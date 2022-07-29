For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Formula One season has just one race left before the mid-season summer break with Sebastian Vettel’s retirement announcement top of the talking points heading into the Hungarian Grand Prix.

The four-time world champion announced on Thursday that he will be retiring from F1 at the end of this season, with just 10 races left of a 16-year career which saw him win world titles at Red Bull from 2010-2013.

Meanwhile, Charles Leclerc will be looking to bounce back in Budapest after his retirement from last weekend’s French Grand Prix, which allowed Max Verstappen to stretch his lead at the top of the Championship standings to 63 points after claiming his seventh victory of the season. Lewis Hamilton registered his best result of the season in finishing second at Paul Ricard, while Mercedes teammate George Russell completed the podium in third.

This weekend, 29-31 July, F1 returns to a fan favourite at the Hungaroring in Budapest; a track which produced a memorable race last year as Esteban Ocon claimed his first and only win so far in Formula 1.

Here is everything you need to know:

What is the race schedule?

(All times BST)

Friday 29 July

Free Practice 1: 1pm

1pm Free Practice 2: 4pm

Saturday 30 July

Free Practice 3: Midday

Midday Qualifying: 3pm

Sunday 31 July

Race: 2pm

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The entire race schedule from Friday to Sunday will be broadcast live on Sky Sports F1 with qualifying and the race live on Sky Sports Main Event too. Highlights will be aired on Channel 4; for qualifying at 7:30pm (BST) on Saturday and for the race at 6:30pm on Sunday.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

