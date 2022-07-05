F1 LIVE: Lewis Hamilton aims dig at Max Verstappen for 2021 Silverstone crash after praising Charles Leclerc
Follow all the reaction to a eventful race at Silverstone as we also look ahead to the Austrian Grand Prix this weekend
Carlos Sainz won a wild and wacky British Grand Prix which saw Zhou Guanyu survive a horror opening-lap crash and protesters invade the track at Silverstone.
Sainz fought his way past Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc in a brilliant 10-lap shootout to the chequered flag following a safety car period to claim his maiden Formula One win.
Sergio Perez finished second, with Lewis Hamilton third after he forced his way around Leclerc with four laps of the 52 laps remaining. A record crowd of 142,000 fans in Northamptonshire were treated to the race of the season which started in extraordinary fashion.
Rookie Zhou was approaching the 160mph opening Abbey corner when British driver George Russell tagged the right rear of the Chinese driver’ machine, sending him on to his roof and sliding out of control.
Follow all the reaction to the British Grand Prix as we already look ahead to this weekend’s Austrian Grand Prix:
Lewis Hamilton aims dig at Max Verstappen for 2021 Silverstone collision after racing ‘sensible’ Charles Leclerc
Lewis Hamilton aimed a dig at Max Verstappen after Sunday’s British Grand Prix as he praised ‘sensible’ Charles Leclerc following the Mercedes-Ferrari battle through the closing stages.
Red Bull’s Verstappen memorable crashed into Copse corner on the opening lap of last year’s race after tangling with Hamilton, who went on to win the race despite a 10-second time penalty.
Yet in Sunday’s dramatic Grand Prix at Silverstone, Leclerc and Hamilton battled superbly and fairly through the same corner and seven-time world champion Hamilton couldn’t help but make reference to last year as he praised the Monégasque driver.
“Charles did a great job. What a great battle,” Hamilton told Sky F1.
“Very sensible driver and clearly a lot different to what we experienced last year. In Copse for example, two of us went through there no problem. What a battle.”
Hamilton aims dig at Verstappen for 2021 Silverstone crash after praising Leclerc
Verstappen memorably crashed into Copse corner on the opening lap of last year’s race after tangling with Hamilton
Christian Horner says Mercedes ‘let Ferrari off the hook’ with Lewis Hamilton tyre call in British Grand Prix
Red Bull boss Christian Horner believes Mercedes let Ferrari off the hook with their decision to switch Lewis Hamilton on to hard compound tyres instead of softs.
The seven-time world champion was in the lead of the race having not pitted following the first lap restart and was comfortable on medium tyres.
Yet when Mercedes brought Hamilton in on lap 33, instead of the quicker but less durable soft tyres, the Silver Arrows put the Brit on the safer hard compound to see out the remaining 19 laps of the race. However he did pit again due to a late safety car.
But Horner believes Toto Wolff’s team missed a trick with Hamilton competing in and around Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc, with Sainz eventually winning the Grand Prix for his first victory in Formula 1. Hamilton ended up finishing third, as he came out behing the two Ferraris following a slow pit stop before the late drama via the safety car.
Welcome back!
Stay here for all the latest news in the world of F1 as, after all the drama at Silverstone, we start to look ahead to Austria this weekend...
Sebastian Vettel has sympathy with ‘desperate’ F1 protesters but says marshals and drivers were put ‘at risk’
Sebastian Vettel has expressed his sympathy with the protestors who ran onto the track during the opening lap of the British Grand Prix - but added that they put drivers and marshals at risk with their actions.
The protestors, from the Just Stop Oil activist group, sat down on the Wellington straight during lap one, with the race red flagged just before the cars reached the group after Guanyu Zhou’s crash seconds earlier at Abbey.
Northamtonshire police say seven people - five men aged between 21 and 46 and two women, 20 and 44 - are still in custody after being arrested following the incident and climate activist Vettel agreed with the tone of their message.
“I guess there was some talk about it, I think everybody is free to have their own view on it,” four-time world champion Vettel said after the race.
Lewis Hamilton says he ‘loves people fighting for the planet’ after seven protestors invaded Silverstone track
Lewis Hamilton says he “loves people fighting for the planet” after seven people were arrested following an invasion of the track at the start of the British Grand Prix - later adding that such protests “must be done safely.”
As the contest was immediately red flagged following Guanyu Zhou’s heavy crash at Abbey and cars headed for the pits, protestors broke on to the circuit at the Wellington Straight before sitting down.
Hamilton, who was only told about the focus of the protest in the post-race press conference and was not aware of the method chosen, backed their cause - with those who entered the track wearing T-shirts protesting against global oil usage.
After originally quipping “big up the protestors”, Hamilton later elaborated: “I didn’t know what the protest was for and I’ve only just found out.”
‘Today the FIA has saved two lives’: Carlos Sainz thankful after Silverstone win
Zhou Guanyu escaped without serious injuries thanks to his car’s halo after a terrifying accident, as did Roy Nissany in Formula Two earlier in the day.
Ferrari’s Sainz took his maiden F1 victory at his 150th attempt – beating Red Bull driver Sergio Perez and home favourite Lewis Hamilton in a frenetic climax to the race of the season in front of a record 142,000 fans at Silverstone.
But the 10th round of the campaign will be remembered for a jaw-dropping accident involving Chinese rookie Zhou.
Six seconds after the lights went out, Pierre Gasly made contact with George Russell. The British driver then tagged the right rear of the Zhou’s machine at 160mph, flipping him on to his roof and sliding out of control.
What is the ‘halo’ safety device that saved Zhou Guanyu at British Grand Prix?
Chinese driver Zhou Guanyu credited the ‘halo’ for keeping him alive following his harrowing first-corner crash at Sunday’s British Grand Prix.
Here we take a closer look at the Formula One’s cockpit protection device.
What is the ‘halo’?
A three-pronged titanium safety device which sits above the driver’s head. It is covered with carbon fibre and weighs seven kilograms.
The halo’s job is to absorb a huge impact and to protect the driver from severe head trauma. Remarkably, it can take the weight of a London double decker bus.
More here:
Lewis Hamilton takes positives from being a ‘step closer’ after claiming Silverstone podium place
Lewis Hamilton took the cheers from his home crowd and urged his team to keep trying to close the gap to the challengers for the Formula One title this season, after claiming third place at the British Grand Prix.
A combination of crashes, Safety Cars, problems to other vehicles and some fantastic late overtaking saw the seven-time champion finish on the podium for the first time since the opening round of the 2022 season in Bahrain, after a campaign of struggle with porpoising and control issues in the new Mercedes car.
But on a day when around 120,000 fans attended race day at Silverstone, Hamilton - who did briefly lead the race - praised the occasion as F1 at its best and hoped the performance could set a platform for improvement across the rest of the year.
“We’ve had the biggest show-up in history, thanks for this incredible support - we don’t see this anywhere else in the world,” he said after the race.
Max Verstappen admits ‘struggles’ throughout British GP but emphasises ‘important points’ after P7 finish
Max Verstappen empahsised the importance of scoring points after a tricky day at the office at the British Grand Prix on Sunday.
The Championship leader was winning the race early on before a puncture curtailed his chances, with damage to the bodywork also hampering his performance at Silverstone.
Despite his misfortune, the world champion picked up six points with his Championship lead going into the Austrian Grand Prix this weekend now 34 points from team-mate Sergio Perez.
“An unlucky afternoon,“ he said on Instagram. “We were on it from the beginning of the race, after getting of the line great on both occasions. “After picking up debri my floor was severely damaged and we struggled throughout the race. I gave it my all for P7 and collected important points. We’ll keep pushing to come back stronger in our home race in Austria, can’t wait to see the support by the Orange Army.”
