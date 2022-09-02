F1 practice LIVE: Lewis Hamilton targets return to form in practice at Dutch Grand Prix
Follow all the build-up ahead of first practice this morning at the Dutch Grand Prix
The Formula 1 season continues after its return in Belgium last week with this weekend’s Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort, with Max Verstappen holding a healthy 93-point lead in the World Championship with eight races to go.
The Red Bull star stormed to victory at Spa-Francorchamps at the weekend, winning by a margin of 18 seconds to team-mate Sergio Perez despite starting in P14 due to an engine penalty; Carlos Sainz took the other podium spot as he held off George Russell late on, while Charles Leclerc finished sixth.
Lewis Hamilton retired for the first time this season following a first-lap collision with the Alpine of Fernando Alonso; the Mercedes star admitted responsibility for the incident afterwards and despite Alonso’s “idiot” comment over team radio, the former McLaren duo have since buried the hatchet.
This weekend, 2-4 September, sees F1 roll into Zandvoort, which returned to the calendar last year when Verstappen comfortably won his home Grand Prix in front of his adoring home fans amid a fever-pitch atmosphere on the Dutch coast. First practice takes place at 11:30am (BST) with second practice at 3pm (BST) at Zandvoort.
Follow all the action here with The Independent:
F1 practice: Fernando Alonso meets Lewis Hamilton to apologise for Belgian GP bust-up
Fernando Alonso collected a signed Lewis Hamilton cap in a show of apology to the Mercedes driver. Alonso, 41, called Hamilton an “idiot” and said the Briton can only race from the front following a first-lap collision at Spa-Francorchamps.
On Thursday, Alpine’s Alonso said he would issue a face-to-face apology to Hamilton while conducting their television interviews for this weekend’s Dutch Grand Prix.
But Hamilton, who addressed the written media 90 minutes after Alonso’s print session, said: “We were standing right next to each other in the TV pen, but no, [he didn’t apologise]. It is not a thing for me, it doesn’t change anything or affect me in the slightest.
“I am always trying to be a better driver and I know I have a lot of young kids following me on social media, and the steps I try to take in my behaviour are important. I am always trying to learn with that and be better.”
However, moments after Hamilton spoke, Alonso was pictured leaving the Mercedes motorhome armed with a black Mercedes cap, complete with Hamilton’s signature, which had been reserved for the Spaniard. It is understood Hamilton and Alonso spoke for a couple of minutes, with the latter apologising.
