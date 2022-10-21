Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1666367921

F1 practice LIVE: Red Bull locked in talks with FIA at US GP over budget cap breach

Follow all the build-up to practice at the United States Grand Prix and all the latest updates after Red Bull’s budget cap breach

Kieran Jackson
Formula 1 Correspondent
Friday 21 October 2022 16:58
Comments
Red Bull guilty of 'minor' Formula One financial rules breach

Lewis Hamilton has told Formula One’s governing body, the FIA, that Red Bull must not escape breaking the financial rules with only “a slap on the wrist”.

The build-up to this weekend’s United States Grand Prix – the first race since Max Verstappen claimed his second world championship in Japan a fortnight ago – has been dominated by what sanction Red Bull will be dealt for exceeding last year’s £114million budget cap.

Although the FIA is yet to release details by how much Red Bull overspent when they carried Verstappen to a deeply controversial championship win over Hamilton in 2021, it is understood the figure is £1.8m. The punishments available to the FIA range from a reprimand, to a fine, to a deduction of drivers’ championship points.

The use of the latter would have an impact on last season’s result. Hamilton was denied a record eighth world crown by Verstappen at the season finale in Abu Dhabi. However, is not expected that last year’s championship will be reversed. But speaking in Austin, Hamilton, 37, said: “I do believe the sport has to do something about this because if the FIA are quite relaxed with these rules then all the teams will just go over [the budget] and spend millions more.

“Only getting a slap on the wrist is not great for the sport. They might as well not have a cost cap in future. I do believe [FIA president] Mohammed [Ben Sulayem] and his team will make the right decisions. I have to believe that. I want to give them the benefit of the doubt.

Follow F1 updates at the United States GP - FP1 starts at 8pm (BST).

Recommended

1666367566

F1 news - US Grand Prix: Red Bull POSTPONE planned press conference

In wake of their budget cap breach, Red Bull had organised a press conference at the Circuit of the Americas for Friday morning. However, having not engaged in talks with the FIA as planned last night, that press conference has been postponed for the time being.

Sky Sports’ Simon Lazenby reports that Red Bull are instead meeting the FIA this morning before an encounter with the press, amid talk the team have been offered an “Accepted Breach Agreement” by the FIA, with their overspend around the £1.8m mark.

More as we have it...

Kieran Jackson21 October 2022 16:52
1666367201

F1 news - US Grand Prix: Lewis Hamilton says ‘slap on the wrist’ is not enough for Red Bull

Lewis Hamilton has told Formula One’s governing body, the FIA, that Red Bull must not escape breaking the financial rules with only “a slap on the wrist”.

The build-up to this weekend’s United States Grand Prix – the first race since Max Verstappen claimed his second world championship in Japan a fortnight ago – has been dominated by what sanction Red Bull will be dealt for exceeding last year’s £114million budget cap.

Although the FIA is yet to release details by how much Red Bull overspent when they carried Verstappen to a deeply controversial championship win over Hamilton in 2021, it is understood the figure is £1.8m. The punishments available to the FIA range from a reprimand, to a fine, to a deduction of drivers’ championship points.

The use of the latter would have an impact on last season’s result. Hamilton was denied a record eighth world crown by Verstappen at the season finale in Abu Dhabi. However, is not expected that last year’s championship will be reversed.

But speaking in Austin, Hamilton, 37, said: “I do believe the sport has to do something about this because if the FIA are quite relaxed with these rules then all the teams will just go over [the budget] and spend millions more.

“Only getting a slap on the wrist is not great for the sport. They might as well not have a cost cap in future. I do believe [FIA president] Mohammed [Ben Sulayem] and his team will make the right decisions. I have to believe that. I want to give them the benefit of the doubt. I am just focused on doing the best job I can, and what they have done is done. I am looking forward, and looking at how I can win another world championship.”

Lewis Hamilton says ‘slap on the wrist’ is not enough for Red Bull

The former world champion has told Formula One’s governing body that the team must not escape breaking the financial rules

Kieran Jackson21 October 2022 16:46

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in