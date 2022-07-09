(Getty Images)

The Formula One season is in full swing as the drivers prepare for the 11th race weekend of the most extensive calendar in the sport’s history.

Max Verstappen is on pole position for the Saturday sprint race - a 24-lap dash around the Red Bull Ring - after coming out on top in Friday qualifying. Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc is next to him on the grid, with Carlos Sainz in third.

Sergio Perez, having qualified in fourth, will start from P13 after having had his Q3 lap times deleted for exceeding track limits. Mercedes duo Lewis Hamilton and George Russell both crashed out of Q3 and will start the sprint in ninth and fourth respectively.

Verstappen won the first sprint race in Imola earlier this year, overtaking Leclerc late in the day, and will be looking to extend his Championship lead and put himself at the front of the pack for Sunday’s Grand Prix.

Follow all the latest updates as we build towards Saturday’s sprint race at the Austrian Grand Prix: