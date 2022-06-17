F1 LIVE: Canadian Grand Prix practice as Lewis Hamilton faces ‘different calibre’ George Russell
Follow all the build-up to the Canadian Grand Prix with the first practice at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve
Follow live F1 news and build-up to the Canadian Grand Prix at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, with Lewis Hamilton set to race despite injuring his back in Baku on Sunday as the controversial porpoising issue shows no signs of concluding. Hamilton finished fourth behind race winner and last season’s title rival Verstappen, fellow Red Bull driver Sergio Perez and Hamilton’s Mercedes teammate George Russell, but suffered back pain as his car bounced around the Azerbaijan street circuit.
It led to more fallout as Red Bull boss Christian Horner dismissed Toto Wolff’s claims that the FIA needed to adjust the rules over porpoising following Hamilton’s struggles. Wolff immediately made a plea to the governing body, insisting: “We need to do something on the regulations because he [Hamilton] can’t move.” Horner, however, said their struggles were “part of the game”.
Meanwhile, Martin Brundle has suggested Ferrari are costing Charles Leclerc’s world championship bid “heavily” as strategy errors and reliability failure continues to hold him back. Leclerc’s Ferrari engine gave out while he was in position to win the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on the weekend, causing his second retirement in three races, while a mistake with his first pitstop probably cost him the race win on his home track of Monaco. Follow all the latest updates as we build towards this weekend’s Canadian Grand Prix:
Toto Wolff has called on the FIA to change rules in Formula 1 to combat the danger posed by porpoising after Lewis Hamilton’s recent struggles.
The Mercedes driver could be seen in agony getting out of his W13 car in Baku at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.
Hamilton claimed his back was a “mess” and that it was “killing” him mid-race, eventually finishing fourth.
The issue has led to his team boss Wolff calling on the FIA to make changes to safeguard the drivers, given the physical impact posed by repeated bouncing throughout races.
“We need to do something on the regulations because he can’t move,” Wolff told Sky Sports F1.
The seven-time world champion could be seen in significant pain after the Azerbaijan Grand Prix
Christian Horner dismisses Toto Wolff’s porpoising claims as ‘part of the game’
Christian Horner has dismissed Toto Wolff’s claims for the FIA to adjust Formula 1 rules over porpoising following Lewis Hamilton’s struggles.
The Mercedes superstar revealed his back was “killing” him during the Azerbaijan Grand Prix due to repeated bouncing from the porpoising effect.
And Wolff immediately made a plea to the governing body, insisting: “We need to do something on the regulations because he [Hamilton] can’t move.”
But Horner has labelled the complaints as “part of the game,” while admitting he would instruct his Red Bull drivers to “bitch as much as they could” if the RB18 experienced similar issues.
“Look, it is uncomfortable but there are remedies to that but it’s detrimental to car performance,” Horner said.
Toto Wolff has urged the FIA to change the rules after Lewis Hamilton’s pain throughout the Azerbaijan Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton told ‘spend more time in the gym’ to solve Mercedes struggles
Lewis Hamilton should spend “more time in the gym” as he looks to address the severe back pain he suffered at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix, according to former F1 driver John Watson.
Hamilton struggled to get out of his car on Sunday following a race in Baku the 37-year-old said was the “most painful” of his career. The Mercedes driver should be fit the Canadian Grand Prix this weekend.
However, Mercedes face a different challenge as they attempt to fix their ‘porpoising’, which is the root of Hamilton’s back pain as the seven-time world champion rattles around the car as a result of ‘bouncing’.
Hamilton is not the only driver to struggle with the ‘rattling’ ride
Martin Brundle urges Mercedes to not rely on rule change to solve porpoising problem
Mercedes are battling ongoing problems with their car this season and ex F1 driver Martin Brundle has warned them against relying on a change in regulations to solve their issues.
Since new rules were introduced at the start of the 2022 F1 season, Mercedes’ W13 has been badly affected by porposiing and bouncing issues - with things appearing to reach a nadir at last weekend’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix.
Lewis Hamilton described the race as the “most painful” of his career, as he visibly suffered from back pain that had put his participation in this weekend’s Canadian Grand Prix in doubt, although he has since confirmed he will be fit to race.
The bouncing issues plaguing the W13 car reached a nadir at the Azerbaijan Grand Prix
F1 ‘porpoising’ issue ‘getting quite serious’, warns Valtteri Bottas
Valtteri Bottas has warned that the ‘porpoising’ issue in Formula 1 this season is “getting quite serious” as drivers begin to fear long-term injuries.
Lewis Hamilton admitted he was “worried” about whether he would be able to participate in the Canadian Grand Prix after struggling with back pain caused by his car bouncing at high speed last weekend.
Hamilton has since confirmed he will be fit to race, but AlphaTauri driver Pierre Gasly echoed those concerns, claiming he would be “walking with a cane at 30” if no resolution can be found.
Bottas’ Alfa Romeo has not been impacted as severely as his former team Mercedes, however, he said that the issue has become a serious topic among drivers on the grid and questioned whether the current regulations are sustainable.
Bottas echoed the complaints of several drivers who are fearing long-term impacts on their health
Melbourne agrees new 10-year deal with F1 to host Australian Grand Prix
The Australian Grand Prix will remain in Melbourne until 2035 after Formula One bosses rubber-stamped a new 10-year deal.
The race at Albert Park has been a permanent fixture on the F1 calendar since 1996 – bar the cancellation of the 2020 and 2021 rounds amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The current Australian GP deal was due to expire in 2025, but despite a number of rival bids – which is understood to have included one from Sydney – F1’s owners’, Liberty Media, have signed off on a long-term deal to race on in Melbourne.
The current Australian GP deal was due to expire in 2025
F1 drivers set to discuss porpoising problem after suffering ‘unnecessary pain’ in Baku
Formula One drivers are set to discuss the issue of porpoising ahead of this weekend’s Canadian Grand Prix with Daniel Ricciardo insisting they do not deserve to go through “unnecessary” pain while racing.
Lewis Hamilton’s participation at this weekend’s round in Montreal was thrown into doubt after he required assistance to get out of his Mercedes cockpit following last Sunday’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix.
The 37-year old is expected to be fit to participate, but it is likely he will have to race through the pain barrier again in his bouncy Mercedes machine.
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner claimed Hamilton is under instruction to “bitch” about Mercedes’ porpoising problems in the hope of pushing through a rule change.
Lewis Hamilton’s participation at this weekend’s Canadian Grand Prix was thrown into doubt after the pain he suffered racing in Azerbaijan
Lewis Hamilton faces ‘different calibre’ George Russell
Timo Glock insists Lewis Hamilton is now in an unprecedented situation internally with team-mate George Russell, with the Briton described as a “different calibre” for Mercedes.
“No, you can hear it in his voice on the pit radio that certain things don’t make him happy. Things are just not coming together this year,” the former Toyota and Virgin driver told Auto Bild.
“It’s like a chain reaction, and then even a Lewis Hamilton starts to stumble. I also think that a lot is going on in his head because he hasn’t been exposed to such a situation yet.
“Actually, he had his team-mates pretty much under control – but George Russell is a different calibre.
“It remains to be seen how the whole thing will develop when Mercedes maybe starts competing for victories again this year, which I think they will.”
Toto Wolff says Mercedes are working ‘flat out to close gap’ to F1 rivals Red Bull and Ferrari
Toto Wolff has said Mercedes are working ‘flat out to close the gap’ to Formula 1 rivals Red Bull and Ferrari ahead of the Canadian Grand Prix.
Mercedes have managed four third-placed finishes this season – one for Lewis Hamilton and three for George Russell – while their rivals have won every race between them.
Ferrari have earned two victories through Charles Leclerc, while defending champion Max Verstappen has claimed five wins for Red Bull and his teammate Sergio Perez has won once.
All three teams have had their share of issues with their cars, but Mercedes have been battling the greatest problems, particularly ‘porpoising’ – when a vehicle bounces up and down.
Mercedes have four third-placed finishes this season, while their rivals have won every race between them
Max Verstappen ‘driving more maturely’ in 2022 following F1 title win
Max Verstappen has been credited with driving ‘more maturely’ this season, following his Formula 1 title win last year.
Verstappen claimed his first drivers’ championship on the final lap of the 2021 season finale in Abu Dhabi, beating Lewis Hamilton in a controversial finish involving the safety car.
The Red Bull driver is known for his aggressive approach, but former F1 driver Jolyon Palmer has praised the 24-year-old for developing as a competitor this year, in which he has won five of the eight races so far.
“Verstappen as reigning champion this year looks to be driving more maturely,” former Renault driver Palmer wrote for the sport’s official website.
The Red Bull driver claimed his first drivers’ championship last season and leads the standings this year
