✕ Close Max Verstappen plays FIFA against FIFA Champ Musaed Al Dossary

A controversial weekend in Jeddah at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix has left Formula 1 divided and with mixed feelings about the future of the race. Max Verstappen won a thriller to beat out the leader of the Drivers’ Championship Charles Leclerc, who continues to show the potential of the Ferrari in 2022. The Red Bull star won by less than a second, with Sergio Perez, who had started on pole for the first time in his F1 career hit with the bad luck of the safety car.

Ferrari completed the podium with Carlos Sainz in third, but despite Mercedes’ problems, George Russell shows his class with a fifth place finish. While Lewis Hamilton endured a nightmare weekend, seemingly influenced by the car and his feelings towards Saudi Arabia when he stated he “just wanted to go home”, the seven-time world champion was left to languish in 10th by the chequered flag.

Meanwhile a Saudi GP marshal had been removed after saying on Twitter he hoped seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton suffered an accident similar to Romain Grosjean’s fiery crash in Bahrain in 2020. A spokesman for Formula One’s governing body said the unnamed marshal, writing in Arabic, would play no further part in the race weekend in Jeddah.

Follow all the reaction to the events in Saudi Arabia plus a look ahead to Melbourne after a thrilling start to the 2022 Formula 1 season: