F1 grid: Starting positions for Monaco Grand Prix

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Formula 1 returns to one of the most prestigious venues on the calendar as the famous Circuit de Monaco plays host to the Monaco Grand Prix this weekend.

Max Verstappen got back to winning ways last time out in Imola, though the Red Bull driver did have to thwart a late challenge from Lando Norris, who finished less than a second behind.

FOLLOW LIVE: F1 Monaco GP qualifying updates

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc completed the podium and this weekend will compete at his home race where, following years of near-misses, he is yet to secure a top-three finish.

Verstappen won last year’s race in Monaco, setting it up after a pulsating qualifying lap denied Fernando Alonso pole position, while Lewis Hamilton is a three-time winner around the tight twists and turns of the principality.

See below for all the key information ahead of this weekend’s race:

What is the starting grid?

1. Charles Leclerc

2. Oscar Piastri

3. Carlos Sainz

4. Lando Norris

5. George Russell

6. Max Verstappen

7. Lewis Hamilton

8. Yuki Tsunoda

9. Alex Albon

10. Pierre Gasly

11. Esteban Ocon

12. Nico Hulkenberg

12. Daniel Ricciardo

13. Lance Stroll

15. Kevin Magnussen

14. Fernando Alonso

15. Logan Sargeant

16. Sergio Perez

17. Valtteri Bottas

18. Zhou Guanyu

Pit lane. Nico Hulkenberg*

Pit lane. Kevin Magnussen

*Both Haas cars start in the pit-lane as a result of being disqualified from qualifying due to their rear-wing exceeding the limit set in the regulations

When is the Monaco Grand Prix?

(All times BST)

Sunday 19 May

Race: 2pm

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The Monaco Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom - and ESPN in the United States. Sky’s coverage of Sunday’s race starts at 12:30pm (BST).

Highlights of qualifying in the UK will be aired on free-to-air Channel 4 at 7:30pm (BST) on Saturday evening; the race highlights are at 6:30pm (BST) on Sunday.

Sky Sports subscribers can watch all the action at Monaco on the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix then you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN roundup is here to help: get great deals on the best VPNs in the market.

Monaco hosts the eighth round of the 2024 F1 calendar this weekend ( Getty Images )

What is the 2024 F1 calendar?

ROUND 8 - MONACO

Circuit de Monaco - 24-26 May

ROUND 9 - CANADA

Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal - 7-9 June

ROUND 10 - SPAIN

Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya - 21-23 June

ROUND 11 - AUSTRIA (sprint race)

Red Bull Ring, Spielberg - 28-30 June

ROUND 12 - GREAT BRITAIN

Silverstone Circuit - 5-7 July

ROUND 13 - HUNGARY

Hungaroring, Budapest - 19-21 July

ROUND 14 - BELGIUM

Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps - 26-28 July

ROUND 15 - NETHERLANDS

Circuit Zandvoort - 23-25 August

ROUND 16 - ITALY

Monza Circuit - 30 August - 1 September

ROUND 17 - AZERBAIJAN

Baku City Circuit - 13-15 September

ROUND 18 - SINGAPORE

Marina Bay Street Circuit - 20-22 September

ROUND 19 - UNITED STATES (sprint race)

Circuit of the Americas, Austin - 18-20 October

ROUND 20 - MEXICO

Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City - 25-27 October

ROUND 21 - BRAZIL (sprint race)

Interlagos Circuit, Sao Paulo - 1-3 November

ROUND 22 - LAS VEGAS

Las Vegas Street Circuit - 21-23 November

ROUND 23 - QATAR (sprint race)

Lusail International Circuit, Lusail - 29 November - 1 December

ROUND 24 - ABU DHABI

Yas Marina Circuit - 6-8 December

Driver Standings

1. Max Verstappen - 161 points

2. Charles Leclerc - 113 points

3. Sergio Perez - 107 points

4. Lando Norris - 101 points

5. Carlos Sainz - 93 points

6. Oscar Piastri - 53 points

7. George Russell - 44 points

8. Lewis Hamilton - 35 points

9. Fernando Alonso - 33 points

10. Yuki Tsunoda - 15 points

11. Lance Stroll - 11 points

12. Oliver Bearman - 6 points

13. Nico Hulkenberg - 6 points

14. Daniel Ricciardo - 5 points

15. Esteban Ocon - 1 point

16. Kevin Magnussen - 1 point

17. Alex Albon - 0 points

18. Zhou Guanyu - 0 points

19. Pierre Gasly - 0 points

20. Valtteri Bottas - 0 points

21. Logan Sargeant - 0 points

Constructors’ Championship

1. Red Bull - 268 points

2. Ferrari - 212 points

3. McLaren - 154 points

4. Mercedes - 79 points

5. Aston Martin - 44 points

6. RB - 20 points

7. Haas - 7 points

8. Alpine - 1 point

9. Williams - 0 points

10. Sauber - 0 points