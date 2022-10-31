F1 LIVE: Lewis Hamilton responds to Red Bull’s boycott of Sky Sports at Mexican GP
Follow all the reaction to the Mexican Grand Prix after Max Verstappen claimed his 14th win of the season
Lewis Hamilton said “we should all come off social media”, describing the online platforms as increasingly toxic.
The seven-time world champion, who has more than 30 million followers on Instagram and almost eight million on Twitter, made the claim following Red Bull’s Sky boycott at the Mexican Grand Prix.
Max Verstappen and his entire Red Bull team – including Christian Horner – refused to speak to the broadcaster on Sunday, a week after pit-lane reporter Ted Kravitz said Hamilton was “robbed” of an eighth world championship at last year’s much-debated season finale in Abu Dhabi.
“Social media is a very toxic place and if you are constantly being like that live on TV then you are making it worse instead of trying to make it better,” said Verstappen when asked about the reasons behind Red Bull’s boycott. Hamilton, who finished runner-up to Verstappen in Mexico City, added: “Social media is getting more and more toxic as the years go on and we should all come off it, ultimately.
Follow F1 updates with The Independent after Max Verstappen claimed a dominant win in Mexico
“Mental health is such a prominent thing right now. So many people are reading the comments, the stuff that people say, and it is hurtful. Fortunately I don’t read it, but the media platforms need to do more to protect people, particularly young kids and women. At the moment they are not doing that so I think this (online hate) will just continue.”
Hamilton, 37, is a regular user of social media. In Mexico, he posted a picture celebrating victory over Fernando Alonso at the United States Grand Prix during their fractious season together at McLaren in 2007. He accompanied the photograph with a thumbs-up emoji.
