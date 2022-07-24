F1: Is French Grand Prix on TV today?
Everything you need to know as F1 heads to Circuit Paul Ricard for the French Grand Prix
Charles Leclerc will start on pole position for Ferrari at the French Grand Prix on Sunday, after finishing ahead of Red Bull duo Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez in Saturday’s qualifying session. The Monegasque’s teammate Carlos Sainz took a new engine so a grid penalty means he’ll start from almost the back of the grid.
Even so, Ferrari found a good use for him in Q3 as he allowed Leclerc to race in his slipstream, helping secure another pole. Lewis Hamilton will start in the second row after claiming fourth, with a tremendous drive by Lando Norris seeing him into P5 ahead of George Russell and Fernando Alonso.
Leclerc said after qualifying: “He [Sainz] did the perfect job and the perfect tow which helped me a lot, I gained two-tenths on that straight. It was a great job from Carlos… without him it would have been much closer so a huge thanks to him and I hope he can get into the fight. The car feels good but let’s see how it goes tomorrow.”
Sunday’s race starts at 2pm BST and we’ll have full coverage here on The Independent.
Here is everything you need to know:
When is the French Grand Prix race?
Sunday 24 July
- Race: 2pm BST
How can I watch it online and on TV?
The entire race schedule will be broadcast live on Sky Sports <em>F1</em> with the race live on Sky Sports Main Event too. Highlights will be aired of the race on Sunday on Channel 4 at 6:30pm (BST).
If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
What is the starting grid?
- Charles Leclerc - Ferrari
- Max Verstappen - Red Bull
- Sergio Perez - Red Bull
- Lewis Hamilton - Mercedes
- Lando Norris - McLaren
- George Russell - Mercedes
- Fernando Alonso - Alpine
- Yuki Tsunoda - AlphaTauri
- Daniel Ricciardo - McLaren
- Esteban Ocon - Alpine
- Valtteri Bottas - Alfa Romeo
- Sebastian Vettel - Aston Martin
- Alex Albon - Williams
- Pierre Gasly - AlphaTauri
- Lance Stroll - Aston Martin
- Guanyu Zhou - Alfa Romeo
- Mick Schumacher - Haas
- Nicholas Latifi - Williams
- Carlos Sainz - Ferriari
- Kevin Magnussen - Haas
Driver championship
Current driver standings
1. Max Verstappen - 208 points
2. Charles Leclerc - 170 points
3. Sergio Perez - 151 points
4. Carlos Sainz - 133 points
5. George Russell - 128 points
6. Lewis Hamilton - 109 points
7. Lando Norris - 64 points
8. Esteban Ocon - 52 points
9. Valtteri Bottas - 46 points
10. Fernando Alonso - 29 points
11. Kevin Magnussen - 22 points
12. Daniel Ricciardo -17 points
13. Pierre Gasly - 16 points
14. Sebastian Vettel -15 points
15. Mick Schumacher - 12 points
16. Yuki Tsunoda - 11 points
17. Guanyu Zhou - 5 points
18. Alex Albon - 3 points
19. Lance Stroll - 3 points
20. Nicholas Latifi - 0 points
21. Nico Hulkenberg - 0 points
