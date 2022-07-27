F1 LIVE: Mercedes favouritism by FIA just ‘rumours’ and Ferrari hurt by ‘lackadaisical’ mindset
Follow all the build-up to this weekend’s race in Hungary with signs of resurgence from the Silver Arrows after Lewis Hamilton and George Russell landed podium spots in France
The Hungary Grand Prix is this weekend with plenty of F1 stories as the season continues to produce drama. After Max Verstappen took advantage of yet more pain for Charles Leclerc, whose Ferrari crashed out at the French Grand Prix, the Red Bull star extended his championship lead. Leclerc, who won last time out in Austria to boost his fleeting title hopes, looked to be in total control before he lost grip in his Ferrari through Turn 11 on lap 18 and crashed into the barrier ending his race.
Lewis Hamilton threatened to challenge Verstappen for the victory in his 300th Formula One race but the Dutchman’s pace ultimately proved too strong as he coasted to maximum points at Circuit Paul Ricard. Seven-time champion Hamilton came home second with Mercedes teammate George Russell rounding out the podium after a ding dong battle with Sergio Perez in the second Red Bull.
Verstappen now has a 62-point lead at the top of the Championship leaderboard ahead of the final race before the summer break. Follow all the latest news and build-up to the Hungary Grand Prix this weekend:
How will Mercedes’ French Grand Prix performance impact their F1 season?
Lewis Hamilton’s Mercedes team celebrated their best result of the season at the French Grand Prix. Hamilton finished runner-up in his 300th Formula One race, with team-mate George Russell one place back in third.
“Am I enjoying it more? One hundred per cent,” Hamilton said on Sunday. “The beginning of the year, was – not miserable, it could always be way worse – but from a driver’s perspective understanding this car was so confusing.
“Now we are in a position where we understand the car more, and that has given us a much more enjoyable drive. We still lack performance in some of those areas but we are slowly getting there. It is about constantly chipping away. Unfortunately we can’t take big leaps at the moment but who knows? Maybe one big leap will come and we will be right there.” Here we look at the impact Sunday’s performance will have on Mercedes’ season.
Sainz also rallied against his engineer at the British Grand Prix, a decision which proved fruitful as he claimed his first win in Formula 1, yet confusion from the Ferrari pit wall summed up a frustrating day for the Scuderia at Paul Ricard on Sunday.
“I think they’re [Ferrari] a little bit halfway up the stairs,” Hill added. “Someone needs to take charge and say, ‘okay, we’re making a decision’. And it’s either the driver or it’s the strategist, clear direction.”
“The potential is huge with Ferrari, and I think that if they can fix these problems they really will be a threat. If they can do that between now and the end of the season, then it could be a very close finish to the championship.”
While Leclerc crashed out at the French Grand Prix, Sainz stayed on track when originally instructed to head into the pit lane
Carlos Sainz has developed into more of a “team leader” at Ferrari than teammate Charles Leclerc, according to 1996 F1 world champion Damon Hill. Leclerc, who won his third race of the season in Austria two weeks ago, crashed out of the French Grand Prix while leading on lap 18 in what he later simply admitted as a “mistake” in losing the rear of the car.
Sainz, meanwhile, progressed from the back of the grid and opted to stay out on track whilst fighting for a podium place with Sergio Perez, despite calls from the Ferrari pit wall for him to come into the pits, with a five-second penalty also needing to be adhered to.
The Spaniard overtook the Red Bull driver before later coming into the pit lane, eventually finishing fifth, but Hill told Sky Sports’ Any Driven Monday show that Sainz has not shied away from making calls himself out on track. “Carlos has struck me as actually the more of the team leader,” said Hill. “He seems to be more familiar with the strategy, seems to be able to make decisions.”
Ferrari hurt by ‘lackadaisical’ mindset, claims Damon Hill
Ferrari could be suffering from a ‘lackadaisical’ mindset, according to Damon Hill.
The Scuderia are genuine title contenders, but while they have the pace to outgun Red Bull, they seem to be lacking in reliability and strategy.
“I think they (Ferrari) had been a little bit out of it last year,” Hill told Sky Sports News. “They weren’t terribly competitive and they kind of maybe got a bit lackadaisical in their race team mindset.
“Obviously all these teams are incredibly professional, but it just seems to me Red Bull seem to be able to think quickly and take opportunities. They have been used to fighting from the back and now they don’t have so much of that as a problem, but they still are a race team that are effective in the field, let’s say.
“I think they definitely need to take a look at themselves and say ‘well, what are we doing wrong? We’ve got the car to do it, we’ve got the drivers to do it. But we need to give them back-up and we need to clarify our team instructions’.
“When it comes to drivers talking to the pit wall and also to the strategy [team], it’s how they communicate with the drivers as to what the order of command is because you can’t have different people making different decisions and then changing their mind in the last minute, which is no good.”
FIA dismiss ‘rumours’ of Mercedes favouritism
FIA interim secretary general for motorsport Shaila-Ann Rao dismissed any suggestion she could show favouritism to former employer Mercedes.
Rao hired by FIA president Mohammed bin Sulayem in June, but with her past connection to the Silver Arrows, there has been some unrest in the paddock.
But Rao, who spent more than three years at Mercedes between 2018 and 2022 as general counsel for the team and special advisor to team principal Toto Wolff, has played down the notion of bias.
“Before I worked for Mercedes I was director of legal affairs at the Federation,” Rao told Italian outlet Corriere della Sera. “The world of F1 is like that – you go from one team to another. It is full of exes of something, even [F1 president] Stefano Domenicali is ex-Ferrari. But I don’t worry about certain rumours, I move on and continue to do what I have always done – work.”
