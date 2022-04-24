F1 grid today: Starting positions for Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

All you need to know about of the grand prix

Sarah Rendell
Sunday 24 April 2022 09:11
Max Verstappen will start the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix with his first pole position of the season after a sprint race victory for the Red Bull driver on Saturday.

Verstappen started in pole for the sprint race but Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc got ahead of the defending champion. However, the Dutchman managed to dramatically overtake Leclerc on the penultimate lap to bag pole and eight points in the drivers’ standings.

It’s a huge boost to Verstappen’s weekend and title defence after having to retire in two races so far this season. And while it was a good afternoon for Red Bull and Ferrari, with Carlos Sainz rising to P4 from a starting position of P10, it was more struggles for Mercedes. Both George Russell and Lewis Hamilton finished outside the top ten with Russell starting Sunday’s race in 11th and Hamilton at 14th.

Hamilton, who had been hoping for a record eighth world title, said: “We are obviously not fighting for the championship.

“But we’re fighting to understand the car and improve and progress through the year. That’s all we can hope for now. A lot of work is going on in the background. Ultimately we haven’t got it right this year but everyone’s working as hard as they can to reverse it.”

But how does the rest of the grid look and how can fans watch? Here’s all you need to know.

Emilia Romagna Grand Prix starting grid

1. Max Verstappen - Red Bull

2. Charles Leclerc - Ferrari

3. Sergio Perez - Red Bull

4. Carlos Sainz - Ferrari

5. Lando Norris - McLaren

6. Daniel Ricciardo - McLaren

7. Valterri Bottas - Alfa Romeo

8. Kevin Magnussen - Haas

9. Fernando Alonso - Alpine

10. Mick Schumacher - Hass

11. George Russell - Mercedes

12. Yuki Tsunoda - AlphaTauri

13. Sebastian Vettel - Aston Martin

14. Lewis Hamilton - Mercedes

15. Lance Stroll - Aston Martin

16. Esteban Ocon - Alpine

17. Pierre Gasly - AlphaTauri

18. Alex Albon - Williams

19. Nicholas Latifi - Williams

20. Guanyu Zhou - Alfa Romeo

What time is the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix?

The race will get underway at 2pm BST on Sunday, 24 April.

How can I watch it?

The grand prix will be on Sky Sports but subscribers can also stream the race on the Sky Go app.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

