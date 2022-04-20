(Getty Images)

Follow all the latest news and reaction from the world of F1 as the teams prepare for the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix.

It’s still a case of trying to fix issues and stop porpoising for several drivers, with Mercedes particularly affected so far by the phenomenon which is making it tough for Lewis Hamilton and George Russell to control their cars. Ferrari are so far handling matters best, with Charles Leclerc winning two of the three races in 2022 and sitting comfortably top of the drivers’ standings. Max Verstappen won the other Grand Prix, in thrilling style in Saudi Arabia, but aside from that success he’s yet to finish a race.

That has left Red Bull concerned that he might be getting frustrated and searching to resolve their own problems, but the reigning champion has been tipped to bounce back in style at Imola this coming weekend - where we’ll also see the first sprint qualifying session of the season take place. Elsewhere McLaren will be hoping to emulate their relative success in Australia last time out and Hamilton is still hoping Mercedes can barge their way into the title fight before long.

