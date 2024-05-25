Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Liveupdated1716630339

F1 Monaco GP 2024 LIVE: Qualifying updates, times, schedule and results as Charles Leclerc eyes pole position

Charles Leclerc will battle with Max Verstappen, Lando Norris and the rest of the field for pole in Monaco

Kieran Jackson
in Monaco
Saturday 25 May 2024 10:45
'Pole and win' - Ferrari's Charles Leclerc sets target ahead of Monaco GP

Formula 1 returns to one of the most prestigious venues on the calendar as the famous Circuit de Monaco plays host to the Monaco Grand Prix this weekend.

Max Verstappen got back to winning ways last time out in Imola, though the Red Bull driver did have to thwart a late challenge from Lando Norris, who finished less than a second behind.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc completed the podium and this weekend will compete at his home race where, following years of near-misses, he is yet to secure a top-three finish.

Verstappen won last year’s race in Monaco, setting it up after a pulsating qualifying lap denied Fernando Alonso pole position, while Lewis Hamilton is a three-time winner around the tight twists and turns of the principality.

Follow live updates from the Monaco Grand Prix with The Independent

Toto Wolff confident he can lead struggling Mercedes back to top of Formula One

A bullish Toto Wolff insists he remains the right man to lead Mercedes and has backed Lewis Hamilton to land his record eighth world championship at Ferrari.

Hamilton’s Mercedes team arrive for this weekend’s Monaco Grand Prix following a string of underwhelming results which leaves them a distant fourth in the constructors’ championship.

Hamilton, who is departing the Silver Arrows at the end of the year to join the Scuderia, will gear up for Sunday’s 78-lap race here in the principality only eighth in the standings, with just 35 points on the board, compared to championship leader Max Verstappen’s 161.

Full piece below:

Toto Wolff confident he can lead struggling Mercedes back to top of Formula One

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton is leaving Mercedes to join Ferrari.

Kieran Jackson25 May 2024 10:45
Driver Standings ahead of Monaco:

1. Max Verstappen - 161 points

2. Charles Leclerc - 113 points

3. Sergio Perez - 107 points

4. Lando Norris - 101 points

5. Carlos Sainz - 93 points

6. Oscar Piastri - 53 points

7. George Russell - 44 points

8. Lewis Hamilton - 35 points

9. Fernando Alonso - 33 points

10. Yuki Tsunoda - 15 points

11. Lance Stroll - 11 points

12. Oliver Bearman - 6 points

13. Nico Hulkenberg - 6 points

14. Daniel Ricciardo - 5 points

15. Esteban Ocon - 1 point

16. Kevin Magnussen - 1 point

17. Alex Albon - 0 points

18. Zhou Guanyu - 0 points

19. Pierre Gasly - 0 points

20. Valtteri Bottas - 0 points

21. Logan Sargeant - 0 points

Kieran Jackson25 May 2024 10:32
Lewis Hamilton second in Monaco practice to raise hopes of Mercedes challenge

Lewis Hamilton raised the prospect of challenging at the sharp end of the grid for the Monaco Grand Prix after he finished second in practice.

Hamilton earlier put his Silver Arrows at the top of the order in the first session and later in the day ended up just 0.188 seconds behind Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc.

Fernando Alonso was third for Aston Martin – nearly half-a-second back and one place ahead of Red Bull’s Max Verstappen – with Lando Norris fifth in his McLaren.

Lewis Hamilton second in Monaco practice to raise hopes of Mercedes challenge

Hamilton ended up just 0.188 seconds behind Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc.

Kieran Jackson25 May 2024 10:17
Monaco GP - Full leaderboard for FP2:

  1. Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) - 1:11.278
  2. Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes) +0.188
  3. Fernando Alonso (Aston Martin) +0.475
  4. Max Verstappen (Red Bull) +0.535
  5. Lando Norris (McLaren) +0.675
  6. Carlos Sainz (Ferrari) +0.684
  7. Lance Stroll (Aston Martin) +0.784
  8. Sergio Perez (Red Bull) +0.821
  9. Alex Albon (Williams) +0.979
  10. George Russell (Mercedes) +0.982
  11. Yuki Tsunoda (RB)
  12. Oscar Piastri (McLaren)
  13. Kevin Magnussen (Haas)
  14. Esteban Ocon (Alpine)
  15. Nico Hulkenberg (Haas)
  16. Daniel Ricciardo (RB)
  17. Pierre Gasly (Alpine)
  18. Logan Sargeant (Williams)
  19. Valtteri Bottas (Sauber)
  20. Zhou Guanyu (Sauber)
Kieran Jackson25 May 2024 10:02
PREVIEW: How Monaco GP presents a unique F1 challenge – and why Charles Leclerc is desperate to finally triumph at home

The treacherous twists and turns of the Circuit de Monaco have not been kind to this small principality’s prodigal son. It took until 2022 – after two retirements and one devastating failure to make the start line after qualifying on pole, with a Covid cancellation thrown in the middle – for Charles Leclerc to finish his home grand prix. And even that was ruined by a strategy failure, confining him to fourth after also qualifying on pole.

Two years on, the Ferrari driver is heading into his sixth Monaco Grand Prix having never stood in the royal box overlooking the main straight, with Monaco the only race not to have an official podium for the top-three drivers. There is nowhere Leclerc, currently second in the world championship and trailing Max Verstappen by 48 points after seven races, would rather ignite a title challenge than here. The taste of winning champagne would hit different. You can bet it’d be expensive, too.

“Second or third is not really something that excites me,” Leclerc said on Thursday. “The win is what we need to target. We’ve seen in the last few races that Red Bull, McLaren and ourselves are pretty close in qualifying and we know how important qualifying is here so we’ll have to put everything together.

“If we are on pole, then that will give us a good chance to get what we want, which is a win.”

Full piece below:

The one driver who wants to win Monaco Grand Prix more than anyone

Qualifying makes all the difference on the famous streets of the principality and Leclerc is eager to right the wrongs of his tortuous last five races around his hometown

Kieran Jackson25 May 2024 09:45
When is the Monaco Grand Prix?

(All times BST)

Saturday 25 May

  • Free practice 3: 11:30am
  • Qualifying: 3pm

Sunday 19 May

  • Race: 2pm

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The Monaco Grand Prix will be broadcast live on Sky Sports in the United Kingdom - and ESPN in the United States. Sky’s coverage of Sunday’s race starts at 12:30pm (BST).

Highlights of qualifying in the UK will be aired on free-to-air Channel 4 at 7:30pm (BST) on Saturday evening; the race highlights are at 6:30pm (BST) on Sunday.

Sky Sports subscribers can watch all the action at Monaco on the Sky Go app. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

Kieran Jackson25 May 2024 09:25
F1 Monaco Grand Prix: Qualifying!

(Getty Images)
Kieran Jackson25 May 2024 09:21

