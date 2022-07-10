F1 LIVE: Lewis Hamilton berates fans cheering crash ahead of Austrian Grand Prix with Max Verstappen on pole
Follow all the buildup from the Red Bull Ring as race day arrives in Austria
The Formula One season is in full swing as the drivers get set for the 11th race of the most extensive calendar in the sport’s history.
Max Verstappen coasted to first place in the Saturday sprint race - a 24-lap dash around the Red Bull Ring - after coming out on top in Friday qualifying, with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc next to him on the grid and Carlos Sainz in third.
George Russell is in fourth place with Red Bull’s Sergio Perez behind him in fifth. Lewis Hamilton is down in eighth after taking the final available point on Saturday, with Esteban Ocon and Kevin Magnussen sixth and seventh respectively.
Verstappen has a 38-point lead heading into Sunday’s race and will be looking to claim his seventh main race victory of the season at Red Bull’s home track in Spielberg.
Follow all the latest buildup to Sunday’s main event following Saturday’s sprint race at the Austrian Grand Prix:
Lewis Hamilton aiming for success - but not expecting it in Austria
More from Hamilton on winning a Grand Prix this season with Mercedes - and why it could have happened at Silverstone:
“Definitely in Silverstone there was definitely potential to win the race,” he said. “But with our current performance we’re not on the same – exactly the same – level as the two teams ahead.
“We needed everything to align, so we didn’t need that Safety Car at the end; we needed not to have lost the time in the pit stop… in a perfect world if we didn’t have the crash at the beginning, I would have been third [into Turn 2].
“So, I feel like things all happen for a reason. I think it was Carlos’s weekend. It was written that he’d get his first win there, which I’m really happy for him.
“And coming here, I think we’ve always struggled in Austria so it’s going to be hard to win here, I think, knowing the combination of the corners – but not impossible. The weather’s up and down so I’m hoping that we’re pleasantly surprised tomorrow – but I might be wrong. I’ll find out, but I’m staying hopeful and the best thing you do is to arrive hopeful and positive and navigate from there.”
Lewis Hamilton ‘truly believes’ Mercedes can win a race this season ahead of Austrian Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton says he “truly believes” he can win a race this season as he looks to maintain an imperious record of having won a Grand Prix in every season he has competed in Formula 1.
Since his debut in 2007, Hamilton has won a race in each of the past 15 seasons but has not finished above third in the first 10 races of the 2022 season.
With constructors’ champions Mercedes struggling to unleash the potential from their W13 car due to bouncing and porpoising, the Silver Arrows are currently third in this season’s Constructors’ Championship.
Yet after finishing on the podium in both Montreal and Silverstone, Hamilton insists that he can win a Grand Prix this year as Formula 1 heads to Austria for the second sprint weekend of the season.
“Yes, there was a long way back, earlier this year – I definitely wasn’t sure we would ever get a win in this car,” Hamilton said. “Obviously that’s not the way we like to think, but there was a feeling that ‘Jesus, there’s a long, long way we have to catch everyone’, knowing the progress that everyone makes.
“And then we just had this last race, or the last two races, which were quite strong, and that’s really encouraged us that we’re moving in the right direction that there really is potential in the car and, with a little bit more digging and a little bit more hard work, hopefully we can get a bit closer to having a chance at winning a race.
“So I truly believe we can get a race win this year.”
Lewis Hamilton says it is ‘mind-blowing’ that people cheered his 140mph crash in Austria
Lewis Hamilton has taken aim at Max Verstappen’s supporters by saying it is “mind-blowing” they cheered his crash at the Austrian Grand Prix.
Hamilton ended up in the tyre wall after he lost control of his Mercedes at 140mph in qualifying on Friday night.
The British driver, who started ninth and finished one place higher in Saturday’s sprint race, emerged unscathed from the accident. But not before Verstappen’s orange-clad army had celebrated his demise.
“I don’t agree with any of that, no matter what,” said Hamilton. “A driver could have been in hospital, and you are going to cheer that?
“It is mind-blowing that people would do that, knowing how dangerous our sport is. I was grateful I didn’t end up in hospital and I wasn’t heavily injured.”
Verstappen, who won Saturday’s 23-lap dash at the Red Bull Ring to extend his championship lead and ensure he starts from the front for Sunday’s Austrian Grand Prix, was booed by Hamilton’s fans after he put his Red Bull on pole at Silverstone last weekend.
Hamilton continued: “You should never cheer someone’s downfall or someone’s injury.”
More from the Brit on the start of his weekend in Austria:
Lewis Hamilton says it is ‘mind-blowing’ that people cheered his 140mph crash
The seven-time world champion crashed in qualifying at the Austrian Grand Prix on Friday night
F1: Is Austrian Grand Prix on TV today?
The Formula One season is in full swing as the drivers get set for for the 11th race of the most extensive calendar in the sport’s history.
Max Verstappen coasted to first place in the Saturday sprint race - a 24-lap dash around the Red Bull Ring - after coming out on top in Friday qualifying, with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc next to him on the grid and Carlos Sainz in third.
George Russell is in fourth place with Red Bull’s Sergio Perez behind him in fifth. Lewis Hamilton is down in eighth after taking the final available point on Saturday, with Esteban Ocon and Kevin Magnussen sixth and seventh respectively.
Verstappen has a 38-point lead heading into Sunday’s race and will be looking to claim his seventh main race victory of the season at Red Bull’s home track in Spielberg.
Here is everything you need to know:
F1: Is Austrian Grand Prix on TV today?
Everything you need to know as the Red Bull Ring hosts the 11th race of the 2022 Formula 1 season
Starting grid for Austrian Grand Prix
- Max Verstappen - Red Bull
- Charles Leclerc - Ferrari
- Carlos Sainz - Ferrari
- George Russell - Mercedes
- Sergio Perez - Red Bull
- Esteban Ocon - Alpine
- Kevin Magnussen - Haas
- Lewis Hamilton - Mercedes
- Mick Schumacher - Haas
- Valtteri Bottas - Alfa Romeo
- Lando Norris - McLaren
- Daniel Ricciardo - McLaren
- Lance Stroll - Aston Martin
- Guanyu Zhou - Alfa Romeo
- Pierre Gasly - Alphatauri
- Alex Albon - Williams
- Yuki Tsunoda - Alphatauri
- Nicholas Latifi - Williams
- Sebastian Vettel - Aston Martin
- Fernando Alonso - Alpine
Verstappen praises Red Bull car after sprint victory
Max Verstappen spoke after the sprint race yesterday and was feeling confident about his Sunday prospects.
“It was a decent race, we had good pace at the beginning. It was as a sprint should be, quite flat out,” he said.
“The first few laps they were fighting a bit so I had a bit of a gap. The race is quite a bit longer so it’ll be tricky on tyres.
“The car is good but we’re really competitive again this weekend!”
Meanwhile, his boss - Red Bull team principal Christian Horner - told Sky Sports he was happy with the day’s outing all told.
“Very controlled drive by Max and great recovery from Sergio [Perez] - overall, a pretty decent sprint race.
“Ferrari didn’t push their tyres hard at the beginning of the sprint, Max broke the one-second after the first few flying laps. It’s a resonably long stint on those tyres.”
Max Verstappen takes sprint race victory and Austrian Grand Prix pole
Max Verstappen won Saturday’s sprint race to extend his championship lead and secure pole position for the Austrian Grand Prix.
The Dutchman held off Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz in the opening corners before racing unopposed to the chequered flag to the delight of his travelling orange-clad army.
Charles Leclerc took second after a number of nail-biting exchanges with team-mate Sainz – the Spaniard, who won at Silverstone six days ago, completing the podium.
George Russell started fourth and finished in the same position while Lewis Hamilton, involved in a collision with Pierre Gasly at the start, dropped from ninth to 11th before finishing eighth.
Sergio Perez, thrown down the grid for exceeding track limits, drove back from 13th to fifth. Verstappen’s championship lead over his Red Bull team-mate stands at 38 points ahead of tomorrow’s Grand Prix, with Leclerc 44 points back.
Full report:
Max Verstappen takes sprint race victory and Austrian Grand Prix pole
The Red Bull driver was barely challenged in Saturday’s 23-lap event.
