F1: What time is Hungarian Grand Prix?

Everything you need to know as F1 heads to the Hungaroring for the Hungarian Grand Prix

Sports Staff
Sunday 31 July 2022 06:30
Lewis Hamilton sends message of support to Lionesses ahead of Euro 2022 final

George Russell claimed the first pole position of his Formula One career for Sunday’s Hungarian Grand Prix with a sensational lap in Budapest.

The 24-year-old edged out Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz by just 0.044 seconds, with Charles Leclerc third. Russell’s Mercedes team-mate Lewis Hamilton qualified seventh with Max Verstappen 10th on the grid after he suffered with mechanical problems.

Sainz and Leclerc looked as though they had secured a front-row lockout for Ferrari only for Russell to snatch a shock result with a brilliant final lap at the Hungaroring.

Lando Norris took fourth for McLaren, one place ahead of Alpine’s Esteban Ocon. On a poor afternoon for Red Bull, Verstappen starts in 10th due to a power issue in Q3 with team-mate Sergio Perez in 11th - Lewis Hamilton starts from seventh after a DRS issue on his second run in Q3.

Sunday’s race starts at 2pm (BST) and we’ll have full coverage here on The Independent.

Here is everything you need to know:

When is the Hungarian Grand Prix race?

Sunday 31 July

  • Race: 2pm (BST)

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The entire race schedule will be broadcast live on Sky Sports F1 with the race live on Sky Sports Main Event too. Highlights will be aired of the race on Sunday on Channel 4 at 6:30pm (BST).

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

What is the starting grid?

1. George Russell

2. Carlos Sainz

3. Charles Leclerc

4. Lando Norris

5. Esteban Ocon

6. Fernando Alonso

7. Lewis Hamilton

8. Valtteri Bottas

9. Daniel Ricciardo

10. Max Verstappen

11. Sergio Perez

12. Guanyu Zhou

13. Kevin Magnussen

14. Lance Stroll

15. Mick Schumacher

16. Yuki Tsunoda

17. Alex Albon

18. Sebastian Vettel

19. Pierre Gasly

20. Nicholas Latifi

Driver championship

Current driver standings

1. Max Verstappen - 233 points

2. Charles Leclerc - 170 points

3. Sergio Perez - 163 points

4. Carlos Sainz - 144 points

5. George Russell - 143 points

6. Lewis Hamilton - 127 points

7. Lando Norris - 70 points

8. Esteban Ocon - 56 points

9. Valtteri Bottas - 46 points

10. Fernando Alonso - 37 points

11. Kevin Magnussen - 22 points

12. Daniel Ricciardo -19 points

13. Pierre Gasly - 16 points

14. Sebastian Vettel -15 points

15. Mick Schumacher - 12 points

16. Yuki Tsunoda - 11 points

17. Guanyu Zhou - 5 points

18. Lance Stroll - 4 points

19. Alex Albon - 3 points

20. Nicholas Latifi - 0 points

21. Nico Hulkenberg - 0 points

