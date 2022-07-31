F1 live stream: How to watch Hungarian Grand Prix
Everything you need to know as F1 heads to the Hungaroring for the Hungarian Grand Prix
George Russell claimed the first pole position of his Formula One career for Sunday’s Hungarian Grand Prix with a sensational lap in Budapest.
The 24-year-old edged out Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz by just 0.044 seconds, with Charles Leclerc third. Russell’s Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton qualified seventh with Max Verstappen 10th on the grid after he suffered with mechanical problems.
Sainz and Leclerc looked as though they had secured a front-row lockout for Ferrari only for Russell to snatch a shock result with a brilliant final lap at the Hungaroring.
Lando Norris took fourth for McLaren, one place ahead of Alpine’s Esteban Ocon. On a poor afternoon for Red Bull, Verstappen starts in 10th due to a power issue in Q3 with team-mate Sergio Perez in 11th - Lewis Hamilton starts from seventh after a DRS issue on his second run in Q3.
Sunday’s race starts at 2pm (BST) and we’ll have full coverage here on The Independent.
Here is everything you need to know:
When is the Hungarian Grand Prix race?
Sunday 31 July
- Race: 2pm (BST)
How can I watch it online and on TV?
The entire race schedule will be broadcast live on Sky Sports F1 with the race live on Sky Sports Main Event too. Highlights will be aired of the race on Sunday on Channel 4 at 6:30pm (BST).
If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.
What is the starting grid?
1. George Russell
2. Carlos Sainz
3. Charles Leclerc
4. Lando Norris
5. Esteban Ocon
7. Lewis Hamilton
8. Valtteri Bottas
9. Daniel Ricciardo
10. Max Verstappen
11. Sergio Perez
12. Guanyu Zhou
13. Kevin Magnussen
14. Lance Stroll
15. Mick Schumacher
16. Yuki Tsunoda
17. Alex Albon
18. Sebastian Vettel
19. Pierre Gasly
20. Nicholas Latifi
Driver championship
Current driver standings
1. Max Verstappen - 233 points
2. Charles Leclerc - 170 points
3. Sergio Perez - 163 points
4. Carlos Sainz - 144 points
5. George Russell - 143 points
6. Lewis Hamilton - 127 points
7. Lando Norris - 70 points
8. Esteban Ocon - 56 points
9. Valtteri Bottas - 46 points
10. Fernando Alonso - 37 points
11. Kevin Magnussen - 22 points
12. Daniel Ricciardo -19 points
13. Pierre Gasly - 16 points
14. Sebastian Vettel -15 points
15. Mick Schumacher - 12 points
16. Yuki Tsunoda - 11 points
17. Guanyu Zhou - 5 points
18. Lance Stroll - 4 points
19. Alex Albon - 3 points
20. Nicholas Latifi - 0 points
21. Nico Hulkenberg - 0 points
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies