(Getty Images)

It’s the French Grand Prix this weekend and you can follow live F1 coverage as we complete the practice sessions at Circuit Paul Ricard and move into qualifying. So far, it seems as if the Ferraris have the edge, with Charles Leclerc reigniting his world championship hopes last time out by racing to victory at the Austrian Grand Prix with Carlos Sainz emerging unscathed from his Ferrari after it caught fire. Both men were faster than championship leader Max Verstappen heading into FP3 today. The Belgian-Dutch driver was 0.550 seconds off Sainz’s pace-setting time on Friday.

Leclerc said: “Max seems particularly quick on the high fuel. So I don’t know how much fuel they were running. That is a bit of a question mark. It was a good Friday. We still have to work on the car a little bit. It is very difficult to understand because it feels like Red Bull is doing something different to us on Fridays. But focusing on ourselves, the feeling is good. We just need to put everything together and the pace is in the car. If we do the perfect weekend, we will be fighting for the win.”

Lewis Hamilton did not drive in the first practice session, with Nyck de Vries taking his place. But both Hamilton and teammate George Russell were fourth and fifth fastest. FP3 starts at midday and qualifying is at 3pm. Follow all the live updates, times and standings throughout the day.