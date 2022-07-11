F1 LIVE: Carlos Sainz unhappy with speed of rescue from car fire at Austrian Grand Prix
Follow all the reaction to the Austrian Grand Prix as Charles Leclerc won his third F1 race of the season at the Red Bull Ring
Charles Leclerc reignited his world championship hopes by racing to victory at the Austrian Grand Prix as team-mate Carlos Sainz emerged unscathed from his Ferrari after it caught fire. Leclerc passed championship leader Max Verstappen three times to claim his first triumph since he took the chequered flag in Australia on April 10. Verstappen finished second after Sainz’s engine expired with 14 laps remaining.
Sainz broke down at the uphill Turn 4 but moments later later his car dramatically caught alight. With Sainz still in his cockpit and his car rolling downhill, the Spaniard had to battle gravity as he unstrapped his seatbelts and attempted to leap from his flaming machine.
The television cameras cut away from the flashpoint, but seconds later, Sainz was seen walking away from his wreckage, with the flames extinguished by marshals. Sainz’s retirement allowed Lewis Hamilton to take third with Mercedes team-mate George Russell fourth despite an opening-lap collision with Red Bull’s Sergio Perez.
At the half-way mark of the 2022 season, Verstappen has a 38-point lead from Leclerc in second, while Perez - who retired from Sunday’s race - is third a further 19 points back. The next race is the weekend of 22-24 July at Circuit Paul Ricard at the French Grand Prix.
Follow all the latest reaction to Sunday’s race at the Austrian Grand Prix:
Carlos Sainz said he had a lucky escape after his car dramatically caught alight in Sunday’s Austrian Grand Prix.
As Charles Leclerc claimed his first win in three months to revive his hopes of challenging Max Verstappen for the world championship – with the Dutchman second and Lewis Hamilton third – his team-mate Sainz was thrown into grave danger when a fire broke out at the back of his conked-out Ferrari.
At the uphill fourth corner of Spielberg’s Red Bull Ring, Sainz was left battling gravity as his car rolled back towards the track. Inside half a minute, Sainz’s car was engulfed in flames – and the TV director cut away with the Spaniard desperately attempting to remove himself from his blazing machine.
But a handful of seconds later, the television feed returned to the scene of the grisly accident, and Sainz was seen running away from his car before sitting down on the grass verge with his chargrilled Ferrari now extinguished.
Charles Leclerc claimed his first win in three months to revive his hopes of challenging Max Verstappen for the world championship.
