✕ Close Formula 1 All Time Rivalry. - Hamilton vs Verstappen

Follow live coverage of the French Grand Prix where Charles Leclerc starts on pole position ahead of title rival Max Verstappen.

Leclerc - who breathed fresh life into his championship bid with a comprehensive victory at the last round in Austria a fortnight ago - capitalised on a tow from Ferrari teammate Carlos Sainz in qualifying to beat championship leader Verstappen and take pole with Red Bull teammate Sergio Perez third. Lewis Hamilton, starting his 300th Formula One race, is fourth on the grid.

McLaren have brought more upgrades to France than at any other stage of the season, and Lando Norris split the Mercedes drivers to qualify fifth, one place ahead of George Russell. Fernando Alonso starts seventh in his Alpine, three places ahead of teammate Esteban Ocon, with Yuki Tsunoda of AlphaTauri and Daniel Ricciardo’s McLaren between them.

Follow all the latest updates and analysis from the Circuit Paul Ricard: