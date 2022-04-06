F1 news LIVE: Lewis Hamilton warned Mercedes problems are not a ‘quick fix’ ahead of Australian Grand Prix
Formula 1 latest news, rumours and updates plus all the build-up to the Australian Grand Prix in Melbourne
The Australian Grand Prix is almost here as Formula One returns this weekend following a thrilling start to the season, but Mercedes have been warned that their early struggles do not have a “quick fix” ahead of the third race of the campaign. Mercedes have suffered problems with the aerodynamics of their W13 car and it has left them trailing Ferrari and Red Bull, with Lewis Hamilton only finishing 10th at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.
George Russell is confident that Mercedes can “overtake” Ferrari and Red Bull this season once the team have figured out their issues, but Sky Sports pundit Anthony Davidson believes the team have been left in “no man’s land” following the overhaul of regulations during the off-season. “The car isn’t as good as the Red Bull and the Ferrari,” he said. “It hovers in the grey area where you can’t challenge the front but you’re certainly faster than the midfield behind you. I do expect them to make gains... but it will take time, it’s not a quick fix.”
Elsewhere, Red Bull are eyeing improvements of their own following Max Verstappen’s dramatic victory at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, with the defending champion being told he “brought a knife to a gun fight” in his battles with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz over the first two races of the season.
Follow all the latest F1 news and build up to the Australian Grand Prix after a thrilling start to the 2022 Formula 1 season:
Max Verstappen ‘escape clause’ in new Red Bull contract revealed
Max Verstappen’s new Red Bull contract does include an exit clause, long-time team advisor Helmut Marko has confirmed.
Verstappen agreed to a new deal with the team ahead of the 2022 Formula 1 season after securing his maiden world title last year.
The Dutchman’s extension runs until the end of the 2028 season and the 24-year-old has said that he feels comfortable with Red Bull - having a degree of loyalty to them after coming through the manufacturer’s driver development program.
But Marko, who oversees the program that brought Verstappen through, has clarified that were Red Bull’s performance to dip, Verstappen’s contract includes a mechanism that would allow him to get out of the long-term deal.
Max Verstappen ‘escape clause’ in new Red Bull contract revealed
Verstappen signed a deal through to the end of the 2028 season
George Russell claims Mercedes will be ‘team to beat’ once they solve issues
George Russell believes that Mercedes can contend in 2022, even if their issues persist until the summer break in the Formula 1 season.
The German team have made a slow start, struggling to match the pace of Red Bull and Ferrari after a design overhaul and facing particular “porpoising” problems.
That has led Russell’s colleague Lewis Hamilton to question whether Mercedes, who have won the last eight Constructors’ Championships, will be able to part of the race for the world title.
Russell, in his first season with the manufacturer after joining from Williams, is more optimistic, and believes there is plenty of time yet to make gains.
George Russell claims Mercedes will be ‘team to beat’ once they solve issues
Russell believes that Mercedes are still more than capable of contending in 2022
Mercedes’ F1 season ‘feels like 2013’, Toto Wolff admits
Mercedes’ slow start to the 2022 Formula 1 season “feels like 2013”, according to team principal Toto Wolff.
The 2013 season was the last time that the German team failed to win the Constructors’ Championship, with the period that followed including seven consecutive Drivers’ Championship crowns for Mercedes drivers Lewis Hamilton (six) and Nico Rosberg, who claimed his only world title in 2016.
Yet the manufacturer appears to have struggled to adjust to off-season changes to aerodynamic regulations, with Hamilton and new colleague George Russell battling for race pace and appearing to be some way off Red Bull and Ferrari.
Mercedes’ F1 season ‘feels like 2013’, Toto Wolff admits
A slow start this year reminds Wolff of the last time his team failed to win the Constructors’ Championship
Mercedes in the dark over Lewis Hamilton’s true pace in 2022 car
Mercedes are unsure what the true pace of their car is and whether they will be able to challenge for victories even after they fix their porpoising issues.
Lewis Hamilton and George Russell have managed just one podium finish between them in the first two races of the season – which came in a third place for Hamilton at the opener in Bahrain.
But they are clearly significantly slower than the Ferraris and Red Bulls, an issue that has been put largely down to their porpoising struggles.
However, the team’s trackside engineering director Andrew Shovlin insists they may still be playing catch-up once that problem has been resolved.
Mercedes in the dark over Lewis Hamilton’s true pace in 2022 car
Mercedes are playing catch up with Ferrari and Red Bull after the opening two races of the season
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies