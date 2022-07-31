✕ Close Lewis Hamilton sends message of support to Lionesses ahead of Euro 2022 final

George Russell claimed the first pole position of his Formula One career for Sunday’s Hungarian Grand Prix with a sensational lap in Budapest.

The 24-year-old edged out Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz by just 0.044 seconds, with Charles Leclerc third. Russell’s Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton qualified seventh with Max Verstappen 10th on the grid after he suffered with mechanical problems.

Sainz and Leclerc looked as though they had secured a front-row lockout for Ferrari only for Russell to snatch a shock result with a brilliant final lap at the Hungaroring.

Lando Norris took fourth for McLaren, one place ahead of Alpine’s Esteban Ocon. On a poor afternoon for Red Bull, Verstappen starts in 10th due to a power issue in Q3 with team-mate Sergio Perez in 11th - Lewis Hamilton starts from seventh after a DRS issue on his second run in Q3.

