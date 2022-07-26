F1 LIVE: Lewis Hamilton tips ‘smooth-sailing’ Max Verstappen to defend F1 title

✕ Close Formula 1 All Time Rivalry. - Hamilton vs Verstappen

Max Verstappen capitalised after Charles Leclerc crashed out to win the French Grand Prix and extend his championship lead. Leclerc, who won last time out in Austria to boost his fleeting title hopes, looked to be in total control before he lost grip in his Ferrari through Turn 11 on lap 18 and crashed into the barrier ending his race.

Lewis Hamilton threatened to challenge Verstappen for the victory in his 300th Formula One race but the Dutchman’s pace ultimately proved too strong as he coasted to maximum points at Circuit Paul Ricard. Seven-time champion Hamilton came home second with Mercedes teammate George Russell rounding out the podium after a ding dong battle with Sergio Perez in the second Red Bull.

Verstappen now has a 62-point lead at the top of the Championship leaderboard ahead of the final race before the summer break, this weekend 29-31 July, at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

