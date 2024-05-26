F1 Monaco GP 2024 LIVE: Race updates, times, schedule and results as Charles Leclerc starts on pole
Charles Leclerc starts from the front at his home race with Max Verstappen down the order in Monaco
Charles Leclerc delivered under pressure to put his Ferrari on pole position for the Monaco Grand Prix.
Leclerc was the favourite heading into Saturday’s crucial qualifying session in Monte Carlo and the homegrown star held his nerve to take top spot. The Monegasque saw off McLaren’s Oscar Piastri by 0.154 seconds, with Carlos Sainz third in the other scarlet car and Lando Norris fourth.
Max Verstappen, who was bidding to take a record ninth consecutive pole, could manage only sixth after he hit the wall on the exit of Sainte Devote. George Russell and Lewis Hamilton will start either side of the Red Bull driver after they qualified fifth and seventh respectively for Mercedes.
Leclerc has failed to convert his previous two poles in Monte Carlo into a victory. But, with overtaking notoriously difficult on the unique 2.1-mile course, he will still start as strong favourite to take the win.
PREVIEW: How Monaco GP presents a unique F1 challenge – and why Charles Leclerc is desperate to finally triumph at home
The treacherous twists and turns of the Circuit de Monaco have not been kind to this small principality’s prodigal son. It took until 2022 – after two retirements and one devastating failure to make the start line after qualifying on pole, with a Covid cancellation thrown in the middle – for Charles Leclerc to finish his home grand prix. And even that was ruined by a strategy failure, confining him to fourth after also qualifying on pole.
Two years on, the Ferrari driver is heading into his sixth Monaco Grand Prix having never stood in the royal box overlooking the main straight, with Monaco the only race not to have an official podium for the top-three drivers. There is nowhere Leclerc, currently second in the world championship and trailing Max Verstappen by 48 points after seven races, would rather ignite a title challenge than here. The taste of winning champagne would hit different. You can bet it’d be expensive, too.
“Second or third is not really something that excites me,” Leclerc said on Thursday. “The win is what we need to target. We’ve seen in the last few races that Red Bull, McLaren and ourselves are pretty close in qualifying and we know how important qualifying is here so we’ll have to put everything together.
“If we are on pole, then that will give us a good chance to get what we want, which is a win.”
The one driver who wants to win Monaco Grand Prix more than anyone
Qualifying makes all the difference on the famous streets of the principality and Leclerc is eager to right the wrongs of his tortuous last five races around his hometown
Constructors’ Championship ahead of Monaco
1. Red Bull - 268 points
2. Ferrari - 212 points
3. McLaren - 154 points
4. Mercedes - 79 points
5. Aston Martin - 44 points
6. RB - 20 points
7. Haas - 7 points
8. Alpine - 1 point
9. Williams - 0 points
10. Sauber - 0 points
EXCLUSIVE: F1 legend Nigel Mansell on that 1992 battle with Ayrton Senna in Monaco
They say it’s the ones that got away which cause the most pain. Linger in the mind, like a pox on your skin. Nigel Mansell, with his swashbuckling driving style, unshakeable British charisma and iconic moustache, conquered many hills in Formula 1. One world championship. Two years racing for Ferrari. And four victories at the British Grand Prix.
Never a win at Monaco, however.
It was 32 years ago when he came closest, in the most despairing of defeats snatched from the jaws of victory. Mansell had claimed five consecutive race victories heading into the iconic principality, in a Williams car which he would steer relentlessly towards his only world title.
But Monaco was the one that got away.
Nigel Mansell on famous Ayrton Senna battle in Monaco: ‘I should’ve hit him!’
Exclusive: The 1992 world champion, the last Englishman to race full-time for Ferrari, divulges his most striking Monaco memories and gives his view on Lewis Hamilton’s 2025 move to Italy
Driver Standings ahead of Monaco:
1. Max Verstappen - 161 points
2. Charles Leclerc - 113 points
3. Sergio Perez - 107 points
4. Lando Norris - 101 points
5. Carlos Sainz - 93 points
6. Oscar Piastri - 53 points
7. George Russell - 44 points
8. Lewis Hamilton - 35 points
9. Fernando Alonso - 33 points
10. Yuki Tsunoda - 15 points
11. Lance Stroll - 11 points
12. Oliver Bearman - 6 points
13. Nico Hulkenberg - 6 points
14. Daniel Ricciardo - 5 points
15. Esteban Ocon - 1 point
16. Kevin Magnussen - 1 point
17. Alex Albon - 0 points
18. Zhou Guanyu - 0 points
19. Pierre Gasly - 0 points
20. Valtteri Bottas - 0 points
21. Logan Sargeant - 0 points
Qualifying report: Charles Leclerc has Monaco victory in his sight – as Max Verstappen bemoans Red Bull ‘go-kart’
Half the job is done. Nowhere on the 24-race Formula 1 calendar does qualifying matter so much and, most pertinently, for Monaco’s homegrown star. Twice previously, Charles Leclerc has been unable to capitalise on a pole position on the streets of Monte-Carlo: once in 2021 due to a drive-shaft issue which meant he was unable to start the race and second in 2022, when Ferrari blundered in their pit-lane strategy.
But as they say, third time’s a charm.
This seems a different Ferrari outfit now, too. Led by the cheeky but firm personality of team principal Fred Vasseur, the Scuderia are showing clear signs of progress both in car development and, perhaps more crucially, in the pitlane. So much so that Lewis Hamilton is gambling the end of his glittering career on a move to Maranello next year.
But 2024 may have some life left in it yet. As for Leclerc, he’s made changes too. Long-term engineer Xavi Marcos was ditched prior to the last race and it was his new man in the ear, Bryan Bozz, who informed the Monegasque of his pole position on Saturday, two-tenths clear of McLaren’s Oscar Piastri – a surprise name in second.
Leclerc has Monaco victory in his sight – as Verstappen bemoans Red Bull ‘go-kart’
The Ferrari driver put his car on pole for the third time in Monaco and will be desperate to finally land a win at his home race, while Verstappen faltered in an entertaining qualifying session
Starting grid for the Monaco Grand Prix:
1. Charles Leclerc
2. Oscar Piastri
3. Carlos Sainz
4. Lando Norris
5. George Russell
6. Max Verstappen
7. Lewis Hamilton
8. Yuki Tsunoda
9. Alex Albon
10. Pierre Gasly
11. Esteban Ocon
12. Nico Hulkenberg
12. Daniel Ricciardo
13. Lance Stroll
15. Kevin Magnussen
14. Fernando Alonso
15. Logan Sargeant
16. Sergio Perez
17. Valtteri Bottas
18. Zhou Guanyu
Pit lane. Nico Hulkenberg*
Pit lane. Kevin Magnussen
*Both Haas cars start in the pit-lane as a result of being disqualified from qualifying due to their rear-wing exceeding the limit set in the regulations
Good morning!
It’s raceday in Monaco!
Charles Leclerc starts on pole for the third time in the principality but can he this time secure the win? McLaren’s Oscar Piastri is alongside him, with Leclerc’s Ferrari team-mate Carlos Sainz in third.
Max Verstappen? Way down, in sixth! So on a track where overtaking is near-impossible, it represents a huge chance for the chasing pack to make up some ground on the championship leader!
Stay right here for all the build-up - lights out is at 2pm (BST)!
