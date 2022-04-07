✕ Close Hamilton Admits To Struggling Mentally

The Australian Grand Prix is fast approaching after an action-packed start to the 2022 F1 season. Ferrari and Red Bull have been vying for supremacy at the front of the grid, with Charles Leclerc taking victory in Bahrain after Max Verstappen suffered a dramatic power failure. The Red Bull’s recovered in Saudi Arabia, though, despite the shadow cast over the race when a missile attack hit an oil refinery less than ten miles from the track. Verstappen managed to hold off Leclerc over the course of a thrilling race to keep the championship very evenly poised as the teams now prepare for this weekend’s stop in Melbourne.

Mercedes have far more work to do than most after a disastrous start to their season. Lewis Hamilton has struggled badly for pace and only mustered a 10th place finish in Saudi Arabia. Team principal Toto Wolff has downplayed any hope of an immediate uplift, though, warning that there is no “quick fix” to the car’s issues. “The car isn’t as good as the Red Bull and the Ferrari,” he said. “It hovers in the grey area where you can’t challenge the front but you’re certainly faster than the midfield behind you.”

Ferrari believe they have found that added edge, though, with one report claiming they are yet to show the true power of their engine and may still withhold it until the Spanish Grand Prix. “It seems [Mattia] Binotto’s team is then also playing strategy, not wanting to show the true power of their unit this early in the season,” the report stated.

