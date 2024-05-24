F1 Monaco GP 2024 LIVE: Practice updates, times, schedule and results
F1 returns to Monaco with Max Verstappen looking to build on his success at the Emila Romagna Grand Prix last weekend
Formula 1 returns to perhaps its most iconic track as the teams face off at the Monaco Grand Prix this weekend.
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen got back to winning ways last time out with victory at the Emila Romagna Grand Prix but his season has suddenly taken on a more competitive edge with the emergence of Lando Norris as a potential title challenger.
McLaren’s Norris claimed a stunning win two weeks ago in Miami, beating Verstappen after a perfectly timed safety car and took the reigning world champion to the end of the race at Imola, going as far as saying he needed only a couple more laps to overtake the Red Bull.
Nonetheless, Verstappen still has a healthy 48-point lead in the drivers’ championship to Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc with Norris, though gaining ground, 60 points behind in fourth and Red Bull’s Sergio Perez between them in third.
Elsewhere, Lewis Hamilton‘s worst-ever start to an F1 season continues though he managed to claw back a place in the drivers’ standings with a sixth-placed finish at Imola and will look to turn around his fortunes this weekend.
Follow latest updates from the Monaco Grand Prix with The Independent
What is the 2024 F1 calendar?
ROUND 8 - MONACO
Circuit de Monaco - 24-26 May
ROUND 9 - CANADA
Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal - 7-9 June
ROUND 10 - SPAIN
Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya - 21-23 June
ROUND 11 - AUSTRIA (sprint race)
Red Bull Ring, Spielberg - 28-30 June
ROUND 12 - GREAT BRITAIN
Silverstone Circuit - 5-7 July
ROUND 13 - HUNGARY
Hungaroring, Budapest - 19-21 July
ROUND 14 - BELGIUM
Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps - 26-28 July
ROUND 15 - NETHERLANDS
Circuit Zandvoort - 23-25 August
ROUND 16 - ITALY
Monza Circuit - 30 August - 1 September
ROUND 17 - AZERBAIJAN
Baku City Circuit - 13-15 September
ROUND 18 - SINGAPORE
Marina Bay Street Circuit - 20-22 September
ROUND 19 - UNITED STATES (sprint race)
Circuit of the Americas, Austin - 18-20 October
ROUND 20 - MEXICO
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City - 25-27 October
ROUND 21 - BRAZIL (sprint race)
Interlagos Circuit, Sao Paulo - 1-3 November
ROUND 22 - LAS VEGAS
Las Vegas Street Circuit - 21-23 November
ROUND 23 - QATAR (sprint race)
Lusail International Circuit, Lusail - 29 November - 1 December
ROUND 24 - ABU DHABI
Yas Marina Circuit - 6-8 December
How can I watch it online and on TV?
The Monaco Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom - and ESPN in the United States. Sky’s coverage of Sunday’s race starts at 12:30pm (BST).
Highlights of qualifying in the UK will be aired on free-to-air Channel 4 at 7:30pm (BST) on Saturday evening; the race highlights are at 6:30pm (BST) on Sunday.
Sky Sports subscribers can watch all the action at Monaco on the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix then you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN roundup is here to help: get great deals on the best VPNs in the market.
When is the Monaco Grand Prix?
(All times BST)
Friday 24 May
- Free practice 1: 12:30pm
- Free practice 2: 4pm
Saturday 25 May
- Free practice 3: 11:30am
- Qualifying: 3pm
Sunday 19 May
- Race: 2pm
Good morning!
Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of the Monaco Grand Prix.
Friday’s action sees the drivers’ complete the opening two practice sessions with McLaren’s Lando Norris eager to continue his fine form and challenge Max Verstappen at the top of the leaderboard. The Red Bull driver will be all too aware that he only just got over the line to win at Imola and will want to stamp his dominance back on the sport with an impressive display this weekend.
Elsewhere, Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton is hoping to recover from his worst ever start to an F1 season while Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc is keen to shine on his home track and Red Bull’s Sergio Perez hopes to also close the gap on Verstappen.
FP1 is due to get underway around 12.30pm this afternoon with FP2 scheduled for 4pm.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments