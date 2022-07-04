F1 LIVE: Lewis Hamilton believes he is a ‘step closer’ to rivals after Silverstone podium
Follow all the reaction to a eventful race at Silverstone as we also look ahead to the Austrian Grand Prix this weekend
Carlos Sainz won a wild and wacky British Grand Prix which saw Zhou Guanyu survive a horror opening-lap crash and protesters invade the track at Silverstone.
Sainz fought his way past Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc in a brilliant 10-lap shootout to the chequered flag following a safety car period to claim his maiden Formula One win.
Sergio Perez finished second, with Lewis Hamilton third after he forced his way around Leclerc with four laps of the 52 laps remaining. A record crowd of 142,000 fans in Northamptonshire were treated to the race of the season which started in extraordinary fashion.
Rookie Zhou was approaching the 160mph opening Abbey corner when British driver George Russell tagged the right rear of the Chinese driver’ machine, sending him on to his roof and sliding out of control.
Follow all the reaction to the British Grand Prix as we already look ahead to this weekend’s Austrian Grand Prix:
Lewis Hamilton takes positives from being a ‘step closer’ after claiming Silverstone podium place
Lewis Hamilton took the cheers from his home crowd and urged his team to keep trying to close the gap to the challengers for the Formula One title this season, after claiming third place at the British Grand Prix.
A combination of crashes, Safety Cars, problems to other vehicles and some fantastic late overtaking saw the seven-time champion finish on the podium for the first time since the opening round of the 2022 season in Bahrain, after a campaign of struggle with porpoising and control issues in the new Mercedes car.
But on a day when around 120,000 fans attended race day at Silverstone, Hamilton - who did briefly lead the race - praised the occasion as F1 at its best and hoped the performance could set a platform for improvement across the rest of the year.
“We’ve had the biggest show-up in history, thanks for this incredible support - we don’t see this anywhere else in the world,” he said after the race.
Lewis Hamilton pleased to be a ‘step closer’ after Silverstone podium place
A return to the top three for Mercedes to challenge Ferrari and Red Bull after a season of struggle
Carlos Sainz won a wild and wacky British Grand Prix which saw Zhou Guanyu survive a horror opening-lap crash
Carlos Sainz won a wild and wacky British Grand Prix which saw Zhou Guanyu survive a horror opening-lap crash and protesters invade the track at Silverstone.
Sainz fought his way past Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc in a brilliant 10-lap shootout to the chequered flag following a safety car period to claim his maiden Formula One win.
Sergio Perez finished second, with Lewis Hamilton third after he forced his way around Leclerc with four laps of the 52 laps remaining.
Sainz wins chaotic race at Silverstone with Hamilton third after early six-car crash
A first-ever victory for the Ferrari man as Lewis Hamilton edges out Charles Leclerc for a podium spot
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies