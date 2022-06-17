✕ Close Hamilton A Doubt For Canadian Grand Prix

Follow live F1 news and build-up to the Canadian Grand Prix at the Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, with Lewis Hamilton set to race despite injuring his back in Baku on Sunday as the controversial porpoising issue shows no signs of concluding. Hamilton finished fourth behind race winner and last season’s title rival Verstappen, fellow Red Bull driver Sergio Perez and Hamilton’s Mercedes teammate George Russell, but suffered back pain as his car bounced around the Azerbaijan street circuit.

It led to more fallout as Red Bull boss Christian Horner dismissed Toto Wolff’s claims that the FIA needed to adjust the rules over porpoising following Hamilton’s struggles. Wolff immediately made a plea to the governing body, insisting: “We need to do something on the regulations because he [Hamilton] can’t move.” Horner, however, said their struggles were “part of the game”.

Meanwhile, Martin Brundle has suggested Ferrari are costing Charles Leclerc’s world championship bid “heavily” as strategy errors and reliability failure continues to hold him back. Leclerc’s Ferrari engine gave out while he was in position to win the Azerbaijan Grand Prix on the weekend, causing his second retirement in three races, while a mistake with his first pitstop probably cost him the race win on his home track of Monaco. Follow all the latest updates as we build towards this weekend’s Canadian Grand Prix: