F1 LIVE: Lewis Hamilton replaced by Nyck de Vries for first practice at French GP

F1 LIVE: Lewis Hamilton replaced by Nyck de Vries for first practice at French Grand Prix
Follow all the build-up to the French Grand Prix with quotes from the drivers press conference on Thursday as F1 returns to Circuit Paul Ricard
Charles Leclerc reignited his world championship hopes by racing to victory at the Austrian Grand Prix last week as team-mate Carlos Sainz emerged unscathed from his Ferrari after it caught fire. Leclerc passed championship leader Max Verstappen three times to claim his first triumph since he took the chequered flag in Australia on April 10. Verstappen finished second after Sainz’s engine expired with 14 laps remaining.
Sainz broke down at the uphill Turn 4 but moments later later his car dramatically caught alight. With Sainz still in his cockpit and his car rolling downhill, the Spaniard had to battle gravity as he unstrapped his seatbelts and attempted to leap from his flaming machine.
The television cameras cut away from the flashpoint, but seconds later, Sainz was seen walking away from his wreckage, with the flames extinguished by marshals. Sainz’s retirement allowed Lewis Hamilton to take third with Mercedes team-mate George Russell fourth despite an opening-lap collision with Red Bull’s Sergio Perez.
At the half-way mark of the 2022 season, Verstappen has a 38-point lead from Leclerc in second, while Perez - who retired from last Sunday’s race - is third a further 19 points back. The next race is this weekend of 22-24 July at Circuit Paul Ricard at the French Grand Prix.
Follow all the build-up to this weekend’s French Grand Prix:
'That’s total rubbish’: Christian Horner hits back at Toto Wolff ‘flexi-floors’ claim
Christian Horner hit back at claims from Toto Wolff that some teams were breaching rules surrounding ‘flexi floors’, saying there are “no concerns” with the underside of the Red Bull cars.
The FIA issued a new technical directive in the last month to clamp down on what Wolff believes is a grey area in the rules, with the directive coming into force at the Belgian Grand Prix after the summer break.
Mercedes team principal and CEO Wolff believes some teams are breaching the current regulations by finding extra performance with a degree of ‘flex’ within the floor of the car, subsequently running them closer to the ground to improve the ground-effect aerodynamics which are a staple of the 2022 cars.
“Some teams have skids that actually disappear when the car hits the bottom [of the ground],” Wolff said, quoted by RacingNews365. “The reason for skids is they are the limitation of how much [wear of the board] you can have. If the skid can disappear miraculously into the floor, that’s clearly against the regulations. Then the second thing is there is a plank that can deflect, or that basically also moves away more than the tolerance should be.
“The tolerance is one millimetre and if a plank moves away many more millimetres up into the car, obviously you gain some performance there too. I think the first one [flexing floor] will disappear for Spa, the second will be clarified in next year’s regulations.”
Yet Red Bull boss Horner dismissed the claim that his team were using a ‘flexi-floor’ to improve performance, with a subtle dig at Mercedes’ position in the Championship by saying Wolff was “referring to the cars around him at the moment”. Mercedes are currently third in the Constructors’ Championship, 122 points behind Red Bull, ahead of this weekend’s French Grand Prix.
Lewis Hamilton replaced by Nyck de Vries for first practice for French Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton will be replaced by Nyck de Vries for the first practice session ahead of the French Grand Prix this weekend.
The reigning Formula E champion will get a second taste of Formula 1 on Friday with Mercedes after doing the same for Williams back in Spain.
Under new rules introduced this year, Formula 1 requires teams to allow younger drivers with limited experience time in both of their cars during the season with George Russell set to step aside for a session later in the calendar. After their much publicised struggles to start the year, Mercedes have been far more competitive in recent races with another podium for Hamilton last time out in Austria Team principal Toto Wolff is pleased with the progress they are making with further upgrades to come this weekend.
“We scored three podiums in the first seven races, and we have now achieved four in the last four,” he said. “I’m pleased with the momentum we are building, and it reflects the mammoth effort of the team. Our understanding of the W13 is growing with every lap and it’s encouraging to see that reflected in our development and results.
“While we were quicker in Austria, we still weren’t quick enough to challenge at the front. We need to keep chasing those final few tenths and bringing new developments to the cars, including this weekend in France. Paul Ricard is a very different track and challenge. It has smooth tarmac and a wide range of corner types, along with long straights. The aim will be to make further inroads on the gap to the front and hopefully be back on the podium.”
