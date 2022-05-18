F1 news LIVE: Max Verstappen not ruling out Ferrari or Mercedes move plus Spanish Grand Prix build-up
Live news and build-up to the Spanish Grand Prix this weekend
The Spanish Grand Prix is this weekend with the F1 title race hotting up between Max Verstappen and leader Charles Leclerc, with the world champion snatching victory last time out at the inaugural Miami Grand Prix.
Mercedes continue to struggle through the season, with the porpoising effect still not solved, leaving Lewis Hamilton and George Russell frustrated and team boss Toto Wolff left to appease both that better times will come this summer.
Elsewhere in the two-week break between Grand Prix, Sebastian Vettel has been featuring on talk shows to discuss climate change. He said: “It’s my passion to drive a car. Every time I step in the car, I love it. When I get out of the car, of course I’m thinking as well: ‘Is this something we should do, travel the world, wasting resources?’ We need to stop being dependent [on fossil fuels], and we can, because there are solutions in place. There’s certain things that are in my control, and certain things are not. There’s things that I do because I feel I can do them better. Do I take the plane every time? No, not when I can take the car. But there’s certain things in my control, and certain things outside.”
There is great excitement for the Spanish Grand Prix due to the major updates expected from the majority of teams since Miami. It’s the same venue that teams used for the first pre-season test, meaning there is an easy way to compare and contrast with teams desperate for upgrades to define their seasons. Follow all the build-up to the F1 Spanish Grand Prix below:
Charles Leclerc ‘lost the brakes’ when crashing legendary Ferrari in Monaco
Charles Leclerc has revealed that a braking issue caused his crash while driving Niki Lauda’s 1974 Ferrari in Monaco.
The Ferrari driver was enjoying a demonstration drive at the Monaco Historic Grand Prix when he lost control of the rear of a classic 312 entering La Rascasse, colliding with the barriers and damaging the rear wing.
It continued a strange run of misfortune for the Monegasque on his home Monte Carlo streets, with Leclerc yet to finish a Monaco Grand Prix during his Formula 1 career.
The current leader of the Drivers’ Championship standings also failed to finish two races in the city-state during his final year in Formula 2.
Having stopped on the pit straight, Leclerc explained to former Ferrari driver Jacky Ickx, an eight-time winner in F1, that he felt fortunate that his collision had not happened at a more dangerous part of the track.
Charles Leclerc ‘lost the brakes’ when crashing legendary Ferrari in Monaco
Leclerc crashed during the Monaco Historic Grand Prix while driving Niki Lauda’s 1974 Ferrari 312 B3
George Russell ‘coping better’ than Lewis Hamilton
George Russell is “coping better” than Lewis Hamilton amid a tough start to the season for Mercedes, claims Martin Brundle.
“It’s a tough time [for Lewis] and eager George, with most of his career still ahead of him, is coping better with the situation than Lewis judging by radio transmissions,” Brundle said in his latest column.
“If the car was a match for Ferrari and Red Bull you could reasonably argue that Mercedes have the best driver combination on the grid.”
McLaren confirm car updates to boost Spanish Grand Prix chances
McLaren boss Andreas Seidl has confirmed the team have made their first major changes of the season to their MCL36 with upgrades available for the Spanish Grand Prix.
The team, whose cars are piloted by Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo, have not had the start to the season they would have hoped for. They are fourth in the constructors’ standings, 111 points behind leaders Ferrari, while Norris and Ricciardo are seventh and 11th respectively in the drivers’ standings.
But the team are hoping the changes they have made to the car ahead of Sunday’s grand prix in Barcelona will help get their season back on track.
“We are bringing some upgrades to the car for the weekend,” Seidl said in his official race preview. “I know it’s been an extremely busy week or so for many of the teams making changes ahead of Barcelona, so it’s going to continue to be a tight fight for points.
“We performed well at this track in pre-season testing, so it will be interesting to see how our car will perform with the upgrades we’ve made since then. Hopefully we can have some good battles and get both cars back into the fight for good points.”
McLaren confirm car updates to boost Spanish Grand Prix chances
McLaren have had a slower start to the season than they would have hoped
Max Verstappen not ruling out future move to Ferrari or Mercedes
Max Verstappen is not ruling out future move to Ferrari or Mercedes despite insisting he is feeling “really good” at Red Bull.
And while the world champion is content with Red Bull, his age, still only 24, enables him to have a flexible future despite signing a seven-year extension this year.
“I feel really good in the team. There is no reason to leave the team. We get along well and we have a competitive package,” Verstappen told Motorsport-Magazin, as quoted by Sky F1 Germany, when discussing the prospect of a future move.
“At the end of the contract I will only be 31 years old. Then I still have the option to continue or not. I’m still not old at the end of the contract.”
‘Is this something we should do?’: Sebastian Vettel questions F1 career over climate change
Four-time world champion Sebastian Vettel admitted he has questioned whether he should retire from Formula One amid concerns over climate change.
Speaking on BBC’s Question Time, the Aston Martin driver, 34, said he is a “hypocrite” for dovetailing his environmental campaign while continuing to race in F1.
Vettel wore a T-shirt ahead of last weekend’s inaugural Miami Grand Prix which read: “Miami 2060. First Grand Prix under water. Act now or swim later.”
But when it was put to the German, who won four consecutive titles with Red Bull between 2010 and 2013, that he competes in one of the most gas-guzzling sports in the world and if that makes him a hypocrite, he replied: “It does, it does and you [the audience] are right when you laugh because there are questions I ask myself every day.
“I am not a saint but I am very concerned about the future.”
‘Hypocrite’ Sebastian Vettel questions whether he should quit F1 over climate change
Vettel said he is a ‘hypocrite’ for dovetailing his environmental campaign while continuing to race in F1
F1 faces ‘mission’ to find next US racer as popularity grows, claims Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton believes it will be a ‘good mission’ for Formula One to find the sport’s next American star.
Last weekend saw the first ever Miami Grand Prix take place - one of two US races this season with the United States GP set for Texas in October.
But there is not a single American driver on the grid in 2022, something which Hamilton feels may be a result of athletes choosing other sports.
Speaking at the Miami GP, he said: “It doesn’t really surprise me. I think it’s perhaps more a cultural thing. You know, here in the States it’s the NFL, NBA. It’s NASCAR, IndyCar.
“In my 16 years of coming over here it’s been such a slow build, trying to bring awareness of the sport. Unfortunately, the Americans have to wake up at odd times in order to watch a Grand Prix.”
The USA has not had a F1 world champion since Mario Andretti claimed the title way back in 1978.
Lando Norris believes McLaren are ‘behind’ Alfa Romeo’s pace this season
McLaren driver Lando Norris has said his team are “behind” rivals Alfa Romeo in a “tight” midfield also involving Alpine, AlphaTauri and Haas.
McLaren had an awful start to the season but they have gradually built into the campaign. They still aren’t at the heights they will be aiming for and the British driver has been realistic about where he believes his team are.
“I think we are behind Mercedes [in terms of pace],” said the 22-year-old as per Motorsport-total.com. “We are also behind Alfa Romeo but are well in the running with Alpine and AlphaTauri. Haas are somewhere in that region as well. So I think it’s quite simple – it’s tight.
“In the race, we have decent pace. It’s just going to take a bit more for us to take on Mercedes and the guys in front. If we can do that, we can be happy.”
Lando Norris believes McLaren are ‘behind’ Alfa Romeo’s pace this season
Norris acknowledges his team’s speed has to improve to beat rivals
Christian Horner admits Ferrari tensions will ‘inevitably’ boil over
Red Bull team principal Christian Horner says his team’s tension with rivals Ferrari will “inevitably” boil over this season.
Horner’s team are the defending champions after Max Verstappen won the world title in 2021. But he is not yet top of the driver standing’s with Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc leading the way after five races this season.
The pair have had thrilling battles on track but it has not transformed into the fractious relationship Verstappen had with his rival in the last campaign, Lewis Hamilton.
The Dutchman and Hamilton crashed on multiple occasions, including at Silverstone and Monza, and Horner says the rivalry could get to that place again this season.
Christian Horner admits Ferrari tensions will ‘inevitably’ boil over
Max Verstappen has cut the points difference to 19 in the title race with Charles Leclerc
