What time is F1 tomorrow?

Max Verstappen hit out at Lando Norris as the Formula One champion-elect narrowly avoided a collision with the McLaren on his way to pole position for the Japanese Grand Prix.
Verstappen set the fastest time, just 0.010 seconds faster than the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc with Carlos Sainz third - the Dutchman will retain his title if he wins and takes the fastest lap in Sunday’s race and he gave himself the best chance of doing so by going quickest in qualifying.
But it could have been a different story after Norris took evasive action having sped up to the back of a slower Verstappen as the pair prepared for their respective flying laps; Norris called for Verstappen to be given a penalty afterwards but the Dutchman was handed a reprimand by the stewards and keeps his pole position.
Esteban Ocon’s Alpine was fifth behind the Red Bull of Sergio Perez and the Mercedes pair of George Russell – who had gone fastest in Friday’s wet session – and Lewis Hamilton will start the race eighth and sixth respectively, with Fernando Alonso in-between.
What is the race schedule?
(All times BST)
Sunday 9 October
- Race: 6am
How can I watch it online and on TV?
The entire race schedule will be broadcast live on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event from 4:30am (BST). Highlights will be aired on Channel 4 for the race at 12:30pm (BST) on Sunday.
If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.
What is the starting grid?
1) Max Verstappen
2) Charles Leclerc
3) Carlos Sainz
4) Sergio Perez
5) Esteban Ocon
6) Lewis Hamilton
7) Fernando Alonso
8) George Russell
9) Sebastian Vettel
10) Lando Norris
11) Daniel Ricciardo
12) Valtteri Bottas
13) Yuki Tsunoda
14) Zhou Guanyu
15) Mick Schumacher
16) Alex Albon
17) Pierre Gasly
18) Kevin Magnussen
19) Lance Stroll
20) Nicholas Latifi
Current driver standings
1. Max Verstappen - 341 points
2. Charles Leclerc - 237 points
3. Sergio Perez - 235 points
4. George Russell - 203 points
5. Carlos Sainz - 202 points
6. Lewis Hamilton - 170 points
7. Lando Norris - 100 points
8. Esteban Ocon - 66 points
9. Fernando Alonso - 59 points
10. Valtteri Bottas - 46 points
11. Daniel Ricciardo -29 points
12. Sebastian Vettel - 24 points
13. Pierre Gasly - 23 points
14. Kevin Magnussen - 22 points
15. Lance Stroll - 13 points
16. Mick Schumacher - 12 points
17. Yuki Tsunoda - 11 points
18. Guanyu Zhou - 6 points
19. Alex Albon - 4 points
20. Nyck de Vries - 2 points
21. Nicholas Latifi - 0 points
22. Nico Hulkenberg - 0 points
