F1 news LIVE: Max Verstappen reveals ‘smart tricks’ as Lewis Hamilton admits ‘s***’ result in Saudi Arabia
Max Verstappen edged out Charles Leclerc to win the second race of the new F1 season, while Lewis Hamilton took 10th
Max Verstappen edged out Charles Leclerc in a classic F1 battle at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix with the Red Bull star winning by less than a second in Jeddah. Sergio Perez had started on pole for the first time in his F1 career after the Mexican put together an impeccable lap around the tight streets of Jeddah in Q3 of qualifying to put himself on the front of the grid.
However, on race day, an ill-timed safety car saw Perez drop from pole into fourth and he was then unable to overtake the Ferrari of Carlos Sainz to get the final podium place. Mercedes’ George Russell was sixth after qualifying and rose to fifth during the race, ahead of Esteban Ocon of Alpine. Lewis Hamilton started the race 15th after a disastrous qualifying saw him struggle and exit at Q1 but the seven-time world champion climbed to 10th by the chequered flag.
Meanwhile a Saudi GP marshal had been removed after saying on Twitter he hoped seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton suffered an accident similar to Romain Grosjean’s fiery crash in Bahrain in 2020. A spokesman for Formula One’s governing body said the unnamed marshal, writing in Arabic, would play no further part in the race weekend in Jeddah. Follow all the reaction to the events in Saudi Arabia plus a look ahead to Melbourne after a thrilling start to the 2022 Formula 1 season:
Saudi Arabian Grand Prix results
- (4) Max Verstappen, Netherlands, Red Bull Racing, 50 laps, 1:24:19.293, 25 points.
- (2) Charles Leclerc, Monaco, Ferrari, 50, +0.549 seconds, 19.3.
- (3) Carlos Sainz Jr, Spain, Ferrari, 50, +8.097, 15.
- (1) Sergio Perez, Mexico, Red Bull Racing, 50, +10.800, 12.
- (6) George Russell, Great Britain, Mercedes, 50, +32.732, 10.
- (5) Esteban Ocon, France, Alpine, 50, +56.017, 8.
- (11) Lando Norris, Great Britain, McLaren, 50, +56.124, 6.
- (9) Pierre Gasly, France, Alphatauri, 50, +1:02.946, 4.
- (10) Kevin Magnussen, Denmark, Haas F1 Team, 50, +1:04.308, 2.
- (15) Lewis Hamilton, Great Britain, Mercedes, 50, +1:13.948, 1.
- (12) Guanyu Zhou, China, Alfa Romeo Racing, 50, +1:22.215.
- (17) Nico Hulkenberg, Germany, Aston Martin, 50, +1:31.742.
- (13) Lance Stroll, Canada, Aston Martin, 49, +1 lap.
- (16) Alexander Albon, Thailand, Williams, did not finish, 47.
- (8) Valtteri Bottas, Finland, Alfa Romeo Racing, did not finish, 36.
- (7) Fernando Alonso, Spain, Alpine, did not finish, 35.
- (14) Daniel Ricciardo, Australia, McLaren, did not finish, 35.
- (18) Nicholas Latifi, Canada, Williams, did not finish, 14.
(Start position in parentheses)
Charles Leclerc admits Max Verstappen understood his DRS mind games
Charles Leclerc admits Max Verstappen understood his DRS mind games to edge his Ferrari out and take the victory at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.
“I knew my weakness was straight-line speed compared to the Red Bull’s,” said Leclerc, talking to Sky Sports F1.
“It worked once and then the second time he understood so he braked very early. It was fun, I like the racing like this – the new regulations are definitely working.”
“It was tricky today. I will look back at the race but I don’t think there was much more I could do. One opportunity we missed with the yellow flags in Turn 1, so we didn’t have the DRS there which could have been an opportunity to be alongside Max at the end of the straight.
“We are working very well as a team. I think the only thing would have been a lower downforce level.”
Lewis Hamilton confusion after ‘s***’ result in Saudi Arabia
Lewis Hamilton appeared to admit he did not realise he had gained a point for Mercedes despite a ‘s***’ result to finish 10th at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.
Speaking on the radio after the race in Jeddah, Hamilton’s race engineer, Pete Bonnington, said: “Okay Lewis, so that’s P10.
“Sorry about that. It’s a bit of a s*** result given all the hard work.”
Hamilton replied: “Is there even a point for that position?”
“Yeah, we do get a point,” Bonnington confirmed.
Hamilton then finished: “That was a tough day in the office guys but thank you so much for trying.”
What is DRS in Formula 1, what does it mean and how does it work?
If you’ve become a fan of Formula 1 in recent years, you will probably be familiar with the term ‘DRS’ - the system which effectively allows for more overtaking.
Following its introduction in 2011, DRS has become a vital part of the sport. It stands for Drag Reduction System and is an adjustable part of the rear wing which, when opened, improves speed by 10-12 kmph.
That doesn’t sound like a lot when cars already travel at around 300kmph, but it can make all the difference along a long straight.
Mick Schumacher hails F1 safety technology after high-speed crash at Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
Mick Schumacher has hailed the safety technology in Formula One cars after coming through a high-speed crash unscathed at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.
Schumacher hit the wall with a force of 33G as he pushed to try and make the top 10 in qualifying. The 23-year-old was airlifted to a hospital for further examination before returning to his hotel.
Haas F1 ruled Schumacher out of the race on Sunday and the American team said it would field just one car.
Lewis Hamilton happy to go home after eventful Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
Lewis Hamilton said he was looking forward to getting out of Saudi Arabia following Sunday’s controversial race.
The second round of the new Formula One season had been in doubt 48 hours earlier following a nearby missile strike on an oil refinery during first practice.
After an extraordinary four-hour meeting on Friday night, the drivers were ready to withdraw, only to be talked round by F1 bosses following assurances from Saudi authorities.
Standings before F1 heads to Australia
F1 travels to Australia in a fortnight’s time for the first Grand Prix at Melbourne since March 2019.
Ferrari will likely battle Red Bull out front again, and this is how the top half of the drivers’ championship looks heading into round three:
1) Leclerc - 45
2) Sainz - 33
3) Verstappen - 25
4) Russell - 22
5) Hamilton - 16
6) Ocon - 14
7) Perez - 12
8) Magnussen - 12
9) Bottas - 8
10) Norris - 6
Max Verstappen pips Charles Leclerc to win thrilling Saudi Arabian Grand Prix
Max Verstappen passed Charles Leclerc with four laps to go to win Sunday’s Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.
Forty-eight hours after a nearby missile strike threatened to cancel the second round of the new Formula One season, Verstappen claimed the first victory of his title defence following a thrilling battle with Leclerc which went to the wire.
Verstappen crossed the line only half-a-second ahead of Leclerc, with Carlos Sainz third and pole-sitter Sergio Perez fourth.
Binotto relishing battle between Leclerc and Verstappen
Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto is enjoying a sensational start to the 2022 F1 season, with his drivers first and second in the drivers’ standing and his team far ahead in the constructors’ too.
The Italian has overseen a resurgence in the team’s fortunes compared with 2020 and 2021 and is now relishing the battle with Red Bull and Max Verstappen.
“First our congratulations goes to Red Bull and Max,” he told Sky Sports F1. “He drove very well. It has been a great spectacle to see those two guys battling at the front. We can be very pleased. Charles has a lot of talent and he proved today again he can fight with Max at that level. It is very good for F1 and a fantastic start to the season.
Hamilton “gutted” after finishing tenth in Saudi Arabia
Lewis Hamilton endured a tough weekend in Saudi Arabia and some unfortune safety car timings meant he could only finish tenth in Jeddah earlier this evening.
The seven-time world champion cannot challenge for race wins while Mercedes are off the pace of Ferrari and Red Bull, is hoping for improvements soon.
“It’s gutting but I got one point at least,” Hamilton said on Sky Sports F1. “We both [Hamilton and team-mate George Russell] got points for the team and we’ll keep working hard. I don’t particularly feel like much has changed since the last race. It’s only been a few days. What I know today is I couldn’t keep up with the Haas at the end. We’ve got a lot of work to do for sure but I know I’ve got a great team, we’ll keep our heads down and try to improve.
