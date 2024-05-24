Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated1716543777

F1 Monaco GP 2024 LIVE: Practice updates, times, schedule and results

F1 returns to Monaco with Max Verstappen looking to build on his success at the Emila Romagna Grand Prix last weekend

Kieran Jackson
Friday 24 May 2024 10:42
Max Verstappen surpasses Lewis Hamilton record by securing victory at Emilia Romagna Grand Prix

Formula 1 returns to perhaps its most iconic track as the teams face off at the Monaco Grand Prix this weekend.

Red Bull’s Max Verstappen got back to winning ways last time out with victory at the Emila Romagna Grand Prix but his season has suddenly taken on a more competitive edge with the emergence of Lando Norris as a potential title challenger.

McLaren’s Norris claimed a stunning win two weeks ago in Miami, beating Verstappen after a perfectly timed safety car and took the reigning world champion to the end of the race at Imola, going as far as saying he needed only a couple more laps to overtake the Red Bull.

Nonetheless, Verstappen still has a healthy 48-point lead in the drivers’ championship to Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc with Norris, though gaining ground, 60 points behind in fourth and Red Bull’s Sergio Perez between them in third.

Elsewhere, Lewis Hamilton‘s worst-ever start to an F1 season continues though he managed to claw back a place in the drivers’ standings with a sixth-placed finish at Imola and will look to turn around his fortunes this weekend.

Follow latest updates from the Monaco Grand Prix with The Independent

What is the 2024 F1 calendar?

ROUND 8 - MONACO

Circuit de Monaco - 24-26 May

ROUND 9 - CANADA

Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, Montreal - 7-9 June

ROUND 10 - SPAIN

Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya - 21-23 June

ROUND 11 - AUSTRIA (sprint race)

Red Bull Ring, Spielberg - 28-30 June

ROUND 12 - GREAT BRITAIN

Silverstone Circuit - 5-7 July

ROUND 13 - HUNGARY

Hungaroring, Budapest - 19-21 July

ROUND 14 - BELGIUM

Circuit de Spa-Francorchamps - 26-28 July

ROUND 15 - NETHERLANDS

Circuit Zandvoort - 23-25 August

ROUND 16 - ITALY

Monza Circuit - 30 August - 1 September

ROUND 17 - AZERBAIJAN

Baku City Circuit - 13-15 September

ROUND 18 - SINGAPORE

Marina Bay Street Circuit - 20-22 September

ROUND 19 - UNITED STATES (sprint race)

Circuit of the Americas, Austin - 18-20 October

ROUND 20 - MEXICO

Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, Mexico City - 25-27 October

ROUND 21 - BRAZIL (sprint race)

Interlagos Circuit, Sao Paulo - 1-3 November

ROUND 22 - LAS VEGAS

Las Vegas Street Circuit - 21-23 November

ROUND 23 - QATAR (sprint race)

Lusail International Circuit, Lusail - 29 November - 1 December

ROUND 24 - ABU DHABI

Yas Marina Circuit - 6-8 December

Mike Jones24 May 2024 10:42
How can I watch it online and on TV?

The Monaco Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom - and ESPN in the United States. Sky’s coverage of Sunday’s race starts at 12:30pm (BST).

Highlights of qualifying in the UK will be aired on free-to-air Channel 4 at 7:30pm (BST) on Saturday evening; the race highlights are at 6:30pm (BST) on Sunday.

Sky Sports subscribers can watch all the action at Monaco on the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix then you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN roundup is here to help: get great deals on the best VPNs in the market.

Mike Jones24 May 2024 10:36
When is the Monaco Grand Prix?

(All times BST)

Friday 24 May

  • Free practice 1: 12:30pm
  • Free practice 2: 4pm

Saturday 25 May

  • Free practice 3: 11:30am
  • Qualifying: 3pm

Sunday 19 May

  • Race: 2pm
Mike Jones24 May 2024 10:30
Good morning!

Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of the Monaco Grand Prix.

Friday’s action sees the drivers’ complete the opening two practice sessions with McLaren’s Lando Norris eager to continue his fine form and challenge Max Verstappen at the top of the leaderboard. The Red Bull driver will be all too aware that he only just got over the line to win at Imola and will want to stamp his dominance back on the sport with an impressive display this weekend.

Elsewhere, Mercedes’ Lewis Hamilton is hoping to recover from his worst ever start to an F1 season while Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc is keen to shine on his home track and Red Bull’s Sergio Perez hopes to also close the gap on Verstappen.

FP1 is due to get underway around 12.30pm this afternoon with FP2 scheduled for 4pm.

Mike Jones24 May 2024 09:28

