F1 qualifying: What time is French Grand Prix and how can I watch on TV and online?
Everything you need to know as F1 heads to Circuit Paul Ricard for the French Grand Prix
The Formula One season has reached the half-way stage as the drivers prepare for the 12th Grand Prix weekend of the 22-race calendar in 2022.
Charles Leclerc reignited his world championship hopes by racing to victory at the Austrian Grand Prix last time out as team-mate Carlos Sainz emerged unscathed from his Ferrari after it caught fire. Leclerc passed championship leader Max Verstappen three times to claim his first triumph since he took the chequered flag in Australia on April 10. Verstappen finished second after Sainz’s engine expired with 14 laps remaining.
Sainz’s retirement allowed Lewis Hamilton to take third with Mercedes team-mate George Russell fourth despite an opening-lap collision with Red Bull’s Sergio Perez.
At the half-way mark, Verstappen has a 38-point lead from Leclerc in second, while Perez - who retired from last Sunday’s race - is third a further 19 points back. The next race is this weekend of 22-24 July at Circuit Paul Ricard at the French Grand Prix; Verstappen won last year’s race, overtaking Hamilton on the penultimate lap.
Charles Leclerc was quickest in first practice on Friday while Carlos Sainz - who has a 10-place grid penalty for Sunday’s race - was quickest later in the afternoon in FP2.
Here is everything you need to know:
What is the race schedule?
(All times BST)
Saturday 23 July
- Free Practice 3: Midday
- Qualifying: 3pm
Sunday 24 July
- Race: 2pm
How can I watch it online and on TV?
The entire race schedule will be broadcast live on Sky Sports <em>F1</em> with qualifying and the race live on Sky Sports Main Event too. Highlights will be aired of qualifying and the race on Saturday and Sunday respectively on Channel 4 at 6:30pm (BST).
If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
Driver championship
Current driver standings
1. Max Verstappen - 208 points
2. Charles Leclerc - 170 points
3. Sergio Perez - 151 points
4. Carlos Sainz - 133 points
5. George Russell - 128 points
6. Lewis Hamilton - 109 points
7. Lando Norris - 64 points
8. Esteban Ocon - 52 points
9. Valtteri Bottas - 46 points
10. Fernando Alonso - 29 points
11. Kevin Magnussen - 22 points
12. Daniel Ricciardo -17 points
13. Pierre Gasly - 16 points
14. Sebastian Vettel -15 points
15. Mick Schumacher - 12 points
16. Yuki Tsunoda - 11 points
17. Guanyu Zhou - 5 points
18. Alex Albon - 3 points
19. Lance Stroll - 3 points
20. Nicholas Latifi - 0 points
21. Nico Hulkenberg - 0 points
