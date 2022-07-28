F1 LIVE: Carlos Sainz more of a leader at Ferrari than Charles Leclerc, Damon Hill claims
Follow all the build-up to this weekend’s Hungarian Grand Prix with Thursday’s drivers press conferences from Budapest
The Hungarian Grand Prix is this weekend with plenty of F1 stories as the season continues to produce drama. After Max Verstappen took advantage of yet more pain for Charles Leclerc, whose Ferrari crashed out at the French Grand Prix, the Red Bull star extended his championship lead. Leclerc, who won last time out in Austria to boost his fleeting title hopes, looked to be in total control before he lost grip in his Ferrari through Turn 11 on lap 18 and crashed into the barrier ending his race.
Lewis Hamilton threatened to challenge Verstappen for the victory in his 300th Formula One race but the Dutchman’s pace ultimately proved too strong as he coasted to maximum points at Circuit Paul Ricard. Seven-time champion Hamilton came home second with Mercedes teammate George Russell rounding out the podium after a ding dong battle with Sergio Perez in the second Red Bull.
Verstappen now has a 62-point lead at the top of the Championship leaderboard ahead of the final race before the summer break in Budapest this weekend.
Follow all the latest news and build-up to the Hungary Grand Prix this weekend with reaction from Thursday’s drivers press conferences:
Carlos Sainz more of a leader at Ferrari than Charles Leclerc, Damon Hill claims
Carlos Sainz has developed into more of a “team leader” at Ferrari than teammate Charles Leclerc, according to 1996 F1 world champion Damon Hill. Leclerc, who won his third race of the season in Austria two weeks ago, crashed out of the French Grand Prix while leading on lap 18 in what he later simply admitted as a “mistake” in losing the rear of the car.
Sainz, meanwhile, progressed from the back of the grid and opted to stay out on track whilst fighting for a podium place with Sergio Perez, despite calls from the Ferrari pit wall for him to come into the pits, with a five-second penalty also needing to be adhered to.
The Spaniard overtook the Red Bull driver before later coming into the pit lane, eventually finishing fifth, but Hill told Sky Sports’ Any Driven Monday show that Sainz has not shied away from making calls himself out on track.
“Carlos has struck me as actually the more of the team leader,” said Hill. “He seems to be more familiar with the strategy, seems to be able to make decisions.” Sainz also rallied against his engineer at the British Grand Prix, a decision which proved fruitful as he claimed his first win in Formula 1, yet confusion from the Ferrari pit wall summed up a frustrating day for the Scuderia at Paul Ricard on Sunday.
“I think they’re [Ferrari] a little bit halfway up the stairs,” Hill added. “Someone needs to take charge and say, ‘okay, we’re making a decision’. And it’s either the driver or it’s the strategist, clear direction.”
Carlos Sainz more of a leader at Ferrari than Charles Leclerc, Damon Hill claims
While Leclerc crashed out at the French Grand Prix, Sainz stayed on track when originally instructed to head into the pit lane
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies