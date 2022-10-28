F1 LIVE: Red Bull finally learn fate after budget cap breach
Follow all the reaction after Red Bull are fined for breaching the 2021 Formula 1 cost cap
Red Bull have been fined $6.07m ($7m) by the FIA and been given a 10% reduction in car development time for breaching the 2021 Formula 1 budget cap - meaning Max Verstappen will not be stripped of his first world title.
The team have now come to terms with an ‘Accepted Breach Agreement’ (ABA) with the FIA, with the agreed penalty announced on Friday afternoon. The overspend from Red Bull was revealed to be £1.864m, with the FIA acknowledging that the breach would have been £432,652 if a tax credit had been correctly applied.
Red Bull’s fine is not a reduction of their cost cap for this season - set at $135m - while their 10% cut in permitted aerodynamic research relates to time spent using their wind tunnel or computational fluid dynamics to design their car. Negotiations between Red Bull boss Christian Horner and FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem took place last week in Austin but the verdict was delayed after the passing of Red Bull’s founder and co-owner Dietrich Mateschitz.
Red Bull could have challenged the FIA’s decision, with their case heard by independent judges in the Cost Cap Adjudication Panel, but that ran the risk of a harsher punishment and a potential loss of Championship points. The team are set to hold a press conference in Mexico City at 5:30pm (BST).
Follow F1 updates with The Independent as Red Bull receive their cost cap punishment
F1 news: BREAKING - Red Bull receive penalty for 2021 budget cap breach
Red Bull have been fined $7m by the FIA and been given a 10% reduction in car development time for breaching the 2021 Formula 1 budget cap - meaning Max Verstappen will not be stripped of his first world title.
The team have now come to terms with an ‘Accepted Breach Agreement’ (ABA) with the FIA, with the penalty announced on Friday afternoon. The overspend from Red Bull was revealed to be £1.864m, with the FIA acknowledging that the breach would have been £432,652 if a tax credit had been correctly applied.
Negotiations between Red Bull boss Christian Horner and FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem took place last week in Austin but the verdict was delayed after the passing of Red Bull’s founder and co-owner Dietrich Mateschitz.
Red Bull could have challenged the FIA’s decision, with their case heard by independent judges in the Cost Cap Adjudication Panel, but that ran the risk of a harsher punishment and a potential loss of Championship points.
The ABA emphasises: “There is no accusation or evidence that RBR [Red Bull Racing] has sought at any time to act in bad faith, dishonestly or in a fraudulent manner, nor has it wilfully concealed any information from the Cost Cap Administration.”
Red Bull exceeded last year’s £114million budget cap in a year when Verstappen controversially beat Lewis Hamilton to the world title on the final lap in Abu Dhabi. Horner said in Austin he was “shocked and appalled” that McLaren boss Zak Brown accused his team of cheating and said the insinuation has led to children of Red Bull staff being bullied at school.
Red Bull receive penalty for 2021 budget cap breach
The FIA have revealed the penalty handed out to Red Bull after their minor financial breach of the 2021 F1 cost cap
F1 news: Fernando Alonso’s US Grand Prix points reinstated after Alpine appeal
Alpine have won their appeal against Fernando Alonso’s penalty at last week’s United States Grand Prix.
The 41-year-old produced a stunning drive with a damaged car to finish seventh in Austin, having hit the wall at high speed and battled on with broken aerodynamic parts. But the stewards demoted him to 15th for driving with a damaged wing mirror and then without one as it fell off.
Alpine’s successful appeal ahead of this weekend’s Mexican Grand Prix means Alonso’s seventh place has been reinstated, with the Spaniard taking six points.
“BWT Alpine F1 Team thanks the FIA stewards for convening and reaching a positive conclusion on the matter involving Car £14 from last weekend’s United States Grand Prix,” read an Alpine statement.
“The team welcomes the decision made by the aforementioned stewards, whereby Car £14 reinstates its seventh place finish and six points from the race. We look forward to continuing our collaborative work alongside the FIA to ensure the racing spectacle is maintained to the highest quality.”
Fernando Alonso’s US Grand Prix points reinstated after Alpine appeal
The Spaniard’s seventh place finish in Austin has been reinstated
F1 news: Christian Horner ‘appalled’ at accusations of cheating
Christian Horner said in Austin he was “shocked and appalled” that McLaren boss Zak Brown accused his team of cheating and said the insinuation has led to children of Red Bull staff being bullied at school.
Horner sat alongside Brown in a fiery press conference on Saturday which centred around the cost cap row which has engulfed Formula One. Last week, Brown wrote to FIA president Mohammed Ben Sulayem and said a financial breach “constitutes cheating”.
“Obviously Zak’s letter is tremendously disappointing,” said Red Bull team principal Horner.
“For a fellow competitor to accuse you of cheating, and to accuse you of fraudulent activity is shocking. It is absolutely shocking that another competitor, without the facts or without any knowledge of the details, can be making those kind of accusations.
“We have been on trial because of public accusations since the Singapore Grand Prix (on October 2) with the rhetoric of cheating, and the rhetoric that we have had this enormous benefit.
“Numbers have been put out in the media that are miles out of reality and that damages the brand, our partners, our drivers, and our workforce. In an age where mental health is prevalent, we are seeing significant issues within our workforce.
“Kids are being bullied in playgrounds because they are children of Red Bull employees. That is not right and it has come about because of fictious allegations from other teams without any fact or substance. We are absolutely appalled at that behaviour. We have been subjected to three weeks of effective abuse. It is just not right and it has to stop.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies