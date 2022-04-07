F1 news LIVE: Australian Grand Prix build-up as Ferrari expect ‘significant’ power increase
Formula 1 latest news, rumours and updates plus all the build-up to the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne
The Australian Grand Prix is fast approaching after an action-packed start to the 2022 F1 season. Ferrari and Red Bull have been vying for supremacy at the front of the grid, with Charles Leclerc taking victory in Bahrain after Max Verstappen suffered a dramatic power failure. The Red Bull’s recovered in Saudi Arabia, though, despite the shadow cast over the race when a missile attack hit an oil refinery less than ten miles from the track. Verstappen managed to hold off Leclerc over the course of a thrilling race to keep the championship very evenly poised as the teams now prepare for this weekend’s stop in Melbourne.
Mercedes have far more work to do than most after a disastrous start to their season. Lewis Hamilton has struggled badly for pace and only mustered a 10th place finish in Saudi Arabia. Team principal Toto Wolff has downplayed any hope of an immediate uplift, though, warning that there is no “quick fix” to the car’s issues. “The car isn’t as good as the Red Bull and the Ferrari,” he said. “It hovers in the grey area where you can’t challenge the front but you’re certainly faster than the midfield behind you.”
Ferrari believe they have found that added edge, though, with one report claiming they are yet to show the true power of their engine and may still withhold it until the Spanish Grand Prix. “It seems [Mattia] Binotto’s team is then also playing strategy, not wanting to show the true power of their unit this early in the season,” the report stated.
Follow all the latest F1 news and build up to the Australian Grand Prix after a thrilling start to the 2022 Formula 1 season:
Australian Grand Prix points finish will ‘feel like a win’ for Daniel Ricciardo and McLaren
Australian driver Daniel Ricciardo has said a points finish at his home race this weekend would “feel like a win”.
The McLaren team have struggled in the opening two races of the 2022 season in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.
Both Ricciardo and Lando Norris finished outside the points in the season opener, before Norris’ seventh place earned the team their first top-10 in Saudi Arabia, as Ricciardo failed to finish the race.
And while winning the Australian GP continues to elude the Perth-born driver, he insists scoring points would feel like a victory given where the team is currently at.
Speaking to GP Fans, he said: “Maybe we will be lucky and fight for points. I know we’re not aiming very high with that, but that’s the only thing we can go for at the moment.”
Australian Grand Prix points finish will ‘feel like a win’ for Daniel Ricciardo
McLaren only picked up six points from the Bahrain and Saudi Arabia Grands Prix
Toto Wolff warns there will be ‘no magic fix’ for Mercedes at Australian Grand Prix
Mercedes won’t be looking at a dramatic turnaround in race No.3 of the 2022 Formula One season, according to Toto Wolff.
The boss has been disappointed by the team’s showings at both Bahrain and Saudi Arabia - despite standing second in the constructor championship at present, Mercedes have been well off the pace in both races.
They are ahead of Red Bull only by virtue of their opening-raceday issues, with Max Verstappen roaring back to win last time out while George Russell placed fifth and Lewis Hamilton came home in 10th.
Toto Wolff warns there will be ‘no magic fix’ for Mercedes at Australian GP
Last year’s title race feels like a long time ago as the new W13 struggles with porpoising
Max Verstappen keen to not let off-track commitments get in the way of F1 title defence
Formula One world champion Max Verstappen said he will try to keep his off-track commitments in check and focus on his day job as a racer, wary that his title defence might suffer with too many distractions.
The Dutch Red Bull driver is hot property for media, sponsors and fans after his 2021 triumph, and the relaxation of biosecurity protocols could mean more demands on his time.
“Even if there is no Covid for sure I’m not going to do more... on weekends because I’m there to race, I’m not there to entertain the crowds,” he told a small group of reporters on Thursday at Albert Park ahead of Sunday’s Australian Grand Prix.
Max Verstappen keen to not let off-track commitments impact F1 title defence
Verstappen is defending the F1 drivers’ championship for the first time
Ferrari set to reveal major engine power boost after Miami Grand Prix
Ferrari will increase the power of their engine after the Miami Grand Prix, according to reports.
The Scuderia have made a sensational start to the 2022 season, currently leading the drivers’ and constructors championships.
They secured a one-two finish in the opening race of the season in Bahrain as Charles Leclerc claimed victory ahead of Carlos Sainz. The following weekend in Saudi Arabia they also impressed as Leclerc clinched second and Sainz third.
Ferrari set to reveal major engine power boost after Miami Grand Prix
Ferrari already lead both the drivers’ and constructors championship after two races
F1 latest news - Mazepin hits out at sanctions on Russian athletes
Former Haas racer Nikita Mazepin has hit out against sanctions on Russian athletes, but says he will not publicly disclose his views on the situation in Ukraine due to “tremendous risks” of not pleasing everybody.
Mazepin’s father owns the Uralkali firm which was dropped as sponsor by the racing firm, before the driver himself was sacked from the team.
“I don’t agree with being in the sanctions and I have said previously that I intend to fight it,” Mazepin told BBC.
“Perhaps now is not the right time because if you look at the whole situation that is happening against athletes in the general case, it is cancel culture against my country.
“That is about the sanctions.
“My feelings [on the war in Ukraine], they obviously changed as a human being and as a person that wants to live in a very peaceful world.
“But I will be honest with you, I see tremendous risks in saying anything at all about this case because I will never satisfy everyone and therefore, I will keep myself publicly quiet.”
F1 latest news
Haas have been working around the clock and used one of their curfews to put together Mick Schumacher’s new car, having opted against doing so after his qualifying crash in Saudi Arabia.
Team boss Guenther Steiner explained the “tough” decision for the crew and how any more misfortune in qualifying and practice would mean a single driver on the grid once more.
“Last night we broke the curfew because the guys wanted to get ahead for this morning, so tonight we don’t have to go over it. Breaking one curfew was worthwhile to get to a good point,” he said.
“You need to bring as many parts as you can in the moment. You cannot bring more, there is nothing in stock anymore. All what you’ve got, you bring here.
“But there’s no spare chassis, no safety net here, so they need to be careful. Otherwise we’ll start again with one car!”
However, there’s better news in that Schumacher’s chassis from last time out can be repaired and rejoin the spare parts pool for the team, once it clears customs and makes its way back to base.
F1 latest news: Australian GP preview
Two years after the Australian Grand Prix was scrapped due to COVID-19 hours before the first practice, Formula One returns Down Under to an upgraded Albert Park and a warm welcome from local fans starved of elite motor sport through the pandemic.
Plenty has changed since Valtteri Bottas won the 2019 race for Mercedes in Melbourne, kicking off another season dominated by former team mate Lewis Hamilton and the Silver Arrows.
In its first upgrade in a quarter of a century, Albert Park has been re-surfaced and had corners removed to encourage passing and hopefully put an end to processional race-days.
Mercedes and Hamilton, meanwhile, have fallen off their perch, leaving Ferrari and Red Bull the talk of the paddock after the season-opening swing through Bahrain and Saudi Arabia.
The Ferrari car’s early strength and the budding rivalry between Charles Leclerc and Red Bull’s world champion Max Verstappen has motor sport pundits raving.
Whether it is renewed interest in the series or just a spell of balmy autumn weather, fans thronged to Albert Park on Thursday and bumper crowds are tipped through the weekend in a city which spent some 260 days locked down through the pandemic.
“The drivers are smiling, fans are smiling and the weather gods are smiling on us,” Australian Grand Prix Corporation boss Andrew Westacott told Reuters.
“It’s a much, much quicker circuit and I expect it’s going to produce great racing on the weekend.”
Many fans will hope that means more duelling between Dutchman Verstappen and fellow 24-year-old Leclerc, whose battles lit up the Middle Eastern double-header.
Verstappen, who had a non-finish at Bahrain but bounced back a winner in Saudi Arabia, said he would prefer to avoid going wheel-to-wheel with Leclerc by driving an improved car.
“For the viewers, it’s good,” he said on Thursday of their rivalry which dates back to their go-karting days.
“Of course I enjoy the battles but I’m also more focused on actually trying to make the car better and to get a better feeling in the car, and then hopefully we don’t need to battle in every single race.”
Verstappen said Red Bull had made “little steps” developing their car since Jeddah but stopped short of tipping a big weekend in Melbourne.
“We’ll do our best but at the moment we don’t know how the car’s going to perform,” he said.
Mercedes might also fall into that camp, having produced a car that bounces, or ‘porpoises’, on the straights as downforce comes and goes.
After Hamilton finished 10th in Jeddah and his new team mate George Russell came fifth, the team are 40 points behind Ferrari, and just one clear of Red Bull who suffered dual retirements in Bahrain.
Team boss Toto Wolff warned there would be no “magic fix” for the W13 car’s troubles in time for Sunday’s race.
“But we’re pushing to steadily bring gains over the upcoming races, to hopefully move us closer to the front of the pack.”
Four-times world champion Sebastian Vettel may be grateful just to be racing, after missing the first two rounds due to a positive COVID-19 test.
The Aston Martin driver’s seat was filled by Nico Hulkenberg but he makes his return in Melbourne, hoping to notch his team’s first points of the season.
F1 latest news
Race stats for Melbourne, part 2 from Reuters:
Race wins
Hamilton has a record 103 career victories from 290 starts, the most recent being in Saudi Arabia last December.
Ferrari have won 239 races since 1950, McLaren 183, Mercedes 124, Williams 114 and Red Bull 76.
Ferrari have made their best start to a season since 2004.
Pole
Hamilton has a record 103 career poles, most recently qualifying fastest in Saudi Arabia last year.
Points
Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc is 12 points clear of team mate Carlos Sainz after two races. Sainz has finished the last 17 races in the points.
Haas have scored in successive races for the first time since 2019.
Aston Martin and Williams have yet to score a point in 2022.
Milestones
Mercedes are chasing their 125th win in Formula One.
Four drivers are racing in Australia for the first time -- Nicholas Latifi (Williams), Mick Schumacher (Haas), Yuki Tsunoda (AlphaTauri) and Guanyu Zhou (Alfa Romeo).
Lewis Hamilton braced for more misery in Melbourne as Mercedes rule out upgrades
Lewis Hamilton is braced for more misery in Melbourne after his Mercedes team ruled out any major upgrades for this weekend’s Australian Grand Prix.
Hamilton has already been cast 29 points adrift in the championship race after he finished only 10th at the second round in Saudi Arabia a fortnight ago.
Mercedes have dominated the sport since 2014 – carrying Hamilton to six titles and winning an unprecedented eight constructors’ championships in succession.
But Hamilton and new British team-mate George Russell have all but written off their aspirations unless Mercedes can radically improve their underperforming car.
Mercedes’ season has been derailed by ‘porpoising’ – the phenomenon seen this year when the car violently bounces on its suspension at high speed.
The problem caught Mercedes completely off guard, and Russell said it is the source of 99 per cent of the team’s problems.
Lewis Hamilton braced for more misery in Melbourne as Mercedes rule out upgrades
Hamilton has already been cast 29 points adrift in the championship race
F1 latest news
Race stats, part 1 courtesy of Reuters:
Lap distance: 5.275km. Total distance: 305.950km (58 laps)
The most recent race at Albert Park was in 2019 and the circuit has been shortened by 28 metres since, with two turns taken out and seven corners modified. It is now considered a new layout.
Start time: 0500 GMT (1500 local)
No Australian driver has ever won a home grand prix.
There have been 13 Australian F1 drivers since 1950 and two world champions -- Jack Brabham and Alan Jones. McLaren’s Daniel Ricciardo is the only Australian in Sunday’s race.
This year’s race will be the 25th to be held at Albert Park, and 36th Australian Grand Prix. It was held in Adelaide, as the final race of the year, between 1985 and 1995.
Four current drivers have won before in Melbourne and three are world champions: Lewis Hamilton (2008, 2015), Sebastian Vettel (2011, 2017, 2018) and Fernando Alonso (2006). The odd man out is Valtteri Bottas, winner for Mercedes in 2019.
Aston Martin’s Vettel is starting his season this weekend after missing the first two races due to COVID-19.
Hamilton has been on pole in Melbourne for the last six editions and eight times in total (2008, 2012, 2014 to 2019), a record for the race.
The lowest starter to win was Britain’s Eddie Irvine from 11th in 1999 for Ferrari. Fifteen of the 24 races in Melbourne have been won from the front row.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies