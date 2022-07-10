(Getty Images)

The Formula One season is in full swing as the drivers get set for the 11th race of the most extensive calendar in the sport’s history.

Max Verstappen coasted to first place in the Saturday sprint race - a 24-lap dash around the Red Bull Ring - after coming out on top in Friday qualifying, with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc next to him on the grid and Carlos Sainz in third.

George Russell is in fourth place with Red Bull’s Sergio Perez behind him in fifth. Lewis Hamilton is down in eighth after taking the final available point on Saturday, with Esteban Ocon and Kevin Magnussen sixth and seventh respectively.

Verstappen has a 38-point lead heading into Sunday’s race and will be looking to claim his seventh main race victory of the season at Red Bull’s home track in Spielberg.

Follow all the latest buildup to Sunday’s main event following Saturday’s sprint race at the Austrian Grand Prix: