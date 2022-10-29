F1 grid today: Starting positions for Mexican Grand Prix
Everything you need to know as F1 returns to the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez in Mexico City
Max Verstappen claimed pole position for Sunday’s Mexican Grand Prix after beating George Russell and Lewis Hamilton to top spot.
A day after his Red Bull team were fined £6million for breaching Formula One’s financial rules, Verstappen delivered a superb lap in the breathless Mexico City air to take the qualifying spoils.
Russell finished second, 0.304 seconds behind Verstappen, with Hamilton 0.309 secs further back. Home favourite Sergio Perez will line up in fourth ahead of the 811-metre stampede to the opening corner for Sunday’s race at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.
Hamilton finished runner-up to Verstappen at last weekend’s United States Grand Prix before promptly ruling out any hope of ending the campaign with a victory, and keeping his record of winning at least one race of every season he has competed in alive.
Here is everything you need to know.
What is the race schedule?
(Time in GMT)
Sunday 30 October
- Race: 8pm
How can I watch it online and on TV?
The entire race schedule from will be broadcast live on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event. Highlights will be aired on Channel 4 at 1:05am on Monday morning.
If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.
What is the starting grid?
1. Max Verstappen
2. George Russell
3. Lewis Hamilton
4. Sergio Perez
5. Carlos Sain
6. Valtteri Bottas
7. Charles Leclerc
8. Lando Norris
9. Fernando Alonso
10. Esteban Ocon
11. Daniel Ricciardo
12. Zhou Guanyu
13. Yuki Tsunoda
14. Pierre Gasly
15. Mick Schumacher
16. Sebastian Vettel
17. Alex Albon
18. Nicholas Latifi
19. Kevin Magnussen
20. Lance Stroll
Current driver standings
1. Max Verstappen (C) - 391 points
2. Charles Leclerc - 267 points
3. Sergio Perez - 265 points
4. George Russell - 218 points
5. Carlos Sainz - 202 points
6. Lewis Hamilton - 198 points
7. Lando Norris - 109 points
8. Esteban Ocon - 79 points
9. Fernando Alonso - 65 points
10. Valtteri Bottas - 46 points
11. Sebastian Vettel - 38 points
12. Daniel Ricciardo -29 points
13. Kevin Magnussen - 26 points
14. Pierre Gasly - 23 points
15. Lance Stroll - 13 points
16. Yuki Tsunoda - 13 points
17. Mick Schumacher - 12 points
18. Guanyu Zhou - 6 points
19. Alex Albon - 4 points
20. Nicholas Latifi - 2 points
21. Nyck de Vries - 2 points
22. Nico Hulkenberg - 0 points
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies