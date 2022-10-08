What time is F1 tomorrow?

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Max Verstappen hit out at Lando Norris as the Formula One champion-elect narrowly avoided a collision with the McLaren on his way to pole position for the Japanese Grand Prix.

Verstappen set the fastest time, just 0.010 seconds faster than the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc with Carlos Sainz third - the Dutchman will retain his title if he wins and takes the fastest lap in Sunday’s race and he gave himself the best chance of doing so by going quickest in qualifying.

But it could have been a different story after Norris took evasive action having sped up to the back of a slower Verstappen as the pair prepared for their respective flying laps; Norris called for Verstappen to be given a penalty afterwards but the Dutchman was handed a reprimand by the stewards and keeps his pole position.

Esteban Ocon’s Alpine was fifth behind the Red Bull of Sergio Perez and the Mercedes pair of George Russell – who had gone fastest in Friday’s wet session – and Lewis Hamilton will start the race eighth and sixth respectively, with Fernando Alonso in-between.

Here is everything you need to know.

What is the race schedule?

(All times BST)

Sunday 9 October

Race: 6am

Max Verstappen starts on pole for the Japanese Grand Prix (AP)

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The entire race schedule will be broadcast live on Sky Sports F1 and Sky Sports Main Event from 4:30am (BST). Highlights will be aired on Channel 4 for the race at 12:30pm (BST) on Sunday.

If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

What is the starting grid?

1) Max Verstappen

2) Charles Leclerc

3) Carlos Sainz

4) Sergio Perez

5) Esteban Ocon

6) Lewis Hamilton

7) Fernando Alonso

8) George Russell

9) Sebastian Vettel

10) Lando Norris

11) Daniel Ricciardo

12) Valtteri Bottas

13) Yuki Tsunoda

14) Zhou Guanyu

15) Mick Schumacher

16) Alex Albon

17) Pierre Gasly

18) Kevin Magnussen

19) Lance Stroll

20) Nicholas Latifi

Current driver standings

1. Max Verstappen - 341 points

2. Charles Leclerc - 237 points

3. Sergio Perez - 235 points

4. George Russell - 203 points

5. Carlos Sainz - 202 points

6. Lewis Hamilton - 170 points

7. Lando Norris - 100 points

8. Esteban Ocon - 66 points

9. Fernando Alonso - 59 points

10. Valtteri Bottas - 46 points

11. Daniel Ricciardo -29 points

12. Sebastian Vettel - 24 points

13. Pierre Gasly - 23 points

14. Kevin Magnussen - 22 points

15. Lance Stroll - 13 points

16. Mick Schumacher - 12 points

17. Yuki Tsunoda - 11 points

18. Guanyu Zhou - 6 points

19. Alex Albon - 4 points

20. Nyck de Vries - 2 points

21. Nicholas Latifi - 0 points

22. Nico Hulkenberg - 0 points