F1 LIVE: Max Verstappen urges fan alcohol consumption to be regulated at F1 races after abuse allegations
Follow all the reaction to the Austrian Grand Prix as Charles Leclerc won his third F1 race of the season at the Red Bull Ring
Charles Leclerc reignited his world championship hopes by racing to victory at the Austrian Grand Prix as team-mate Carlos Sainz emerged unscathed from his Ferrari after it caught fire. Leclerc passed championship leader Max Verstappen three times to claim his first triumph since he took the chequered flag in Australia on April 10. Verstappen finished second after Sainz’s engine expired with 14 laps remaining.
Sainz broke down at the uphill Turn 4 but moments later later his car dramatically caught alight. With Sainz still in his cockpit and his car rolling downhill, the Spaniard had to battle gravity as he unstrapped his seatbelts and attempted to leap from his flaming machine.
The television cameras cut away from the flashpoint, but seconds later, Sainz was seen walking away from his wreckage, with the flames extinguished by marshals. Sainz’s retirement allowed Lewis Hamilton to take third with Mercedes team-mate George Russell fourth despite an opening-lap collision with Red Bull’s Sergio Perez.
At the half-way mark of the 2022 season, Verstappen has a 38-point lead from Leclerc in second, while Perez - who retired from Sunday’s race - is third a further 19 points back. The next race is the weekend of 22-24 July at Circuit Paul Ricard at the French Grand Prix.
Follow all the latest reaction to Sunday’s race at the Austrian Grand Prix:
Spielberg follows Silverstone in delivering much-needed intrigue as F1 season reaches halfway stage
The season desperately needed this. After a period of Red Bull domination stretching from late-April to the end of June – and six race victories on the trot – a return to conventional tracks in Europe has spiced up a campaign which was in danger of becoming a formality by the summer break.
Now at the halfway mark, 11 races into a 22-race calendar, Max Verstappen’s 38-point cushion at the top of the world championship table could conceivably have been far greater. Victories at Silverstone and Spielberg could have made the Dutchman realistically uncatchable. Yet two Ferrari wins – one apiece for Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc – keeps the race alive and maintains intrigue amid a European mid-season swing which will define which direction Formula One heads in 2022.
Yet look beyond the leaderboard for a moment and the enthralling manner of the racing in the space of the past week or so is the greatest indicator that a Verstappen procession to a second title is far from set in stone. While the aggressive drama of Silverstone will be difficult to match as indisputably the race of the year so far, Sunday’s Austrian Grand Prix saw 67 overtakes.
Race-winner Leclerc had to jaunt past Verstappen three times to consolidate his spot at the top of the podium. The new regulations designed to improve wheel-to-wheel racing finally look to be having an impact on the track.
Spielberg follows Silverstone in delivering much-needed intrigue at halfway stage
The enthralling manner of the racing in the space of the past week is the greatest indicator that a Max Verstappen title procession is far from set in stone
Ex-F1 boss Bernie Ecclestone charged with fraud after HMRC probe into ‘£400m of overseas assets’
Former Formula One boss Bernie Ecclestone will be charged with fraud by false representation over an alleged failure to declare £400m of overseas assets to the government.
The charge against the 91-year-old was authorised by the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) on Monday following an investigation by Revenue and Customs (HMRC).
Andrew Penhale, chief crown prosecutor, said: “The CPS has reviewed a file of evidence from HMRC and has authorised a charge against Bernard Ecclestone of fraud by false representation in respect of his failure to declare to HMRC the existence of assets held overseas believed to be worth in excess of £400m.
“The Crown Prosecution Service reminds all concerned that criminal proceedings against this defendant are now active and that they have a right to a fair trial.
“It is extremely important that there should be no reporting, commentary or sharing of information online which could in any way prejudice these proceedings.”
Bernie Ecclestone charged with fraud after probe into ‘£400m of overseas assets’
Ninety-one-year-old businessman accused of hiding offshore assets from government
Max Verstappen urges alcohol consumption to be regulated at F1 races after abuse allegations at Austrian GP
Max Verstappen has called for alcohol consumption at Formula One races to be regulated following allegations of abuse which cast a shadow over Sunday’s Austrian Grand Prix.
A number of reports, including of sexual harassment, and homophobic and racist abuse, emerged on social media from people attending the race at the Red Bull Ring in Spielberg.
Some 60,000 spectators travelled from Holland to support world champion Verstappen. One of the reported incidents included a female attendee saying five Dutch supporters lifted her dress up and said: “no [Lewis] Hamilton fan deserves respect”.
A large contingent of Verstappen’s Orange Army are expected at the Hungarian Grand Prix in Budapest later this month, while organisers of the Dutch Grand Prix in Zandvoort on September 4 are anticipating a race crowd in excess of 100,000.
“One thing that can be improved is the security around places to keep people more in check,” said world champion Verstappen, who leads Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc in the standings by 38 points. And of course it is not an excuse, but they watch the race, go back, party, have fun, and drink alcohol.
“These things can be regulated. There is a certain amount of alcohol a person should have until it is time to go to bed and wake up sober the next morning because if you start to go crazy, you can do stupid things.”
Max Verstappen urges alcohol consumption to be regulated at F1 races
Reports of abuse from people attending the race cast a shadow over Sunday’s Austrian Grand Prix
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies