The Formula One season is in full swing as the drivers prepare for the 11th race of the most extensive calendar in the sport’s history.

Carlos Sainz won his first ever race during a dramatic and thrilling British Grand Prix at Silverstone, where Guanyu Zhou was fortunate to escape unharmed after a massive crash at the first corner.

Lewis Hamilton looked good for the win - in what would have been his first of the season - before a slow pit stop and late safety car curtailed his chances, but he did take third place and a spot on the podium after some teriffic wheel-to-wheel racing late on.

Sergio Perez finished second while Charles Leclerc was fourth; Championship leader Max Verstappen had to settle for seventh place after being hampered early on by a puncture and subsequent bodywork damage.

However, Red Bull return to their home track in Spielberg, Austria, this week for the second sprint weekend of the 2022 season.

Here is everything you need to know.

When and where is the next race?

After the drama of Silverstone, Formula 1 heads to Red Bull’s home track this weekend for the Austrian Grand Prix in Spielberg at the Red Bull Ring - and the second sprint weekend of the season from 8-10 July.

First practice and qualifying takes place at 12:3pm and 4pm (BST) respecively on Friday, before second practice at 11:30am on Saturday and the sprint race at 3:30pm.

The race on Sunday starts at 2pm (BST).

Carlos Sainz celebrates winning the British Grand Prix (AP)

What has been said?

Lewis Hamilton took the cheers from his home crowd and urged his team to keep trying to close the gap to the challengers for the Formula One title this season, after claiming third place at the British Grand Prix.

A combination of crashes, safety cars, problems to other vehicles and some fantastic late overtaking saw the seven-time champion finish on the podium for the third time this season, after a campaign of struggles with porpoising and control issues in the 2022 Mercedes car.

But on a day when around 140,000 fans attended race day at Silverstone, Hamilton - who did briefly lead the race - praised the occasion as F1 at its best and hoped the performance could set a platform for improvement across the rest of the year.

“We’ve had the biggest show-up in history, thanks for this incredible support - we don’t see this anywhere else in the world,” he said after the race.

“I was trying to chase down the Ferraris, congrats to Carlos [Sainz, the race winner]. They were just too quick for me today but we’ve taken a step closer so we’ve got to keep pushing.

“We lost a bit of time in the pit stop so I was chasing. When you get a Red Bull behind you they are so fast on the straights, but it’s huge to be on the podium.”

Current driver standings

1. Max Verstappen - 181 points

2. Sergio Perez - 147 points

3. Charles Leclerc - 138 points

4. Carlos Sainz - 127 points

5. George Russell - 111 points

6. Lewis Hamilton - 93 points

7. Lando Norris - 58points

8. Valtteri Bottas - 46 points

9. Esteban Ocon - 39 points

10. Fernando Alonso - 28 points

11. Pierre Gasly - 16 points

12. Kevin Magnussen - 16 points

13. Daniel Ricciardo - 15 points

14. Sebastian Vettel -15 points

15. Yuki Tsunoda - 11 points

16. Guanyu Zhou - 5 points

17. Mick Schumacher - 4 points

18. Alex Albon - 3 points

19. Lance Stroll - 3 points

20. Nicholas Latifi - 0 points

21. Nico Hulkenberg - 0 points

Max Verstappen currently leads the World Championship (PA)

Full 2022 schedule

ROUND 11 —AUSTRIA

Spielberg — 8-10 July

ROUND 12 — FRANCE

Paul Ricard — 22-24 July

ROUND 13 —HUNGARY

Hungaroring — 29-31 July

ROUND 14 —BELGIUM

Spa-Francorchamps — 26-28 August

ROUND 15 —NETHERLANDS

Zandvoort — 2-4 September

ROUND 16 —ITALY

Monza — 9-11 September

ROUND 17 —SINGAPORE

Marina Bay — 30-2 September/October

ROUND 18 —JAPAN

Suzuka — 7-9 October

ROUND 19 —UNITED STATES

Circuit of the Americas — 21-23 October

ROUND 20 —MEXICO

Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez — 28-30 October

ROUND 21 —BRAZIL

Interlagos — 11-13 November

ROUND 22 —ABU DHABI

Yas Marina — 18-20 November