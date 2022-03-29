F1 news LIVE: Lewis Hamilton admits ‘s***’ result as Max Verstappen confirms talks to discuss Saudi Arabia future
After last weekend’s controversial Grand Prix, the Red Bull star and current Formula 1 champion has confirmed talks will take place between drivers to discuss the Jeddah race’s future
A controversial weekend in Jeddah at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix has left Formula 1 divided and with mixed feelings about the future of the race. Max Verstappen won a thriller to beat out the leader of the Drivers’ Championship Charles Leclerc, who continues to show the potential of the Ferrari in 2022. The Red Bull star won by less than a second, with Sergio Perez, who had started on pole for the first time in his F1 career hit with the bad luck of the safety car.
Ferrari completed the podium with Carlos Sainz in third, but despite Mercedes’ problems, George Russell shows his class with a fifth place finish. While Lewis Hamilton endured a nightmare weekend, seemingly influenced by the car and his feelings towards Saudi Arabia when he stated he “just wanted to go home”, the seven-time world champion was left to languish in 10th by the chequered flag.
Meanwhile a Saudi GP marshal had been removed after saying on Twitter he hoped seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton suffered an accident similar to Romain Grosjean’s fiery crash in Bahrain in 2020. A spokesman for Formula One’s governing body said the unnamed marshal, writing in Arabic, would play no further part in the race weekend in Jeddah.
Follow all the reaction to the events in Saudi Arabia plus a look ahead to Melbourne after a thrilling start to the 2022 Formula 1 season:
Lewis Hamilton confusion after ‘s***’ result in Saudi Arabia
Lewis Hamilton appeared to admit he did not realise he had gained a point for Mercedes despite a ‘s***’ result to finish 10th at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.
Speaking on the radio after the race in Jeddah, Hamilton’s race engineer, Pete Bonnington, said: “Okay Lewis, so that’s P10.
“Sorry about that. It’s a bit of a s*** result given all the hard work.”
Hamilton replied: “Is there even a point for that position?”
“Yeah, we do get a point,” Bonnington confirmed.
Hamilton then finished: “That was a tough day in the office guys but thank you so much for trying.”
Max Verstappen confirms F1 to discuss Saudi Arabia future
Max Verstappen has confirmed that all drivers will discuss the future of the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix with F1 following a controversial weekend.
The race was overshadowed after a terrorist attack on a nearby Aramco oil facility, just six miles from the circuit, ahead of Friday’s practice.
“About the race here, well, we had a lot of guarantees that of course, we would be safe,” said Verstappen.
“I think after this weekend, all the drivers also together, we will speak with F1 and of course also the team bosses to see what’s happening for the future.”
Max Verstappen reveals ‘smart tricks’ to beat Charles Leclerc in Saudi Arabia
Max Verstappen has outlined the “smart tricks” he had to play to pip Charles Leclerc to victory at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.
The Red Bull driver got the defence of his F1 world title up-and-running with a late triumph in Jeddah, passing Leclerc in the Ferrari with four laps to go and holding on.
Having been forced to retire in Bahrain a week ago, it was a much more pleasing outing for Verstappen, who again looks likely to be a leading contender for the Drivers’ Championship.
The Dutchman and Leclerc had also engaged in a thrilling duel at the Bahrain Grand Prix as the Ferrari driver eventually took victory.
The pair’s burgeoning rivalry could be a feature of the season and Verstappen enjoyed their back-and-forth battle in Saudi Arabia.
Verstappen secured his first victory since claiming his maiden F1 world title last season
Lewis Hamilton pinpoints two areas for Mercedes improvement after Saudi Arabian GP
Lewis Hamilton has picked out a need for “more grip” and “more power” as areas of improvement for Mercedes after the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.
The German team were again off-the-pace in Jeddah, with Hamilton fighting his way up to tenth after qualifying down the grid.
George Russell finished fifth but could not provide a realistic challenge to either Red Bull or Ferrari, who filled out the first four places.
An offseason overhaul of aerodynamic regulations has proved to be to Mercedes’ detriment, with ‘porpoising’ a persistent issue and Hamilton and Russell evidently short of pure pace down the straights.
Hamilton thinks that parts of the car’s performance were better in Saudi Arabia, but admits that there is a big gap to be closed.
Mercedes recorded fifth and tenth placed finishes in Saudi Arabia to continue a slow start to the season
Binotto relishing battle between Leclerc and Verstappen
Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto is enjoying a sensational start to the 2022 F1 season, with his drivers first and second in the drivers’ standing and his team far ahead in the constructors’ too.
The Italian has overseen a resurgence in the team’s fortunes compared with 2020 and 2021 and is now relishing the battle with Red Bull and Max Verstappen.
“First our congratulations goes to Red Bull and Max,” he told Sky Sports F1. “He drove very well. It has been a great spectacle to see those two guys battling at the front. We can be very pleased. Charles has a lot of talent and he proved today again he can fight with Max at that level. It is very good for F1 and a fantastic start to the season.
F1’s racing revolution breathes new life into Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc’s rivalry
It is not often that a professional athlete revels in the fun of being narrowly beaten in the final stages of a rip-roaring sporting contest by a long-time adversary, but that is exactly what Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc did after finishing less than a second behind Max Verstappen in Formula One’s stellar Saudi Arabian Grand Prix on Sunday evening.
“It wasn’t enough today but oh my God I really enjoyed that race... Every race should be like this!”, beamed the Monegasque in his post-race interview, the sweat tumbling down his cheeks in the thick Gulf heat after just under two hours spent touring one of the most physically punishing and downright dangerous tracks in world motor sport at speeds which quite literally verge on breakneck.
That he had finished only second having spent the vast majority of the race in first place was not Leclerc’s primary concern once the chequered flag had waved; instead, the sheer thrill of tussling so closely out front with Verstappen was enough to render the Ferrari driver positively giddy about the season to come.
Racing revamp breathes new life into Max Verstappen and Charles Leclerc’s rivalry
Regulation changes have played into the hands of Red Bull and a resurgent Ferrari, with Verstappen and Leclerc continuing a rivalry that has excited since they were teenagers
Toto Wolff outlines ‘missed opportunity’ for Lewis Hamilton at Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
Toto Wolff believes that the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix was a “reflection” of where Mercedes “currently stand”, but admitted to a missed opportunity for Lewis Hamlton during the race.
George Russell finished fifth in Jeddah, behind a lead quartet comprised of Red Bull and Ferrari drivers, while Hamilton could only fight his way up to tenth after starting in 15th place on the grid.
The German team, who have won the last eight Constructors’ Championships, continue to lack the pace of the early 2022 Formula 1 front-runners after the offseason changes to aerodynamic regulations.
Toto Wolff outlines ‘missed opportunity’ for Lewis Hamilton at Saudi Arabian GP
Wolff rued the failure to bring Hamilton in during a Virtual Safety Car period
Verstappen revels in Jeddah victory
Max Verstappen has been discussing his victory in Saudi Arabia saying he relished the battle with Charles Leclerc in the final stages.
“It was really tough but a good race,” he told Sky Sports F1. “We were battling hard and tried to play the long game. The tyres were wearing out quite quick. At the end we had a bit more pace. It wasn’t easy playing smart tricks in the final corner. Really happy that we finally kickstarted the season.
“It seems like once you get quite close you can have a good exit, and that makes it a lot more tricky to make a pass in the last corner. You really have to plan your pass.
On his part, Leclerc looked disappointed after being unable to score a second successive victory, but was full of praise for the winner saying:
“It wasn’t enough today but oh my God I really enjoyed that race! It’s hard but fair. Every race should be like this. Of course I’m disappointed but every race should be like this.
“It was extremely difficult for me to cover Max on the straights but he did a great job. [Respect] has always been there, especially when you finish a race like this. We’ve been pushing like I’ve rarely pushed before, to the absolute limit.”
Magnussen pleased with second points finish on return
Kevin Magnussen was in the points again tonight out in Saudi Arabia, as he brought his Haas car home in ninth having started in tenth.
The Dane was only drafted into the team as a late replacement for the sacked Nikita Mazepin 11 days before the beginning of the campaign, and is throughouly enjoying his return so far.
“Happy! the first safety car came at a really bad point. We got some luck back with the virtual safety car at the end and managed to overtake a few,” he told Sky Sports F1.
“Australia has been good in the past [for me] and the car is great at the moment. If we get the most out of the car it should be points again. This year I had out was great, I had a great time and coming back was such a big surprise. I still can’t believe I’m here!”
Max Verstappen pips Charles Leclerc to win thrilling Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
Max Verstappen passed Charles Leclerc with four laps to go to win Sunday’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.
Forty-eight hours after a nearby missile strike threatened to cancel the second round of the new Formula One season, Verstappen claimed the first victory of his title defence following a thrilling battle with Leclerc which went to the wire.
Verstappen crossed the line only half-a-second ahead of Leclerc, with Carlos Sainz third and pole-sitter Sergio Perez fourth.
George Russell finished fifth for Mercedes, with Lewis Hamilton only 10th on an evening to forget for the seven-time world champion.
Hamilton, who started only 15th following one of the worst qualifying performances of his career, made good progress through the field to move up to 10th by the start of lap 14, and then seventh when Mercedes kept him out on old rubber following Nicholas Latifi’s lap-17 crash and the first safety car. That became sixth when he made his way ahead of Kevin Magnussen.
Verstappen pips Leclerc to win thrilling Saudi Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton had to settle for 10th place in Jeddah
