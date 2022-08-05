F1 LIVE: Mercedes boss Toto Wolff insists his team are still ‘lacking’ compared to Red Bull and Ferrari
Follow all the latest news at the start of the Formula 1 summer break as the Oscar Piastri seat saga rumbles on
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff has downplayed the recent form of the Constructors champions and insists his team are “still lacking to the frontrunners” of Red Bull and Ferrari.
Mercedes have earned double podiums in the last two races in France and Hungary, with George Russell a surprise pole sitter in Budapest - the Silver Arrows’ first pole position of the season. Despite not being able to hold position as Max Verstappen’s surged through the pack, Russell still finished third with teammate Lewis Hamilton second and the seven-time world champion has now been on the podium in the last five races.
However, Mercedes are yet to win a race in the opening 13 rounds of the 2022 season and despite the recent upturn in form, Wolff is keen to downplay expectations and insists Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc is still a “dominant force” on the right tyre compound.
“I think we need to be careful that it’s not specific to Budapest [and] that we just landed in the perfect window,” Wolff said. “The other teams, Ferrari especially, complained about the tyre not being where it should have been. So, in my personal opinion, we’re still lacking to the front runners.”
Meanwhile, we wait to hear of the latest development in Oscar Piastri’s future, after his rejection of a seat at Alpine, following the team announcing him as Fernando Alonso’s replacement for 2023.
