F1 LIVE: Lewis Hamilton tips ‘smooth-sailing’ Max Verstappen to defend F1 title
Follow all the reaction to the French Grand Prix as we look forward to this weekend’s race in Hungary too
Max Verstappen capitalised after Charles Leclerc crashed out to win the French Grand Prix and extend his championship lead. Leclerc, who won last time out in Austria to boost his fleeting title hopes, looked to be in total control before he lost grip in his Ferrari through Turn 11 on lap 18 and crashed into the barrier ending his race.
Lewis Hamilton threatened to challenge Verstappen for the victory in his 300th Formula One race but the Dutchman’s pace ultimately proved too strong as he coasted to maximum points at Circuit Paul Ricard. Seven-time champion Hamilton came home second with Mercedes teammate George Russell rounding out the podium after a ding dong battle with Sergio Perez in the second Red Bull.
Verstappen now has a 62-point lead at the top of the Championship leaderboard ahead of the final race before the summer break, this weekend 29-31 July, at the Hungarian Grand Prix.
Follow all the reaction and analysis from the Circuit Paul Ricard:
Lewis Hamilton expects Max Verstappen to cruise to his second world championship – describing the Red Bull driver’s path to probable glory as “smooth-sailing”. Verstappen racked up the seventh win of his title defence at Sunday’s French Grand Prix after rival Charles Leclerc crashed out from the lead.
Verstappen will arrive for this week’s Hungarian Grand Prix – the final round before Formula One’s four-week summer shutdown – holding a commanding 63-point advantage over Leclerc, the equivalent of two-and-a-half victories with 10 rounds left.
Hamilton, who is now more than a century of points behind Verstappen despite claiming his best result of the season with second place in France, said: “I am gutted for Charles. He has been doing a great job.
“But it is not easy to have that performance and pace and be able to maintain it. I feel for the whole team because I know what that can feel like. It is a massive gap to Max so that is pretty smooth-sailing for him in that space. But a lot can go wrong. I would just advise Ferrari to keep their heads down and continue to push.”
Hamilton’s Mercedes team celebrated their finest result of the season with George Russell finishing third to join Hamilton on the podium. It has been a turbulent campaign for the grid’s once all-conquering team, leaving Hamilton to draw parallels with 2009. Hamilton started that season in a deeply uncompetitive McLaren before pulling off a surprise win at the Hungaroring. Could history repeat itself this weekend?
