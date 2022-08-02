F1 LIVE: Fernando Alonso hopes to rediscover winning touch after shock move to Aston Martin
Follow all the reaction to the Hungarian Grand Prix with the surprise news that Fernando Alonso has joined Aston Martin for 2023
Aston Martin have confirmed the shock signing of two-time world champion Fernando Alonso to replace Sebastian Vettel next season, in huge news to start the F1 summer break.
The 41-year-old will leave Alpine after two years and has signed a “multi-year contract” with Aston after four-time world champion Vettel announced his retirement last week.
Alonso, whose deal at Alpine was coming to an end at the end of the season, was expected to sign an extension but has opted for a new challenge to partner Lance Stroll at Aston - with Alpine now looking to fill a spare 2023 seat alongside Esteban Ocon.
The news comes after the final race of the season at the Hungarian Grand Prix on Sunday, with Max Verstappen storming from P10 to win his eighth race of the season, with Lewis Hamilton earning his fifth podium in a row in second and Mercedes teammate George Russell in third.
Ferrari once again had a Sunday to forget as Charles Leclerc suffered from an incorrect choice of tyres to finish sixth, while Carlos Sainz was also left in the lurch with strategy calls and came home in fourth.
F1 summer break verdict: Red Bull cruising and Mercedes progressing as Ferrari flounder
As Formula 1 shuts down for the customary summer break after a 13-race stretch from mid-March to the end of July, Max Verstappen must be wondering what all the fuss is about. New regulations designed to tighten the pack? Nine out of 10 podiums in a row suggests otherwise.
Last year’s controversial world champion is sailing to a title this year in a race very much lacking a cause célèbre. With the aura of a man in cruise control in the cockpit and in the off-track circus, the two-time world champion tag is not far from anointment.
While the actions of challengers around him only helped to facilitate rather than hinder his tenth-to-first triumph, Sunday in Budapest was his drive of the year so far, storming to victory by a margin of eight seconds, which, without a sprinkling of late rain, would have been larger. A fearsome combination of faultless strategy calls and composed overtaking manoeuvres – alongside eye-catching control of his Red Bull during a heart-thumping 360 – saw the 24-year-old extend his lead in the Championship to 80 points with nine races left.
Insurmountable? Almost certainly. The Hungaroring wasn’t meant to suit Red Bull, so the build-up said. And indeed, an action-packed qualifying session saw the constructors’ leaders slump to a lowly P10 and P11, handing rare moments in the sunshine to Mercedes and Ferrari up top. But amid a 70-lap tussle where tactics took precedent over skill behind the wheel, the decisions of chief strategist Hannah Schmitz were spot-on to a tee as Red Bull thrived whilst the front of the pack failed.
Perhaps this is harsh on Mercedes, who reacted slowly to Verstappen’s initial undercut on Hamilton but then recovered to see their all-Brit duo home for a second consecutive double podium. As for Ferrari? Déjà vu.
Verstappen’s eighth victory of the season in Hungary was his drive of the year, while it was a case of déjà vu for Ferrari’s botched raceday strategy
Fernando Alonso said his intention is to win again in Formula One after completing a shock move to Aston Martin.
The double world champion was revealed as Sebastian Vettel’s replacement just four days after the 35-year-old German announced he will retire at the end of the year. Alonso’s multi-season deal will see him remain on the grid beyond his 43rd birthday.
His capture is a major coup for Aston Martin, who moved at speed to land a grandee name after Vettel informed them last Wednesday he would not continue beyond this season.
It is understood Alonso initially staged informal talks with the British team earlier this year, before agreeing terms on a contract which could run to as many as three seasons. Alonso’s contract with Alpine was due to expire at the end of the season and talks over a renewal had stalled.
“I still have the hunger and ambition to fight to be at the front, and I want to be part of an organisation that is committed to learn, develop and succeed,” said Alonso, who won two consecutive championships for Renault in 2005 and 2006.
“This Aston Martin team is clearly applying the energy and commitment to win, and it is therefore one of the most exciting teams in Formula One today. We all appreciate that there is much to be done to get to the front, and that we must apply all our energies in working together to find performance.
