F1 Monaco GP 2024 LIVE: Practice updates, times, schedule and results

✕ Close Max Verstappen surpasses Lewis Hamilton record by securing victory at Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Formula 1 returns to perhaps its most iconic track as the teams face off at the Monaco Grand Prix this weekend.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen got back to winning ways last time out with victory at the Emila Romagna Grand Prix but his season has suddenly taken on a more competitive edge with the emergence of Lando Norris as a potential title challenger.

McLaren’s Norris claimed a stunning win two weeks ago in Miami, beating Verstappen after a perfectly timed safety car and took the reigning world champion to the end of the race at Imola, going as far as saying he needed only a couple more laps to overtake the Red Bull.

Nonetheless, Verstappen still has a healthy 48-point lead in the drivers’ championship to Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc with Norris, though gaining ground, 60 points behind in fourth and Red Bull’s Sergio Perez between them in third.

Elsewhere, Lewis Hamilton‘s worst-ever start to an F1 season continues though he managed to claw back a place in the drivers’ standings with a sixth-placed finish at Imola and will look to turn around his fortunes this weekend.

Follow latest updates from the Monaco Grand Prix with The Independent