F1 grid today: Starting positions for Emilia Romagna Grand Prix
All you need to know about of the grand prix
Max Verstappen will start the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix with his first pole position of the season after a sprint race victory for the Red Bull driver on Saturday.
Verstappen started in pole for the sprint race but Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc got ahead of the defending champion. However, the Dutchman managed to dramatically overtake Leclerc on the penultimate lap to bag pole and eight points in the drivers’ standings.
It’s a huge boost to Verstappen’s weekend and title defence after having to retire in two races so far this season. And while it was a good afternoon for Red Bull and Ferrari, with Carlos Sainz rising to P4 from a starting position of P10, it was more struggles for Mercedes. Both George Russell and Lewis Hamilton finished outside the top ten with Russell starting Sunday’s race in 11th and Hamilton at 14th.
Hamilton, who had been hoping for a record eighth world title, said: “We are obviously not fighting for the championship.
“But we’re fighting to understand the car and improve and progress through the year. That’s all we can hope for now. A lot of work is going on in the background. Ultimately we haven’t got it right this year but everyone’s working as hard as they can to reverse it.”
But how does the rest of the grid look and how can fans watch? Here’s all you need to know.
Emilia Romagna Grand Prix starting grid
1. Max Verstappen - Red Bull
2. Charles Leclerc - Ferrari
3. Sergio Perez - Red Bull
4. Carlos Sainz - Ferrari
5. Lando Norris - McLaren
6. Daniel Ricciardo - McLaren
7. Valterri Bottas - Alfa Romeo
8. Kevin Magnussen - Haas
9. Fernando Alonso - Alpine
10. Mick Schumacher - Hass
11. George Russell - Mercedes
12. Yuki Tsunoda - AlphaTauri
13. Sebastian Vettel - Aston Martin
14. Lewis Hamilton - Mercedes
15. Lance Stroll - Aston Martin
16. Esteban Ocon - Alpine
17. Pierre Gasly - AlphaTauri
18. Alex Albon - Williams
19. Nicholas Latifi - Williams
20. Guanyu Zhou - Alfa Romeo
What time is the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix?
The race will get underway at 2pm BST on Sunday, 24 April.
How can I watch it?
The grand prix will be on Sky Sports but subscribers can also stream the race on the Sky Go app.
If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies