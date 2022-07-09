F1 sprint LIVE: Austrian Grand Prix build-up as Max Verstappen starts at front with Lewis Hamilton in ninth
Follow latest updates from the Red Bull Ring as the Austrian Grand Prix weekend continues with the second sprint race of the season
The Formula One season is in full swing as the drivers prepare for the 11th race weekend of the most extensive calendar in the sport’s history.
Max Verstappen is on pole position for the Saturday sprint race - a 24-lap dash around the Red Bull Ring - after coming out on top in Friday qualifying. Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc is next to him on the grid, with Carlos Sainz in third.
Sergio Perez, having qualified in fourth, will start from P13 after having had his Q3 lap times deleted for exceeding track limits. Mercedes duo Lewis Hamilton and George Russell both crashed out of Q3 and will start the sprint in ninth and fourth respectively.
Verstappen won the first sprint race in Imola earlier this year, overtaking Leclerc late in the day, and will be looking to extend his Championship lead and put himself at the front of the pack for Sunday’s Grand Prix.
Follow all the latest updates as we build towards Saturday’s sprint race at the Austrian Grand Prix:
QUALIFYING RECAP
Lewis Hamilton and George Russell both crashed out of qualifying for Saturday’s sprint race at the Austrian Grand Prix on a desperate evening for Mercedes.
As Max Verstappen took pole, with Charles Leclerc second and Carlos Sainz third, Russell and Hamilton are due to line up fifth and 10th on the grid respectively, subject to penalties for changes to their wrecked machines.
Hamilton was the first in the wall. With just five minutes of Q3 remaining, Hamilton wrestled with his Silver Arrows through the left-hand seventh corner in Spielberg before sliding off through the gravel and into a tyre barrier.
The seven-time world champion apologised to his team. “I am so sorry, guys,” he said before he was taken away in the medical car.
Hamilton was told by stand-in race engineer Marcus Dudley that his lap appeared good enough to put him in the top three.
Lewis Hamilton and George Russell crash out in Austrian GP sprint qualifying
The Red Bull driver took pole, with Ferrari pair Charles Leclerc second and Carlos Sainz third
What is a sprint race?
Following its success in 2021 Formula One season, the F1 Commission approved plans to run the F1 sprint format at three Grands Prix this season.
As it was last year, the F1 sprint is a 100km dash with no mandatory pit stops and drivers racing flat-out to the chequered flag. It was introduced last season with the result determining the grid for the weekend’s main event, the Grand Prix on Sunday.
For the 2022 season, the points system has been tweaked, with the top eight drivers scoring points, where previously it was just the top three finishers. It’s also now more lucrative as the driver who finishes P1 will receive eight points, rather than three last year.
There has also been a change to the location of the sprints. While last year they took place at Silverstone, Monza and Interlagos, the first sprint weekend of the season has already taken place at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix in Imola in April - with the second this weekend at the Red Bull Ring and the third once again taking place at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix.
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen won the first sprint race of 2022 at Imola a few months ago, overtaking Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc in the closing stages.
What is a sprint race in F1 and how does qualifying work?
The second of three F1 Sprint events in 2022 is this weekend at the Austrian Grand Prix
Everything you need to know as F1 heads to the Red Bull Ring for the second sprint weekend of the season
Here is everything you need to know:
What is the race schedule?
(All times BST)
Saturday 9 July
- Sprint race: 3:30pm
Sunday 10 July
- Race: 2pm
How can I watch it online and on TV?
The entire race schedule will be broadcast live on Sky Sports F1 while highlights of Saturday’s sprint and Sunday’s race will be available on Channel 4.
If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
What time is Austrian Grand Prix sprint and how can I watch?
Everything you need to know as F1 heads to the Red Bull Ring for the second sprint weekend of the season
Good afternoon!
Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of the sprint race at the Austrian Grand Prix this afternoon!
Max Verstappen is on pole position for the Saturday sprint race - a 24-lap dash around the Red Bull Ring - after coming out on top in Friday qualifying. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc is next to him on the grid, with Carlos Sainz in third.
Sergio Perez, having qualified in fourth, will start from P13 after having had his Q3 lap times deleted for exceeding track limits. Mercedes duo Lewis Hamilton and George Russell both crashed out of Q3 and will start the sprint in ninth and fourth respectively.
Verstappen won the first sprint race in Imola earlier this year, overtaking Leclerc late in the day, and will be looking to extend his Championship lead and put himself at the front of the pack for Sunday’s Grand Prix.
