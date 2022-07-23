F1 qualifying LIVE: Ferrari on top and Lewis Hamilton fifth ahead of FP3 at French Grand Prix
Follow third practice and qualifying at Circuit Paul Ricard ahead of the French Grand Prix
It’s the French Grand Prix this weekend and you can follow live F1 coverage as we complete the practice sessions at Circuit Paul Ricard and move into qualifying. So far, it seems as if the Ferraris have the edge, with Charles Leclerc reigniting his world championship hopes last time out by racing to victory at the Austrian Grand Prix with Carlos Sainz emerging unscathed from his Ferrari after it caught fire. Both men were faster than championship leader Max Verstappen heading into FP3 today. The Belgian-Dutch driver was 0.550 seconds off Sainz’s pace-setting time on Friday.
Leclerc said: “Max seems particularly quick on the high fuel. So I don’t know how much fuel they were running. That is a bit of a question mark. It was a good Friday. We still have to work on the car a little bit. It is very difficult to understand because it feels like Red Bull is doing something different to us on Fridays. But focusing on ourselves, the feeling is good. We just need to put everything together and the pace is in the car. If we do the perfect weekend, we will be fighting for the win.”
Lewis Hamilton did not drive in the first practice session, with Nyck de Vries taking his place. But both Hamilton and teammate George Russell were fourth and fifth fastest. FP3 starts at midday and qualifying is at 3pm. Follow all the live updates, times and standings throughout the day.
Sebastian Vettel in talks to stay at Aston Martin amid McLaren speculation
Sebastian Vettel has revealed he is talking to Aston Martin about staying with them next season and laughed off speculation he might move to McLaren.
The four-time world champion is out of contract at the end of 2022 season with his future - and whether he will even stay in the sport - much discussed.
Asked ahead of this weekend’s French Grand Prix at Le Castellet about his plans, Vettel joked he was racing this weekend and the next one.
“Obviously I’ve said that at some point we’ll start to talk, and I’m talking to the team,” he said.
F1 drivers unite in calling for lifetime bans for abusive fans
Sergio Perez called for lifetime bans for abusive fans at Formula One races and seven-time champion Lewis Hamilton urged the community to band together to stamp out the boorish behaviour seen at recent events.
Drivers were shocked at the Austrian Grand Prix two weeks ago when fans used social media to make F1 aware of rampant harassment, sexism, racism, and homophobia in the grandstands of the Red Bull Ring.
F1 condemned the behaviour hours before the start of the race and said it had discussed the problems with the race promoter.
Their statement, however, did not offer fans a mechanism to report problems during the race.
As the championship shifts to the French Grand Prix, Perez and Hamilton were among the many drivers Thursday who insisted the poor behaviour must be firmly addressed.
Lewis Hamilton reveals one team refuses to sign F1 diversity charter
Lewis Hamilton has revealed that one F1 team is refusing to sign the diversity charter that he has been pushing for nearly two years.
The Mercedes star, who set up the Hamilton Commission last year to improve the representation of black people in UK motorsport, proposed the charter to provoke change towards equality in the sport.
Yet the seven-time world champion admitted that one of the 10 F1 teams is “not willing to engage” on the prospect of a diversity inclusion charter.
“F1 needs to do more,” Hamilton said, ahead of this weekend’s French Grand Prix. “All the teams need to do more. I think we are very close to getting this diversity inclusion charter going and I think there’s one team, still the same team, is not willing to engage.
“But I’m grateful to see that the other teams are willing to step forward and do the work.”
Lando Norris hails ‘role model’ Lewis Hamilton ahead of his 300th F1 race
Lando Norris has revealed Lewis Hamilton is the role model he wants to base his Formula One career on.
Hamilton, 37, will become only the sixth driver in the sport’s history to compete in 300 races at Sunday’s French Grand Prix.
Norris’ hero growing up was MotoGP great Valentino Rossi, but the 22-year-old’s relationship with Hamilton has matured during his three and a half seasons in F1.
“It is an incredible achievement to have been in the sport for so long, and to have achieved the amount he has,” said Norris ahead of Hamilton’s landmark race.
Lewis Hamilton well off the pace in practice as he gears up for 300th Grand Prix in France
Lewis Hamilton faces a tall order to crown his 300th Grand Prix with victory after he finished a distant fifth in practice.
The 37-year-old will bring up his triple ton at Sunday’s French Grand Prix, becoming only the sixth Formula One driver to reach the landmark figure. Hamilton will join Kimi Raikkonen, Fernando Alonso, Rubens Barrichello, Michael Schumacher and Jenson Button in F1’s exclusive club.
But the seven-time world champion, who has more wins, pole positions and podiums than any driver in the sport’s history, ended practice one second off the pace. Carlos Sainz, who is likely to start Sunday’s race from the back following engine penalties, led team-mate Charles Leclerc in a Ferrari one-two. Championship leader Max Verstappen finished third.
Hamilton’s Mercedes team harboured high hopes for the 12th round of the campaign here in the scorching south of France heat. A new floor, coupled with the smooth Circuit Paul Ricard asphalt, even led some within Mercedes to believe Hamilton could end both his, and the team’s, barren run by securing his 104th win.
Last-chance saloon beckons for Mercedes as F1 says farewell to Circuit Paul Ricard
As odd as it may seem to jump the gun during grand prix No 12 of a 22-race season, this weekend’s French Grand Prix in the picturesque southern region of Le Castellet is something of a last-chance saloon for one team and, more pertinently, one venue.
First, to Circuit Paul Ricard, which only returned to Formula 1 in 2018 after a 28-year absence. It is near-certain that this will be the last time it hosts a race in motorsport’s greatest championship, with the French Grand Prix’s contract expiring this year and no extension forthcoming. With Las Vegas and potentially Shanghai and South Africa returning to the calendar next year, France is bound to come a cropper to F1’s exponential global boom particularly with Monaco remaining, for the time being, a campaign staple 109 miles down the coastline.
Yet more pertinently this race has long been earmarked – alongside Silverstone three weeks ago – as a key weekend for Mercedes, with the Constructors’ Champions still seeking top-notch performance as they pursue a first win of 2022. If there is even an inkling of the Silver Arrows reviving their season before serious attention turns to next year, it has to come this weekend at a flat, high-speed track. However Friday, following two practice stints, will have set no pulses excitedly racing in the garage, with George Russell finishing P4 in both hour-long sessions.
Lewis Hamilton – who did not run in FP1 as he made way for test driver Nyck de Vries as part of F1’s young driver protocol for 2022 – was fifth on the timesheet later in the afternoon, at a circuit he’s won twice at in 2018 and 2019 and where he will become just the sixth man to reach 300 grands prix in Formula 1. Unbeknownst to him, mind – he insisted he was unaware before being told in Thursday’s press conference.
