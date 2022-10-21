✕ Close Red Bull guilty of 'minor' Formula One financial rules breach

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Lewis Hamilton has told Formula One’s governing body, the FIA, that Red Bull must not escape breaking the financial rules with only “a slap on the wrist”.

The build-up to this weekend’s United States Grand Prix – the first race since Max Verstappen claimed his second world championship in Japan a fortnight ago – has been dominated by what sanction Red Bull will be dealt for exceeding last year’s £114million budget cap.

Although the FIA is yet to release details by how much Red Bull overspent when they carried Verstappen to a deeply controversial championship win over Hamilton in 2021, it is understood the figure is £1.8m. The punishments available to the FIA range from a reprimand, to a fine, to a deduction of drivers’ championship points.

The use of the latter would have an impact on last season’s result. Hamilton was denied a record eighth world crown by Verstappen at the season finale in Abu Dhabi. However, is not expected that last year’s championship will be reversed. But speaking in Austin, Hamilton, 37, said: “I do believe the sport has to do something about this because if the FIA are quite relaxed with these rules then all the teams will just go over [the budget] and spend millions more.

“Only getting a slap on the wrist is not great for the sport. They might as well not have a cost cap in future. I do believe [FIA president] Mohammed [Ben Sulayem] and his team will make the right decisions. I have to believe that. I want to give them the benefit of the doubt.