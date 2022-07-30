Jump to content
F1 qualifying: What time is Hungarian Grand Prix and how can I watch on TV and online?

Everything you need to know as F1 heads to the Hungaroring for the Hungarian Grand Prix

Sports Staff
Saturday 30 July 2022 09:39
Comments
Lewis Hamilton Reacts To Sebastian Vettel's Retirement

Ferrari have the upper hand heading into Saturday in Budapest with Carlos Sainz and then Charles Leclerc topping the timesheets in practice one and two at the Hungaroring on Friday.

Lando Norris was the surprise name who split the Scuderia drivers in second practice with an impressive P2 performance, while Championship leader Max Verstappen - who has a 63-point lead heading into the final race before the summer break - finished fourth in FP2.

Mercedes will be scratching their heads as another few experiements during practice failed to positively impact performance - George Russell and Lewis Hamilton were eighth and 11th respecitvely, with the likes of Daniel Ricciardo, Fernando Alonso and Sebastian Vettel (a day after announcing his retirement) all quicker than the Silver Arrows.

Third practice takes place at midday on Saturday with qualifying to follow at 3pm (BST).

Here is everything you need to know:

What is the race schedule?

(All times BST)

Saturday 30 July

  • Free Practice 3: Midday
  • Qualifying: 3pm

Sunday 31 July

  • Race: 2pm

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The entire race schedule will be broadcast live on Sky Sports F1 with qualifying and the race live on Sky Sports Main Event too. Highlights will be aired on Channel 4; for qualifying at 7:30pm (BST) on Saturday and for the race at 6:30pm on Sunday.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Driver championship

Current driver standings

1. Max Verstappen - 233 points

2. Charles Leclerc - 170 points

3. Sergio Perez - 163 points

4. Carlos Sainz - 144 points

5. George Russell - 143 points

6. Lewis Hamilton - 127 points

7. Lando Norris - 70 points

8. Esteban Ocon - 56 points

9. Valtteri Bottas - 46 points

10. Fernando Alonso - 37 points

11. Kevin Magnussen - 22 points

12. Daniel Ricciardo -19 points

13. Pierre Gasly - 16 points

14. Sebastian Vettel -15 points

15. Mick Schumacher - 12 points

16. Yuki Tsunoda - 11 points

17. Guanyu Zhou - 5 points

18. Lance Stroll - 4 points

19. Alex Albon - 3 points

20. Nicholas Latifi - 0 points

21. Nico Hulkenberg - 0 points

