over budget cap breach
Follow all the build-up to practice at the United States Grand Prix and all the latest updates after Red Bull’s budget cap breach
Lewis Hamilton has told Formula One’s governing body, the FIA, that Red Bull must not escape breaking the financial rules with only “a slap on the wrist”.
The build-up to this weekend’s United States Grand Prix – the first race since Max Verstappen claimed his second world championship in Japan a fortnight ago – has been dominated by what sanction Red Bull will be dealt for exceeding last year’s £114million budget cap.
Although the FIA is yet to release details by how much Red Bull overspent when they carried Verstappen to a deeply controversial championship win over Hamilton in 2021, it is understood the figure is £1.8m. The punishments available to the FIA range from a reprimand, to a fine, to a deduction of drivers’ championship points.
The use of the latter would have an impact on last season’s result. Hamilton was denied a record eighth world crown by Verstappen at the season finale in Abu Dhabi. However, is not expected that last year’s championship will be reversed. But speaking in Austin, Hamilton, 37, said: “I do believe the sport has to do something about this because if the FIA are quite relaxed with these rules then all the teams will just go over [the budget] and spend millions more.
“Only getting a slap on the wrist is not great for the sport. They might as well not have a cost cap in future. I do believe [FIA president] Mohammed [Ben Sulayem] and his team will make the right decisions. I have to believe that. I want to give them the benefit of the doubt.
Follow F1 updates at the United States GP - FP1 starts at 8pm (BST).
F1 news - US Grand Prix: Red Bull POSTPONE planned press conference
In wake of their budget cap breach, Red Bull had organised a press conference at the Circuit of the Americas for Friday morning. However, having not engaged in talks with the FIA as planned last night, that press conference has been postponed for the time being.
Sky Sports’ Simon Lazenby reports that Red Bull are instead meeting the FIA this morning before an encounter with the press, amid talk the team have been offered an “Accepted Breach Agreement” by the FIA, with their overspend around the £1.8m mark.
More as we have it...
F1 news - US Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton says ‘slap on the wrist’ is not enough for Red Bull
Lewis Hamilton has told Formula One’s governing body, the FIA, that Red Bull must not escape breaking the financial rules with only “a slap on the wrist”.
The build-up to this weekend’s United States Grand Prix – the first race since Max Verstappen claimed his second world championship in Japan a fortnight ago – has been dominated by what sanction Red Bull will be dealt for exceeding last year’s £114million budget cap.
Although the FIA is yet to release details by how much Red Bull overspent when they carried Verstappen to a deeply controversial championship win over Hamilton in 2021, it is understood the figure is £1.8m. The punishments available to the FIA range from a reprimand, to a fine, to a deduction of drivers’ championship points.
The use of the latter would have an impact on last season’s result. Hamilton was denied a record eighth world crown by Verstappen at the season finale in Abu Dhabi. However, is not expected that last year’s championship will be reversed.
But speaking in Austin, Hamilton, 37, said: “I do believe the sport has to do something about this because if the FIA are quite relaxed with these rules then all the teams will just go over [the budget] and spend millions more.
“Only getting a slap on the wrist is not great for the sport. They might as well not have a cost cap in future. I do believe [FIA president] Mohammed [Ben Sulayem] and his team will make the right decisions. I have to believe that. I want to give them the benefit of the doubt. I am just focused on doing the best job I can, and what they have done is done. I am looking forward, and looking at how I can win another world championship.”
Lewis Hamilton says ‘slap on the wrist’ is not enough for Red Bull
The former world champion has told Formula One’s governing body that the team must not escape breaking the financial rules
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies