F1 LIVE: Toto Wolff blames Red Bull and Ferrari for Formula 1 being ‘less entertaining’
Follow all the build-up to this weekend’s race as F1 returns to Circuit Paul Ricard for the French Grand Prix
Charles Leclerc reignited his world championship hopes by racing to victory at the Austrian Grand Prix last week as team-mate Carlos Sainz emerged unscathed from his Ferrari after it caught fire. Leclerc passed championship leader Max Verstappen three times to claim his first triumph since he took the chequered flag in Australia on April 10. Verstappen finished second after Sainz’s engine expired with 14 laps remaining.
Sainz broke down at the uphill Turn 4 but moments later later his car dramatically caught alight. With Sainz still in his cockpit and his car rolling downhill, the Spaniard had to battle gravity as he unstrapped his seatbelts and attempted to leap from his flaming machine.
The television cameras cut away from the flashpoint, but seconds later, Sainz was seen walking away from his wreckage, with the flames extinguished by marshals. Sainz’s retirement allowed Lewis Hamilton to take third with Mercedes team-mate George Russell fourth despite an opening-lap collision with Red Bull’s Sergio Perez.
At the half-way mark of the 2022 season, Verstappen has a 38-point lead from Leclerc in second, while Perez - who retired from last Sunday’s race - is third a further 19 points back. The next race is this weekend of 22-24 July at Circuit Paul Ricard at the French Grand Prix.
Follow all the build-up to this weekend’s French Grand Prix:
Toto Wolff blames Red Bull and Ferrari for F1 being ‘less entertaining’ this season
Mercedes boss Toto Wolff says Red Bull and Ferrari’s dominance at the top of the leaderboard is making Formula 1 “less entertaining” this season.
No team other than Red Bull and Ferrari have finished inside the top two positions on a race weekend after the first 11 Grands Prix of the season, with Mercedes earning seven spots on the podium and McLaren’s Lando Norris just one.
With Red Bull and Ferrari clearly ahead of the rest of the grid, Wolff emphasised that their dominance are not making for good racing, particularly in light of last week’s sprint race at the Austrian Grand Prix.
Championship leader Max Verstappen won the shortened Saturday race around the Red Bull Ring, with the Ferraris of Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz in battle behind the Dutchman. The sprint was the second of three such events this season, after Verstappen won April’s in Imola too, with the third taking place in Brazil in November.
“I think the reason why races have less entertainment is because there’s just too much performance gap between the teams,” Wolff said.
More here:
The Mercedes boss believes there is ‘too much performance gap’ between the teams so far this season
