1657874174

F1 LIVE: Sebastian Vettel says his future at Aston Martin will be decided ‘in the coming weeks’

Follow all the reaction to the Austrian Grand Prix after Charles Leclerc’s thid win of the season - and we look ahead to next week’s French Grand Prix

Kieran Jackson
Friday 15 July 2022 09:36
Comments
(AFP via Getty Images)

Charles Leclerc reignited his world championship hopes by racing to victory at the Austrian Grand Prix as team-mate Carlos Sainz emerged unscathed from his Ferrari after it caught fire. Leclerc passed championship leader Max Verstappen three times to claim his first triumph since he took the chequered flag in Australia on April 10. Verstappen finished second after Sainz’s engine expired with 14 laps remaining.

Sainz broke down at the uphill Turn 4 but moments later later his car dramatically caught alight. With Sainz still in his cockpit and his car rolling downhill, the Spaniard had to battle gravity as he unstrapped his seatbelts and attempted to leap from his flaming machine.

The television cameras cut away from the flashpoint, but seconds later, Sainz was seen walking away from his wreckage, with the flames extinguished by marshals. Sainz’s retirement allowed Lewis Hamilton to take third with Mercedes team-mate George Russell fourth despite an opening-lap collision with Red Bull’s Sergio Perez.

At the half-way mark of the 2022 season, Verstappen has a 38-point lead from Leclerc in second, while Perez - who retired from Sunday’s race - is third a further 19 points back. The next race is the weekend of 22-24 July at Circuit Paul Ricard at the French Grand Prix.

Follow all the latest reaction to Sunday’s race at the Austrian Grand Prix:

1657873397

Sebastian Vettel says his future at Aston Martin will be decided ‘in the coming weeks’

Sebastian Vettel says his future at Aston Martin will be decided “in the coming weeks” amid uncertainty over the German’s future in Formula 1.

Four-time world champion Vettel, who has competed in every season of F1 since his debut in 2007, has only scored 15 points so far this season and lies 14th in the Drivers’ Championship as Aston continue to struggle in their 2022 car, particularly in qualifying.

With the 35-year-old’s contract coming to an end at the end of this season - and with a host of non-motoring interests in his role as a climate and social justice activist - Vettel’s future in the sport is shrouded in doubt but the man himself says his decision will depend on whether he will be able to fight for race wins in the coming years.

Asked by F1-Insider.com whether he wants to stay at Aston Martin beyond 2022, Vettel replied: “The decision is still pending, but I will think about it in the coming weeks.

“Of course, it also depends on how the car develops and how much potential I see in the team. I have already emphasised several times that I want to fight for points, but also for victories. Otherwise the fun is lost.

“So in the next few weeks, together with my family, I have to find out how realistic my goals are and how much energy I still feel inside me to continue growing together with the team.”

More here:

Vettel says his future at Aston Martin will be decided 'in the coming weeks'

Four-time world champion Vettel has only scored 15 points so far this season and lies 14th in the Drivers’ Championship

Kieran Jackson15 July 2022 09:23

