F1 LIVE: Oscar Piastri stuns Alpine by insisting he won’t be Fernando Alonso’s replacement next year
Follow all the reaction after Oscar Piastri insists he won’t drive for Alpine next year despite the team announcing the 2021 F2 champion as Esteban Ocon’s teammate for 2023
Oscar Piastri says he will not be driving for Alpine next season, just hours after the Formula One team announced he would be replacing Fernando Alonso.
Piastri, the Formula 2 champion, said Alpine’s announcement earlier in the day that he would take their vacant 2023 seat had been made without his agreement. Alpine’s press release did not contain quotes from the 21-year-old, sparking uncertainty at whether Piastri was even aware of the team’s decision. And in an embarrassing turn of events for Alpine, just hours after their statement Piastri reacted to the news by denying that he had signed a contract for next season.
The Australian wrote on Twitter: “I understand that, without my agreement, Alpine F1 have put out a press release late this afternoon that I am driving for them next year. This is wrong and I have not signed a contract with Alpine for 2023. I will not be driving for Alpine next year.”
Piastri is a test driver at Alpine and, with two-time world champion Alonso leaving to replace Sebastian Vettel at Aston Martin, seemed a good fit for the team. But there have also been rumours that Piastri has held talks with McLaren, with Alpine team principal Otmar Szafnauer suggesting there was a “pre-agreement” elsewhere.
F1 news: Lewis Hamilton joins Denver Broncos ownership group ahead of $4.65bn sale
Lewis Hamilton has joined forces with the Denver Broncos ownership group ahead of the Walton-Penner family’s $4.65bn takeover of the NFL franchise.
Seven-time F1 world champion Hamilton joined a consortium with Serena Williams back in April in an attempt to buy Chelsea FC as part of Sir Martin Broughton’s bid, but LA Dodgers owner Todd Boehly ultimately proved victorious.
Yet the 37-year-old racing driver, who regularly spends his winters at his home in the Colorado mountains, has joined forces with the Broncos’ new ownership group, with Walmart chairman Rob Walton saying Hamilton’s “resilient spirit and standard of excellence will be an asset”.
Hamilton will work alongside former US secretary of state Condoleezza Rice, who also joined the ownership group just over two weeks ago. Hamilton tweeted: “Excited to join an incredible group of owners and become a part of the Broncos story!! Honoured to work with a world class team and serve as an example of the value of more diverse leadership across all sports.”
The Walton-Penner family are on the verge of completing their multi-billion dollar takeover of the 2015 NFL champions, which needs approval by the NFL owners when they meet in Minneapolis next Tuesday. If the purchase is approved as expected, the deal would be the highest price ever for an American sports franchise.
Hamilton was part of Sir Martin Broughton’s failed bid to buy Chelsea earlier this year but is now dipping his toes into the NFL
“There are some considerations going from a reserve driver contract with options to becoming a racing driver contract,” Szafnauer said earlier on Tuesday. “I’m not privy to whatever pre-arrangement he has with McLaren if any at all but I hear the same rumours you do. But I do know he does have contractual obligations to us and we do to him.”
Piastri has nine-time Grand Prix winner and fellow Aussie Mark Webber as his manager and the former Red Bull driver had previously stated his protege must be on the F1 grid by next year.
